26 New Clever “Yes, But” Comics That Point Out Things We Somehow Never Question

Life often looks much simpler in our heads than it does once reality gets involved. We make plans, buy things designed to make life easier, try to build healthier habits, and imagine how certain moments will play out, only to discover that there is usually a “but” waiting somewhere. That gap between expectation and reality is exactly where Anton Gudim finds the humor for his popular “Yes, But” comics. Using two contrasting images and almost no words, the artist turns familiar situations into clever visual observations about modern life. We’ve featured Gudim’s work many times before, and his ability to spot these everyday contradictions still provides plenty of material.
In this new selection, Gudim takes aim at everything from technology and social media to exercise, work, entertainment, and the little contradictions hidden in our everyday choices. Technology provides especially fertile ground for these contradictions. Devices promise convenience and simplicity, yet they often introduce entirely new problems. Gudim captures that irony particularly well, showing how the tools designed to improve our lives can sometimes complicate them in ways we never anticipated. Gudim doesn’t need lengthy setups or complicated dialogue. The first image establishes an idea, while the second adds the small detail that changes everything. The result is humor that readers can understand almost instantly, and often recognize from their own lives.
Scroll down to see the latest selection of “Yes, But” comics and discover how often a perfectly good “yes” comes with a very inconvenient “but.”
More info: Instagram | vk.ru | x.com | gudim.threadless.com | patreon.com
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