50 Mildly Amusing Things To Brighten Up Your Day, As Shared By This Group

by

Sometimes what you need is watching an hour long stand-up special that makes you laugh so hard your belly hurts. Other times, a few images of mildly entertaining situations can be enough to lift your mood before you carry on with your day.

Below, you’ll find a list of moderately funny things as shared on the r/mildlyamusing community. There, over 40,000 members share things they spot in their everyday lives that are pleasantly comical. That’s why in our collection, you won’t find anything hilarious or laugh-out-loud funny—we’re not trying to put you on an emotional roller-coaster. Instead, we’re offering a more subdued, humorous experience that, in the best-case scenario, might make you lightly chuckle or sharply exhale through your nose. Scroll down to get somewhat entertained.

#1 Oh, Uncle Jack

50 Mildly Amusing Things To Brighten Up Your Day, As Shared By This Group

Image source: fuenches

#2 To Look Dangerous

50 Mildly Amusing Things To Brighten Up Your Day, As Shared By This Group

Image source: jesusismyupline

#3 Up-And-Coming Music Legends

50 Mildly Amusing Things To Brighten Up Your Day, As Shared By This Group

Image source: userp_io

#4 My Uncle (A Retired Fisherman) Volunteered To Build His First Grandson’s Crib…there Were Mixed Reactions

50 Mildly Amusing Things To Brighten Up Your Day, As Shared By This Group

Image source: PiratiPad

#5 Cat Hat The Tigress Expression Down Pat

50 Mildly Amusing Things To Brighten Up Your Day, As Shared By This Group

Image source: Gaza1121

#6 Car Salesman Closer

50 Mildly Amusing Things To Brighten Up Your Day, As Shared By This Group

Image source: Diligent-Physics

#7 My Leasing Office Sent Out A Note Saying Anything Left In The Common Area Would Get Thrown Out Due To Overcrowding Of Bikes And Shoes. This Was My Neighbor’s Response

50 Mildly Amusing Things To Brighten Up Your Day, As Shared By This Group

Image source: JWolf886

#8 Get A Dog They Said. It’ll Be Fun!

50 Mildly Amusing Things To Brighten Up Your Day, As Shared By This Group

Image source: Disaster_Plan

#9 I Find Few Vanity Plates Clever

50 Mildly Amusing Things To Brighten Up Your Day, As Shared By This Group

Image source: fightingdove

#10 Space Invaders Floor Tiles In A Local Bar

50 Mildly Amusing Things To Brighten Up Your Day, As Shared By This Group

Image source: Cessnateur

#11 Supposedly A Girl In A Kindergarten In Poland Drew This As Her “Draw My Family” Picture. The Teachers Contacted A Psychologist, But It Turned Out That On Weekends, The Girl’s Entire Family Like To Scuba Dive Together

50 Mildly Amusing Things To Brighten Up Your Day, As Shared By This Group

Image source: AmazingColossalMan

#12 An Ai-Generated Image Of “Salmon Swimming Down A River”

50 Mildly Amusing Things To Brighten Up Your Day, As Shared By This Group

Image source: SonOfQuora

#13 Saw On Facebook Today. Felt It Belonged Here

50 Mildly Amusing Things To Brighten Up Your Day, As Shared By This Group

Image source: Claud6568

#14 This Morning I Saw This Actual Squirrel Listening To A Stone Frog Read Them A Book

50 Mildly Amusing Things To Brighten Up Your Day, As Shared By This Group

Image source: Past_Organization_29

#15 This Car Is Not Amused

50 Mildly Amusing Things To Brighten Up Your Day, As Shared By This Group

Image source: licoricluv

#16 Shared Disappointed. Glad I Never Saw This For Two Decades…can Never Un-See This Now

50 Mildly Amusing Things To Brighten Up Your Day, As Shared By This Group

Image source: chrisjpostle

#17 Easier Than I Thought!

50 Mildly Amusing Things To Brighten Up Your Day, As Shared By This Group

Image source: ordinarybloke1963

#18 Well, It Fooled Me Too

50 Mildly Amusing Things To Brighten Up Your Day, As Shared By This Group

Image source: -fluffs

#19 This Restaurant’s Guide For Washing Your Hands

50 Mildly Amusing Things To Brighten Up Your Day, As Shared By This Group

Image source: Gurtmcsquirt

#20 Okay, Okay, I’ll Stop!

50 Mildly Amusing Things To Brighten Up Your Day, As Shared By This Group

Image source: leftanantcolonel

#21 This Woman’s Review Of A Litter Box On Amazon

50 Mildly Amusing Things To Brighten Up Your Day, As Shared By This Group

Image source: reddit.com

#22 A Note From My Wife

50 Mildly Amusing Things To Brighten Up Your Day, As Shared By This Group

Image source: TheFourthAmigo

#23 Not How I Expected Him To Come Back, But Ok

50 Mildly Amusing Things To Brighten Up Your Day, As Shared By This Group

Image source: Scorpionator33

#24 Watching Netflix When I Noticed I Had The Exact Same Digital Clock As A TV Show I Was Watching… And It Happened To Be The Same Time!

50 Mildly Amusing Things To Brighten Up Your Day, As Shared By This Group

Image source: justneedtoreply

#25 Sums Me Up!

