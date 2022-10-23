Movie Review: Terror Trips

It’s understandable that people like horror movies, that they want to share the experience with others, and that they want to find new ways to enjoy horror that is innovative and might even be lucrative. But Terror Trips is by far one of the most inane as well as ridiculous ideas to come along yet, and as a horror movie, it’s one that a person can’t help but think is kind of a bargain-basement attempt at something that might have been a good idea had it been picked up by a reputable studio and given a few well-known actors to deal with, or even a few mid-tier actors that know what they’re doing on screen.
But the fact that there are six individuals on screen that don’t appear to have the acting ability of a first-year drama student makes it tough to take this movie as anything but a rather moderate attempt to make something that’s kind of comical but not really. That might sound a little too critical, but to be fair, trying to pin down anyone in this movie isn’t exactly simple, not to mention the fact that the villains were about as menacing as a long-winded drink from Starbucks.
One would think that dialogue would be one of the first things that many actors and directors would learn how to master.
There is such a thing as being too critical of a movie, but there is such a thing as a movie being too ridiculous and inviting the kind of criticism that people are bound to give it. Starting off, this movie is kind of ridiculous since while it does have an idea that’s interesting enough, the direction that the story goes in is nothing short of cringe-worthy since the group of horror enthusiasts embark on a trip to several locations that were featured in horror movies that cater to their interest.
When they figure that their local areas, meaning those in the US, aren’t quite as exciting, they figure that it will be best to go abroad, and in preparation for this, they watch movies that will give them ideas of where to go. They watch a few movies, but one, in particular, disturbs them to the point that one of their numbers has a serious reaction that makes her walk away.
If someone tells you it’d be wise to leave, it’s probably a good idea to listen.
Upon making their way to the town in which the movie was filmed, the group locates a garage where they plan to keep their car. Their host, Alex, tells them that the town earned a negative reputation thanks to the idea that anyone would kidnap children. When Alex tells the group that they should leave if they’re treating the town like a tourist attraction, the natural reaction is, you guessed it, they stick around even with the idea that they’re not wanted there.
Unfortunately, the chance to leave is taken away from them as one of the group is kidnapped in the night when they make camp. When the others wake up, their reaction is normal, they want to know where he is, but they have no other choice but to break camp and head out. Of course, that only invites more disaster.
The ultimate goal is kind of awkward, even though it’s kind of simple.
It’s not likely that many people are doing whatever they can to find this movie, so spoilers aren’t that big of a deal. But the fact that these people are being hunted down by organ harvesters for, well, black market organs, most likely, is something that’s been done before and something that is kind of an awkward sell in this movie, even if it’s supposed to be a horror/thriller flick.
The fact that this is the end goal and that the truth is that the movie didn’t give the town a bad reputation, although the disappearance of so many people likely did, is enough to make a person roll their eyes and wonder when this movie is going to end. Between the bad acting and the less-than-stellar premise, it’s very easy to wonder if this was made to be kind of a gag movie that didn’t stand a chance of being respectable in any way.
By the time the movie is over, one can’t help but think that it lasted a little too long.
When one has to wonder if a movie is ever going to end, it’s fair to say that it messed up somewhere and that it’s a mercy to finally reach the end credits. While this movie had an interesting idea to start with, by the time it was over it was easy to say that it slipped up in a big way somewhere and just needed to end.