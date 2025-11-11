33 Amazing Design Ideas That Will Make Your House Awesome

We’ve all got some ideas of how our dream home and its interior design might look. Some of us just got to have a pool, while others want smart modern design, sustainability, or integration with natural elements. No matter what it is that makes your dwelling a neat house, here are a few examples of homes where people have been able to realize some of their greatest home design fantasies.

These original home ideas run from pools and aquariums to cleverly-hidden storage spaces, multi-purpose furniture and… cat transit walkways. Maybe you’ll recognize something that you’ve always wanted to see, or perhaps the pictures will get your juices flowing and inspire you to come up with or even build something new. The Interior Design Ideas are endless as long as it can be executed in real life.

Warning – viewing some of these home design ideas may make you feel dissatisfied with your current home! Or on a better note, might cause you to change and improve your current living space with one of these house ideas.

1. Aquarium Bed

Image credits: acrylicaquariums.com

2. Chandelier That Turns Your Room into a Forest

Image credits: Hilden and Diaz

3. Indoor-Outdoor Pool

Image credits: unknown

4. Swing Set Table

Image credits: psfk.com

5. Beach Sand Under Your Work Desk

Image credits: Justin Kemp

6. Spiral Staircase Slide

Image credits: unknown

7. Cat Transit System

Image credits: Because We Can

8. Glass Floor and an Open Shaft Below Your Bathroom

Image credits: Hernandez Silva Arquitectos

9. Fusion Dining And Pool Table

Buy: amazon.com

10. Hammock Bed

Image credits: Le Beanock

11. Understairs Storage

Image credits: Deriba Furniture

12. Backyard Cinema

Image credits: fancymaterial.com

13. Ping Pong Door

Image credits: Tobias Fraenzel

14. A Wall That Plays Music When It Rains

Image credits: ingeniumetars

15. See-through Bathtub

Image credits: Stern McCafferty

16. Vertical Herb Garden in Your Kitchen

Image credits: unknown

17. Bookcase Staircase

Image credits: Levitate Architects

18. Back Yard Beach-Themed Fire Pit

Image credits: unknown

19. Spiral Wine Storage

Image credits: spiralcellars.co.uk

20. Treehouse Room For Kids

Image credits: mytropolisdesign.com

21. Pirate Ship Bedroom For Yourself

22. Walk-In Pool

Image credits: houzz.com

23. Door of Swatches

Image credits: studio.arminblasbichler.com

24. Hammock Over the Stairs

Image credits: ooda.eu

25. Ice Cave In Your Room

(These icicles formed inside a building in Chicago due to bad cold storage maintenance.)

26. Skate-park Room

Image credits: Pierre Andre Senizergues

27. Fire Pit Table

Image credits: moma-design.it

28. Backyard Office

Image credits: officepod.co.uk

29. Indoor Slide

Image credits: David Hotson

30. Catwalk Around The House

Image credits: nekomemo.com

31. Table Firepit

Image credits: unknown

32. Kitchen Table Tennis

Image credits: hammacher.com

33. Balcony Pool

Image credits: James Law

