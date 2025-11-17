Hey Pandas, If You Could Experience One Historical Moment Firsthand, Which Would It Be?

by

Throughout history, there have been moments of triumph, tragedy, discovery, and transformation. Which specific event would you choose to witness, and why?

#1

Idk, but definitely a moment during the life of Jesus.
I’d really like to have a one-on-one with Him…I have a lot of questions lol

#2

Babe ruth. I want to see if he called his shot or not.

#3

The new year for 2000. It’s a new time!! We’re in the 2000’s now!!!

#4

The first rocket launch. From inside the rocket! The awe! The stars! The explosion! ✨ 💥

#5

The creation of the universe

