Brie Bella: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Brie Bella
November 21, 1983
San Diego, California, US
42 Years Old
Scorpio
Who Is Brie Bella?
American retired professional wrestler Brie Bella possesses a dynamic in-ring style and a captivating media presence. She has forged a notable career blending athletic competition with reality television stardom.
Her breakout moment arrived in 2008 when she debuted in WWE, captivating audiences alongside her twin sister Nikki Bella as The Bella Twins. Their innovative “Twin Magic” strategy quickly became a fan favorite, leading to widespread recognition.
Early Life and Education
Growing up on a farm in Phoenix, Arizona, Brianna Monique Danielson shared a close bond with her twin sister, Nicole, to parents Jon Garcia and Kathy Colace. Both sisters were keen soccer enthusiasts from their elementary school years.
She graduated from Chaparral High School in 2002 before attending Grossmont College in San Diego, where she also played soccer. This early athletic background naturally foreshadowed her later career in professional wrestling and entertainment.
Notable Relationships
Over a decade ago, Brie Bella met fellow professional wrestler Bryan Danielson in the WWE ring, beginning a connection that led to their engagement in scenic Big Sur. They married on April 11, 2014, in Sedona, Arizona.
The couple welcomed their daughter, Birdie Joe Danielson, in May 2017, followed by their son, Buddy Dessert Danielson, in August 2020. Danielson and Bella continue to navigate family life while maintaining their public careers.
Career Highlights
In the world of professional wrestling, Brie Bella achieved significant success as a one-time WWE Divas Champion. Alongside her twin sister Nikki, she dominated the women’s division as part of The Bella Twins, showcasing their signature “Twin Magic” maneuver.
Beyond the squared circle, Bella expanded her reach into media, starring in the popular reality television series Total Divas and its spin-off Total Bellas. These shows provided fans an inside look at her personal and professional journey.
Her lasting impact on sports entertainment was recognized with her 2021 induction into the WWE Hall of Fame, alongside Nikki, as The Bella Twins.