50 Mildly Amusing Things To Brighten Up Your Day, As Shared By This Group

Image source: ordinarybloke1963

#26 Judging By My Heart Rate, My Apple Watch Thinks I Was Very Active On Wednesday. In Reality I Just Had A Long Panic Attack. Bet I Can Do It Again!

50 Mildly Amusing Things To Brighten Up Your Day, As Shared By This Group

Image source: EvaRahRahRah

#27 A Butternut Squash

50 Mildly Amusing Things To Brighten Up Your Day, As Shared By This Group

Image source: gary6043

#28 At My Vet’s Office

50 Mildly Amusing Things To Brighten Up Your Day, As Shared By This Group

Image source: KatharticHymen

#29 Girl Decided To Send Me A Sexy Text Message. The Preview Cut Off At A Very Unsexy Moment

50 Mildly Amusing Things To Brighten Up Your Day, As Shared By This Group

Image source: RE_TARD1S

#30 Yep

50 Mildly Amusing Things To Brighten Up Your Day, As Shared By This Group

Image source: Infinite_Tadpole452

#31 Til If You Ever Lose Your Wedding Ring, Start Planting Carrots In Your Garden

50 Mildly Amusing Things To Brighten Up Your Day, As Shared By This Group

Image source: rgaywala

#32 Went To A 30th At A Village Hall And This Was In The Mens Toilet

50 Mildly Amusing Things To Brighten Up Your Day, As Shared By This Group

Image source: KingOfThe_Jelly_Fish

#33 When Viewing Buckingham Palace On Google Maps, The Street View Figure Turns Into A Tiny Queen Elizabeth!

50 Mildly Amusing Things To Brighten Up Your Day, As Shared By This Group

Image source: katsie

#34 Not A Good Sign For The Ladies

50 Mildly Amusing Things To Brighten Up Your Day, As Shared By This Group

Image source: natedog2049

#35 No Kidding?

50 Mildly Amusing Things To Brighten Up Your Day, As Shared By This Group

Image source: Caesar100

#36 The Perfect Fit On My Instagram Explore Page

50 Mildly Amusing Things To Brighten Up Your Day, As Shared By This Group

Image source: Meerkatch

#37 Get To The Chopper!

50 Mildly Amusing Things To Brighten Up Your Day, As Shared By This Group

Image source: p1son

#38 Learning How To Use My New Drywall Sander

50 Mildly Amusing Things To Brighten Up Your Day, As Shared By This Group

Image source: maeganmarie

#39 I’ll Never Look Cool In Sunglasses Because One Of My Ears Is Higher Than The Other

50 Mildly Amusing Things To Brighten Up Your Day, As Shared By This Group

Image source: LolaShlee

#40 Now I Can Roller Skate In A Buffalo Herd

50 Mildly Amusing Things To Brighten Up Your Day, As Shared By This Group

Image source: biglanga

#41 Gotta Appreciate Electrical Issues

50 Mildly Amusing Things To Brighten Up Your Day, As Shared By This Group

Image source: Gurtmcsquirt

#42 When Reddit Answers Itself

50 Mildly Amusing Things To Brighten Up Your Day, As Shared By This Group

Image source: m3chanicalbirds

#43 I’m Known For Getting Good Pause Faces But I Didn’t Ask For This

50 Mildly Amusing Things To Brighten Up Your Day, As Shared By This Group

Image source: AAPRRILL

#44 Maybe Grandpa Comes With The House If You Buy It

50 Mildly Amusing Things To Brighten Up Your Day, As Shared By This Group

Image source: SuperMommyCat

#45 I Just Noticed The Corporate Bickering On My Home Depot And Lowes Buckets

50 Mildly Amusing Things To Brighten Up Your Day, As Shared By This Group

Image source: grahamvinyl

#46 Found This Under One Twitter Post About Apple Inc

50 Mildly Amusing Things To Brighten Up Your Day, As Shared By This Group

Image source: s0nicDwerp

#47 My Buddy’s Bar Tab Receipt After A Company Event

50 Mildly Amusing Things To Brighten Up Your Day, As Shared By This Group

Image source: SubCircus

#48 This Always Makes My Morning Commute Start With A Giggle

50 Mildly Amusing Things To Brighten Up Your Day, As Shared By This Group

Image source: Devilishmess

#49 A Whole Section In A Japanese Store Dedicated To Chair Socks

50 Mildly Amusing Things To Brighten Up Your Day, As Shared By This Group

Image source: Ilovegoodnugz

#50 So Glad Twitter Can Keep Me Updated On The Eclipse

50 Mildly Amusing Things To Brighten Up Your Day, As Shared By This Group

Image source: SpicyAlienCocaine

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Made A Photoshoot Only With A Single Flashlight And A Randomly Selected Average Smartphone
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Influencers Reveal How They Look In Real Life Vs. On Instagram, Go Viral
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
This Woman Passing By Nativity Scene Notices Someone Sleeping In The Manger
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
My 30 Honest Logos That Show The Truth About Famous Companies
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
30 Stunning 3D Makeup Optical Illusions By Luca Luce
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
I Visited The Maple Alley In Złoty Potok, Poland To Capture The True Heart Of Autumn
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.