“I Asked Her If She’d Hit Her Head”: Pregnant Dressmaker Refuses Bride’s Demands, Drama Ensues

There’s a difference between a favor and extortion. And Reddit user Elegant-Big3199 feels like her friend crossed that line.
She was asked to create a wedding dress — something the woman does for a living — but on an impractically tight deadline. With her upcoming maternity leave and the demands of her job, the Redditor told her friend that she couldn’t deliver in such a short time, and the two of them had a falling out.
Now that the conflict has also spilled into their broader social circle, the woman turned to the internet, asking people who is to blame for it.
This fashion designer told her friend she couldn’t make her a dress for her wedding
Image credits: Albertshakirov / Envato (not the actual photo)
But the friend refused to take a no for an answer
Image credits: Pressmaster / Envato (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Elegant-Big3199
Custom wedding dresses take a long time to create
Image credits: Daniel Moises Magulado / Pexels (not the actual photo)
The timeframe that the Redditor’s friend presented is very short even for those who aren’t working pregnant.
For example, seasoned fashion designer Angela Kim, who also specializes in the industry, takes around double that.
“Creating a custom wedding dress typically takes 9-12 months,” she writes on her website. “This timeline allows us to create a gown that matches your bridal vision and achieves a perfect fit. During this time, designing your dress becomes a partnership to make every aspect of the dress reflect your bridal vision and personal style.”
According to the designer, a comfortable timeline allows them to finalize every detail, from the hem length to the delivery date, and leaves space for the creativity and precision required to make your dress perfect for your wedding theme and bridal photos.
“It’s a process that can’t be rushed—remember, this isn’t an episode of Project Runway! If you’re looking for a last-minute wedding dress, going custom is definitely not the right choice!”
Even if the bride chose from pre-existing designs, she’s still quite late.
“If you plan to buy a dress off-the-rack, you’ll need sufficient time for the order to arrive, which can often take four to six months,” Kim adds. “And likely you’ll also need alterations done, which can take another couple of months as well.”
This is because embellishments like hand-beading or lace appliqués require meticulous craftsmanship and precise placement.
Then, once the dress is nearly complete, designers also have to come up with the finishing touches that make a bridal look truly come to life. “Choosing the right accessories can elevate the overall aesthetic, whether it’s a vintage veil, a sparkling tiara, or elegant jewelry that complements the gown’s design,” Kim says.
Add the fact that custom dresses cost upwards of thousands of dollars and quickly becomes obvious that the bride from the Reddit post needs a reality check.
As the story went viral, its author joined the discussion in the comment section
And while the majority of people said she did nothing wrong
Some believe the woman could’ve taken a less confrontational route
Follow Us