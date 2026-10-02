Mom Ends Daughter’s Life Just Hours After Losing Custody Battle, As “Shameful” Details Emerge: “Monster”

A Houston family was left shattered on Tuesday, September 29, after Cibelle Savella took the life of her four-year-old daughter, Vivian, amid a bitter custody dispute with her estranged husband, Aaron.
The tragedy unfolded just hours after she lost primary caregiving rights.
Cibelle is reported to have used a firearm in the incident, sparking an outpouring of anger and disbelief across social media.
“That monster was never a mother. She gave birth to a hostage she could use as leverage to control the father. A real mother would never ki** her child,” one X user wrote.
Mother and daughter were found fatally wounded hours after custody loss
Cibelle and Aaron were married between 2020 and 2024, with the former reported to have moved on with Chick-fil-A franchise operator Greg Kubala in the years since.
It remains unclear whether her new relationship played any role in her losing Vivian’s custody, but the set of restrictions that has emerged has been labeled “shameful” by netizens.
Per the Daily Mail, Cibelle was told on Tuesday morning that she could only spend time with her daughter under the supervision of Guardians of Home, a local organization that provides safe visitations and child exchanges for families navigating high-conflict custody battles, domestic violence, or substance use.
She was also barred from communicating with the girl in her mother tongue, Portuguese, while having no say in her schooling, doctors, or mental health treatment.
The judge further ruled that Cibelle did not have the right to attend Vivian’s school activities, including school lunches, performances, and field trips.
Houston police and fire departments arrived at Cibelle’s home at around 5:45 p.m. the same day following a distress call.
The child was pronounced deceased at the scene with at least one firearm wound, while the mother had a pulse despite also suffering a bullet injury.
She was taken to the hospital, where she received treatment until Thursday afternoon before passing away.
Her demise did little to faze netizens.
Cibelle’s actions sparked support for the court’s ruling while drawing comparisons to Lindsay Clancy
“The judge evidently made the right decision in giving the dad custody. They should have demanded the child be turned over immediately,” one person said.
“The judge sensed the kind of betrayal she was capable of making,” added a second.
“I cannot wait for her background to come to light. There is where the meat lies,” added a third.
Several meanwhile turned the case into fodder for a gender war.
“All these women are ki**ing their children because they are angry at men. That’s the pattern. This is an epidemic of selfishness. These are moms that love themselves more than they love their kids,” one wrote.
“Lindsay Clancy supporters will say it’s the husband’s fault,” added another.
“Worst generation of women ever,” a third remarked.
Aaron spoke out about the tragedy in a statement issued by his legal team
Aaron described Vivian as someone who was “loved without limits,” adding that he had no words for what was “taken” from him and his family.
His attorneys claimed in the press release that the grieving father did “everything the law asks of a parent who is trying to protect his child,” including trusting the court, following every order, and waiting for the process to work, but it all proved insufficient.
The statement shared that Vivian was supposed to come home to Aaron the very evening her life was cut short.
“We ask the public to remember that there are fathers everywhere who fight quietly, patiently, and within the law to protect their children. Their stories are rarely told, and they should be,” the attorneys added.
Lastly, they expressed gratitude “to everyone” who had reached out with kindness while asking for privacy during this difficult time.
Aaron has not escaped backlash, with some social media users blaming him for Vivian’s demise
An X user claimed to have pulled the entire court record surrounding the case and shared that their findings concluded that Cibelle was “not some dangerous, a**sive mother.”
The case against her, per the user, was “essentially that she disparaged the father, allegedly interfered with his relationship with the child, and as a Brazilian immigrant could possibly flee.”
Aaron, on the other hand, was revealed as a partner at a prestigious Houston law firm who “knew exactly how catastrophic those allegations could become once fed into the family court machine.”
He was accused of doing just that until the mother of his child was stripped of all her maternal rights.
The user asked people to spare them the narrative of him being “some innocent man.”
A second X user backed the story surrounding Aaron.
“I know him personally, and he is a very petty and powerful guy who has been insufferably combative since he was a child. He will stop at nothing to exhaust everyone around him just for sport,” they wrote.
“Plain evil,” a netizen said of Cibelle taking Vivian’s life
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