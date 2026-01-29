Sanctuary Rescues Disabled Lamb, Then Engineers A Way For Her To Move On Her Own (28 Pics)

Some animals get dealt a rough hand right from the start — and Kiki the sheep is one of them. Kiki was born unable to walk after the Cache Valley virus affected her before she was even born. She arrived at Don’t Forget Us, Pet Us! in Dartmouth, Massachusetts, when she was just 11 days old, and caring for a non-walking lamb has meant constant, hands-on support from day one.
But instead of treating Kiki’s disability like the end of her story, the sanctuary got creative. Her caregivers adapted a stroller into a motorized wheelchair and set it up so she could control it with a joystick positioned for head use. In other words, Kiki didn’t just get help with surviving; she found a way to move through the world on her own terms.
Don’t Forget Us, Pet Us! focuses on rescuing and providing lifelong sanctuary to farmed and domestic animals who are sick, neglected, or discarded, many of whom need ongoing medical attention, specialized diets, and daily extra care.
Kiki arrived at the sanctuary at just 11 days old, already fighting the odds
The Cache Valley virus affected her before birth, leaving her unable to walk
From day one, her care wasn’t just “rescue”, it was a round-the-clock commitment
Luckily, animal friends are aplenty at the sanctuary, and Beanie the dog was there with Kiki from day one
A non-walking lamb needs constant comfort checks, pressure relief, and careful handling
One of the biggest priorities is repositioning her often, otherwise she risks dangerous bloat and other health issues
The team experimented with supportive setups until they found what worked best for Kiki
But as she grew, the team at the sanctuary wanted to go beyond just ensuring her survival and aimed at improving her quality of life
That’s when the DIY engineering began, and by her first birthday, they had turned a stroller into a mobility solution
From that point on, Kiki was ready to roll
Mobility meant freedom, rolling toward sunshine, fresh air, and her favorite hangout spots
Kiki’s newfound mobility allowed her caretakers to let her be a bit more adventurous
She could even fully embrace the holiday spirit
But most importantly, it allowed Kiki to spend time with the other animals
Krinkle, her “adoptive” sheep brother, understands being different better than anyone
With his extreme neck deformation, Krinkle, too, became proof that “special needs” doesn’t mean “less life”
Snippi the cat added another layer to the family — the kind of calm presence animals seem to trust
Kiki makes sure they all play nicely
But she still loves to spend time with Beanie the most
The barn is a spot where all the animals come together, no matter their size
Now the sanctuary has made sure they have Internet access and a place to watch their favorite shows
Kiki embraced her life fully
And her ability to adapt has helped other animals feel more secure
So naturally, when a duck who couldn’t walk needed a friend, Kiki didn’t hesitate to become her best friend and favorite pillow
As the sanctuary expanded, though, they thought Kiki deserved even more
Which is how they came up with the motorized cart that’s set up so that Kiki can control it with a joystick
Using her head to interact with the world was a skill she’d learned as a lamb, so understanding the joystick came naturally to her
Kiki now has the freedom to explore on her own and enjoy the sunsets she so loves watching
