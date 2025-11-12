80-Year-Old Man Builds A Dog Train To Take Rescued Stray Dogs On Adventures

by

Eugene Bostick, an 80-year-old senior citizen in Fort Worth, Texas, spends his days operating what just might be the coolest train in the world. His homemade train takes rescued stray dogs out for fun rides around the neighborhood and in the surrounding woods.

Eugene and his brother Corky live on a dead-end street where many locals bring their unwanted dogs to leave them behind. Eugene began operating a sort of animal shelter and taking the dogs for rides with his tractor. “We started feeding these abandoned animals, letting them in, taking them to the vet to get them spayed and neutered. We made a place for dog rescues to live,” Eugene told Dodo.

“I seen this guy with a tractor who attached these carts to pull rocks. I thought, ‘Dang, that would do for a dog train.’ I’m a pretty good welder, so I took these plastic barrels with holes cut in them, and put wheels under them and tied them together,” Eugene continued. “Whenever these adorable dogs hear me hooking the tractor up to it, man, they get so excited.”

(h/t: thedodo, nbcdfw)

“I started out with my tractor… I’d put 4-5 dogs in there and take them riding”

80-Year-Old Man Builds A Dog Train To Take Rescued Stray Dogs On Adventures

Image credits: Tiffany Johnson

“All of a sudden, a couple more dogs showed up. I said, ‘Oh, that’s not enough room’ – and that’s when I came up with THAT”

80-Year-Old Man Builds A Dog Train To Take Rescued Stray Dogs On Adventures

Image credits: 

“I’m a pretty good welder, so I took these plastic barrels with holes cut in them, and put wheels under…”

80-Year-Old Man Builds A Dog Train To Take Rescued Stray Dogs On Adventures

Now, the 80-year-old retiree takes his rescued dogs on a train ride twice a week

80-Year-Old Man Builds A Dog Train To Take Rescued Stray Dogs On Adventures

Image credits: unknown

“Whenever they hear me hooking the tractor up to it, man, they get so excited”

80-Year-Old Man Builds A Dog Train To Take Rescued Stray Dogs On Adventures

Image credits: 

Here’s a video about their heart-warming dog train:

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Eleonora Collini’s Twin Portraits Reveal How Similar And Different Siblings Can Be (26 Pics)
3 min read
Oct, 7, 2025
Fairytales Come To Life In Papercut Light Boxes by Hari & Deepti
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Get Ready For Family Picture Guys!
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Drew Carey on The Price is Right
‘The Price Is Right,’ ‘NCIS’ and ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Halt Production Amid Los Angeles Wildfires
3 min read
Jan, 16, 2025
Meet The Cast Of “City On Fire”
3 min read
Jul, 10, 2022
Man Spends Thousands Of Dollars Trying To Keep His Dog’s Hair Stylish Every Single Day
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.