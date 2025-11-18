Victoria Beckham “Punched” David During His Cheating Scandal While She Was Pregnant With Their Son

Victoria Beckham “punched” her longtime husband David Beckham after she discovered he was cheating on her while she was carrying their first child, according to a new biography on the Beckhams.
The bombshell new book titled The House of Beckham: Money, Sex and Power—an unauthorized biography of the Spice Girls alum and the English soccer sensation—included revelations about their marriage, which began about two and a half decades back.
Written by Tom Bower, the book said the 50-year-old singer punched her husband after seeing reports about him kissing another woman in 1998.
Image credits: victoriabeckham
Image credits: davidbeckham
The fashion empress was pregnant at the time with their now 25-year-old son, Brooklyn Beckham. In the lead-up to the punch, she received a phone call from the sports star, giving her a heads-up about news reports saying he kissed another woman while she was on a Spice Girls tour.
Posh Spice admitted she raised a fist against the Inter Miami co-owner when they met after that.
“[I] went straight up to him and just swung at him, punched him,” she wrote in her 2001 autobiography, Learning to Fly. “I hadn’t planned it. I hadn’t punched anybody before. Just instinct. I just felt angry and hurt.”
Image credits: davidbeckham
Among other explosive revelations in the book about the Beckhams, released on Thursday, June 20, the author claimed David had several alleged affairs, including one with his former assistant Rebecca Loos and another woman named Sarah Marbeck.
Years back, both the women made their own allegations against him for allegedly cheating on his wife with them. The soccer sensation vehemently denied them at the time.
In his book, Tom detailed some of the “sexy but very filthy” text messages the former Manchester United player allegedly exchanged with Sarah.
“I’m just imagining you in the shower and I wish I was soaping you down and down and down,” read one text kept by Sarah, according to the book.
He also allegedly mentioned wanting to lick champagne off her naked body.
Image credits: victoriabeckham
In their alleged two-year affair, David’s code name was “Peter Pan” and Sarah’s was “Tinkerbell,” according to the book. Victoria was meanwhile referred to as “Wendy.”
The book also claimed that he had an affair with a woman named Celina Laurie in 2002.
“At 4.a.m in his bedroom, she recalled that, ‘I had to pinch myself to make sure I wasn’t dreaming. I was utterly seduced by him. He had a charm that is irresistible,’” Tom wrote.
Last year, the Beckhams addressed the infidelity allegations encircling their marriage in a four-part Netflix docuseries called Beckham.
Image credits: Google Books
It was “the most unhappy I’ve ever been,” the Wannabe singer said without mentioning names of the women her husband allegedly had affairs with. But the headlines that appeared on the screen were from 2003, the period in which Rebecca and Sarah came out with their allegations.
She admitted she “resented” him at the time.
David said he didn’t “know how we got through it, in all honesty” and went on to say, “Victoria is everything to me. To see her hurt was incredibly difficult, but we’re fighters. We needed to fight for each other and for our family. What we had was worth fighting for.”
