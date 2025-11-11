I Make Realistic Crocheted Birds Out Of Wool

by

I make realistic looking birds using crochet, needle-felting and a bit of embroidery, because I really like birds and couldn’t persuade any real ones to come indoors.

Each bird takes between 1 and 4 weeks to make. I make them out of pure wool yarns and fill them with lamb’s wool – which makes them feel quite alive – and each one is tagged with a year-coded metal leg ring. Sometimes I make them perching on wool-wrapped wire branches, or turn them into 3-D pictures in wooden rings, and mount them on a wall.

I’ve been making them for about 2 years and have mainly focused on British birds so far, but I’ve got plans to try American birds, exotics and even some extinct species this year.

More info: joseheroys.com

