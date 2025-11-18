My 22 Cross Stitch Patterns That Are Suitable For Beginners

by

Hi there! In touch I am a cross stitch lover and digital cross stitch pattern designer. Today I have prepared a selection of my new patterns. These are small patterns that you can take with you on vacation. Also, my patterns are quite simple, so they are suitable for beginners.

Details as usual follow the link.

Thanks for your attention!

More info: ballwool.com

#1

My 22 Cross Stitch Patterns That Are Suitable For Beginners

#2

My 22 Cross Stitch Patterns That Are Suitable For Beginners

#3

My 22 Cross Stitch Patterns That Are Suitable For Beginners

#4

My 22 Cross Stitch Patterns That Are Suitable For Beginners

#5

My 22 Cross Stitch Patterns That Are Suitable For Beginners

#6

My 22 Cross Stitch Patterns That Are Suitable For Beginners

#7

My 22 Cross Stitch Patterns That Are Suitable For Beginners

#8

My 22 Cross Stitch Patterns That Are Suitable For Beginners

#9

My 22 Cross Stitch Patterns That Are Suitable For Beginners

#10

My 22 Cross Stitch Patterns That Are Suitable For Beginners

#11

My 22 Cross Stitch Patterns That Are Suitable For Beginners

#12

My 22 Cross Stitch Patterns That Are Suitable For Beginners

#13

My 22 Cross Stitch Patterns That Are Suitable For Beginners

#14

My 22 Cross Stitch Patterns That Are Suitable For Beginners

#15

My 22 Cross Stitch Patterns That Are Suitable For Beginners

#16

My 22 Cross Stitch Patterns That Are Suitable For Beginners

#17

My 22 Cross Stitch Patterns That Are Suitable For Beginners

#18

My 22 Cross Stitch Patterns That Are Suitable For Beginners

#19

My 22 Cross Stitch Patterns That Are Suitable For Beginners

#20

My 22 Cross Stitch Patterns That Are Suitable For Beginners

#21

My 22 Cross Stitch Patterns That Are Suitable For Beginners

#22

My 22 Cross Stitch Patterns That Are Suitable For Beginners

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Made An Army Of Adorable Clay Mice
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
This Family Started Doing ‘Real-Life’ Christmas Cards 8 Years Ago And They Get Crazier As The Kids Grow Up
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
46 Mosaic Art Pieces That I Made Over The Years
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Korean Artist Jiwon Lee Crafts Stunning Balloon Food That Looks Good Enough to Eat (43 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
113 Clever Jokes For Intelligent Pranksters
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
A Game of Thrones Animated Series is in Development at HBO Max
3 min read
Feb, 1, 2021
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.