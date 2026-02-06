‘Toxic Mom’ Drama Sparks Kaley Cuoco’s Explosive Attack On Ashley Tisdale

Kaley Cuoco, best known for starring in projects such as The Big Bang Theory and The Flight Attendant, has responded to Ashley Tisdale’s early January essay about her toxic mom group, which allegedly left her feeling “hurt” and “drained.”
Tisdale did not name Cuoco in her essay, but netizens speculated that the mom group she was referring to included her, alongside celebrities like Meghan Trainor, Mandy Moore, Hilary Duff, and Gaby Dalkin.
In her essay, Tisdale wrote that she was consistently excluded from group gatherings and chats, which briefly made her think she was not cool enough, a feeling that she asserted circles high school teenagers.
Cuoco shared her thoughts on Tisdale’s essay during a recent television appearance to promote her latest series, Vanished.
Kaley Cuoco blasted Ashley Tisdale’s essay on the toxic mom group in limited but effective words
The actress graced Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Thursday, February 5, where she was asked by a fan to weigh in on Tisdale’s January 1 essay for an internet publication The Cut, titled: “Breaking Up With My Toxic Mom Group.”
Shaking her head and briefly shutting her eyes, Cuoco, who shares her two-year-old daughter Matilda with fiancé Tom Pelphrey, said, “I mean, if you do not like being part of a group, just leave, baby.”
“Just leave. Find a new group,” she continued, with which fellow guest Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne resonated, adding, “Find someone else.”
Tisdale is a mom to two daughters, Jupiter Iris, 4, and Emerson Clover, 1, whom she shares with husband Christopher French.
In her essay, she detailed why she chose to confront her fellow moms about their actions instead of walking away and letting them think they had simply drifted apart.
“Aren’t we supposed to be teaching our kids to speak up for themselves when their feelings are hurt? When they get left out on the playground, aren’t we supposed to teach kids to include each other?” the actress argued in her write-up.
Tisdale said that she chose to speak up for herself because she would want her daughters to do the same in the future.
Tisdale also claimed in her essay that she was not the first mother to be “brought to tears by members of a group that is supposed to lift everyone up.”
She noted that she had more than one friend reach out to her and say, “You’re so brave.”
Kaley Cuoco’s response to Ashley Tisdale’s essay follows Hilary Duff’s husband’s brutal take on it
Duff’s husband, Matthew Koma, reacted to Tisdale’s essay via an Instagram story on January 6.
Koma posted a photo of himself photoshopped onto Tisdale’s body.
The image mirrored The Cut essay cover, with him sitting in the same pose on a couch as Tisdale, and the headline altered to state, “A Mom Group Tell-All Through a Father’s Eyes.”
Koma’s fabricated picture included additional text seemingly addressed directly to Tisdale.
“When you are the most self-obsessed, tone-deaf person on Earth, other moms tend to shift their focus to their actual toddlers,” the text read.
“Read my new interview with @TheCut,” the singer-songwriter and DJ wrote in the caption.
Koma’s move, however, attracted sympathy for Tisdale, with one netizen remarking, “His response tells me everything I need to know. Basically, Ashley was right.”
“Real men stay out of women’s drama. If Hilary wants this addressed, then she or her representatives can do that,” a second added, with a third commenting, “Emotional maturity of a ten-year-old. Says a lot about the wife and makes Ashley’s story more credible.”
Tisdale also received support from Dylan Efron, the brother of her High School Musical co-star Zac Efron
During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on January 21, Dylan defended Tisdale by saying he “could not envision” her doing “anything malicious.”
“I try to stay out of that, so I do not know too much,” the 33-year-old actor said when questioned by a fan about the mom group drama, before adding, “All I know is Ashley, since I was a kid, she has been so sweet to me.”
“Hopefully it is just a misunderstanding,” Dylan went on to say, but he was interrupted by the host, who opined, “It seems like maybe more than a misunderstanding.”
Dylan agreed with him through a grimaced smile before doubling down on his lack of knowledge surrounding the conversation.
“Mom groups can be freaking brutal,” a netizen sympathized with Tisdale
