33 Amazing Design Ideas That Will Make Your House Awesome

We’ve all got some ideas of how our dream home and its interior design might look. Some of us just got to have a pool, while others want smart modern design, sustainability, or integration with natural elements. No matter what it is that makes your dwelling a neat house, here are a few examples of homes where people have been able to realize some of their greatest home design fantasies.
These original home ideas run from pools and aquariums to cleverly-hidden storage spaces, multi-purpose furniture and… cat transit walkways. Maybe you’ll recognize something that you’ve always wanted to see, or perhaps the pictures will get your juices flowing and inspire you to come up with or even build something new. The Interior Design Ideas are endless as long as it can be executed in real life.
Warning – viewing some of these home design ideas may make you feel dissatisfied with your current home! Or on a better note, might cause you to change and improve your current living space with one of these house ideas.
1. Aquarium Bed
Image credits: acrylicaquariums.com
2. Chandelier That Turns Your Room into a Forest
Image credits: Hilden and Diaz
3. Indoor-Outdoor Pool
Image credits: unknown
4. Swing Set Table
Image credits: psfk.com
5. Beach Sand Under Your Work Desk
Image credits: Justin Kemp
6. Spiral Staircase Slide
Image credits: unknown
7. Cat Transit System
Image credits: Because We Can
8. Glass Floor and an Open Shaft Below Your Bathroom
Image credits: Hernandez Silva Arquitectos
9. Fusion Dining And Pool Table
Buy: amazon.com
10. Hammock Bed
Image credits: Le Beanock
11. Understairs Storage
Image credits: Deriba Furniture
12. Backyard Cinema
Image credits: fancymaterial.com
13. Ping Pong Door
Image credits: Tobias Fraenzel
14. A Wall That Plays Music When It Rains
Image credits: ingeniumetars
15. See-through Bathtub
Image credits: Stern McCafferty
16. Vertical Herb Garden in Your Kitchen
Image credits: unknown
17. Bookcase Staircase
Image credits: Levitate Architects
18. Back Yard Beach-Themed Fire Pit
Image credits: unknown
19. Spiral Wine Storage
Image credits: spiralcellars.co.uk
20. Treehouse Room For Kids
Image credits: mytropolisdesign.com
21. Pirate Ship Bedroom For Yourself
22. Walk-In Pool
Image credits: houzz.com
23. Door of Swatches
Image credits: studio.arminblasbichler.com
24. Hammock Over the Stairs
Image credits: ooda.eu
25. Ice Cave In Your Room
(These icicles formed inside a building in Chicago due to bad cold storage maintenance.)
26. Skate-park Room
Image credits: Pierre Andre Senizergues
27. Fire Pit Table
Image credits: moma-design.it
28. Backyard Office
Image credits: officepod.co.uk
29. Indoor Slide
Image credits: David Hotson
30. Catwalk Around The House
Image credits: nekomemo.com
31. Table Firepit
Image credits: unknown
32. Kitchen Table Tennis
Image credits: hammacher.com
33. Balcony Pool
Image credits: James Law
Follow Us