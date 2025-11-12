80-Year-Old Man Builds A Dog Train To Take Rescued Stray Dogs On Adventures

Eugene Bostick, an 80-year-old senior citizen in Fort Worth, Texas, spends his days operating what just might be the coolest train in the world. His homemade train takes rescued stray dogs out for fun rides around the neighborhood and in the surrounding woods.
Eugene and his brother Corky live on a dead-end street where many locals bring their unwanted dogs to leave them behind. Eugene began operating a sort of animal shelter and taking the dogs for rides with his tractor. “We started feeding these abandoned animals, letting them in, taking them to the vet to get them spayed and neutered. We made a place for dog rescues to live,” Eugene told Dodo.
“I seen this guy with a tractor who attached these carts to pull rocks. I thought, ‘Dang, that would do for a dog train.’ I’m a pretty good welder, so I took these plastic barrels with holes cut in them, and put wheels under them and tied them together,” Eugene continued. “Whenever these adorable dogs hear me hooking the tractor up to it, man, they get so excited.”
“I started out with my tractor… I’d put 4-5 dogs in there and take them riding”
Now, the 80-year-old retiree takes his rescued dogs on a train ride twice a week
Here’s a video about their heart-warming dog train:
