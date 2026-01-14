Only The Sharpest Minds Will Decode These 30 Funky Synonyms Of Popular Movies And TV Shows

by

A catchy and interesting title is a crucial part of any piece of visual media. It can act as the film or TV show’s first hook, setting the tone, genre, and mood, without you even realizing it. So, with titles so tightly associated with their media, do you think you could guess the popular movies and TV shows if we changed their titles into overly literal synonyms?

In this quiz, you’ll see 30 titles that we created by using funky synonyms, and you’ll have to type in the original titles. If you find yourself stuck, you may want to look for clues in the background! Think you’re ready? Let’s go!

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

Only The Sharpest Minds Will Decode These 30 Funky Synonyms Of Popular Movies And TV Shows

Photo credits: Jeshoots

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Used AI And Midjourney To Create The Wild West: Unveiling The ‘Desert Mirage’ Series
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
50 Funny Posts And Memes All About Family That Hit A Little Too Close To Home
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
How To Get A Cat To Pose In Front Of The Camera: Start Knitting
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Plus-Size Model Gets Fat-Shamed For Her Photo In Active Wear, Then This Brand Steps In
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
60 Cat Posts On Tumblr That Are Impossible Not To Laugh At
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Elon Musk’s SpaceX Is Getting a Scripted Series at HBO
3 min read
Oct, 19, 2020