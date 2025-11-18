50 Mildly Amusing Things To Brighten Up Your Day, As Shared By This Group

Sometimes what you need is watching an hour long stand-up special that makes you laugh so hard your belly hurts. Other times, a few images of mildly entertaining situations can be enough to lift your mood before you carry on with your day.
Below, you’ll find a list of moderately funny things as shared on the r/mildlyamusing community. There, over 40,000 members share things they spot in their everyday lives that are pleasantly comical. That’s why in our collection, you won’t find anything hilarious or laugh-out-loud funny—we’re not trying to put you on an emotional roller-coaster. Instead, we’re offering a more subdued, humorous experience that, in the best-case scenario, might make you lightly chuckle or sharply exhale through your nose. Scroll down to get somewhat entertained.
#1 Oh, Uncle Jack
Image source: fuenches
#2 To Look Dangerous
Image source: jesusismyupline
#3 Up-And-Coming Music Legends
Image source: userp_io
#4 My Uncle (A Retired Fisherman) Volunteered To Build His First Grandson’s Crib…there Were Mixed Reactions
Image source: PiratiPad
#5 Cat Hat The Tigress Expression Down Pat
Image source: Gaza1121
#6 Car Salesman Closer
Image source: Diligent-Physics
#7 My Leasing Office Sent Out A Note Saying Anything Left In The Common Area Would Get Thrown Out Due To Overcrowding Of Bikes And Shoes. This Was My Neighbor’s Response
Image source: JWolf886
#8 Get A Dog They Said. It’ll Be Fun!
Image source: Disaster_Plan
#9 I Find Few Vanity Plates Clever
Image source: fightingdove
#10 Space Invaders Floor Tiles In A Local Bar
Image source: Cessnateur
#11 Supposedly A Girl In A Kindergarten In Poland Drew This As Her “Draw My Family” Picture. The Teachers Contacted A Psychologist, But It Turned Out That On Weekends, The Girl’s Entire Family Like To Scuba Dive Together
Image source: AmazingColossalMan
#12 An Ai-Generated Image Of “Salmon Swimming Down A River”
Image source: SonOfQuora
#13 Saw On Facebook Today. Felt It Belonged Here
Image source: Claud6568
#14 This Morning I Saw This Actual Squirrel Listening To A Stone Frog Read Them A Book
Image source: Past_Organization_29
#15 This Car Is Not Amused
Image source: licoricluv
#16 Shared Disappointed. Glad I Never Saw This For Two Decades…can Never Un-See This Now
Image source: chrisjpostle
#17 Easier Than I Thought!
Image source: ordinarybloke1963
#18 Well, It Fooled Me Too
Image source: -fluffs
#19 This Restaurant’s Guide For Washing Your Hands
Image source: Gurtmcsquirt
#20 Okay, Okay, I’ll Stop!
Image source: leftanantcolonel
#21 This Woman’s Review Of A Litter Box On Amazon
Image source: reddit.com
#22 A Note From My Wife
Image source: TheFourthAmigo
#23 Not How I Expected Him To Come Back, But Ok
Image source: Scorpionator33
#24 Watching Netflix When I Noticed I Had The Exact Same Digital Clock As A TV Show I Was Watching… And It Happened To Be The Same Time!
Image source: justneedtoreply
#25 Sums Me Up!
Image source: ordinarybloke1963
#26 Judging By My Heart Rate, My Apple Watch Thinks I Was Very Active On Wednesday. In Reality I Just Had A Long Panic Attack. Bet I Can Do It Again!
Image source: EvaRahRahRah
#27 A Butternut Squash
Image source: gary6043
#28 At My Vet’s Office
Image source: KatharticHymen
#29 Girl Decided To Send Me A Sexy Text Message. The Preview Cut Off At A Very Unsexy Moment
Image source: RE_TARD1S
#30 Yep
Image source: Infinite_Tadpole452
#31 Til If You Ever Lose Your Wedding Ring, Start Planting Carrots In Your Garden
Image source: rgaywala
#32 Went To A 30th At A Village Hall And This Was In The Mens Toilet
Image source: KingOfThe_Jelly_Fish
#33 When Viewing Buckingham Palace On Google Maps, The Street View Figure Turns Into A Tiny Queen Elizabeth!
Image source: katsie
#34 Not A Good Sign For The Ladies
Image source: natedog2049
#35 No Kidding?
Image source: Caesar100
#36 The Perfect Fit On My Instagram Explore Page
Image source: Meerkatch
#37 Get To The Chopper!
Image source: p1son
#38 Learning How To Use My New Drywall Sander
Image source: maeganmarie
#39 I’ll Never Look Cool In Sunglasses Because One Of My Ears Is Higher Than The Other
Image source: LolaShlee
#40 Now I Can Roller Skate In A Buffalo Herd
Image source: biglanga
#41 Gotta Appreciate Electrical Issues
Image source: Gurtmcsquirt
#42 When Reddit Answers Itself
Image source: m3chanicalbirds
#43 I’m Known For Getting Good Pause Faces But I Didn’t Ask For This
Image source: AAPRRILL
#44 Maybe Grandpa Comes With The House If You Buy It
Image source: SuperMommyCat
#45 I Just Noticed The Corporate Bickering On My Home Depot And Lowes Buckets
Image source: grahamvinyl
#46 Found This Under One Twitter Post About Apple Inc
Image source: s0nicDwerp
#47 My Buddy’s Bar Tab Receipt After A Company Event
Image source: SubCircus
#48 This Always Makes My Morning Commute Start With A Giggle
Image source: Devilishmess
#49 A Whole Section In A Japanese Store Dedicated To Chair Socks
Image source: Ilovegoodnugz
#50 So Glad Twitter Can Keep Me Updated On The Eclipse
Image source: SpicyAlienCocaine
