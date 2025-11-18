“I’m Going To Go Crazy”: Woman Shocked At Mom Suggesting She Give Her Baby To Her Sister

Always trying for a baby but being unable to have one can be incredibly painful to bear. Something that helps in these tough moments is the love and support of your family members. However, there are limits to what you can ask from your relatives.
Case in point, redditor u/Neat-Emotion-4777 explained how her relatives are pressuring her to carry a baby for her sister. She went into detail about her delicate situation with people from the subreddit dedicated to the popular ‘Two Hot Takes’ podcast. Scroll down for the story in full. Bored Panda has reached out to the author via Reddit, and we’ll update the article as soon as we hear back from her.
Sometimes, family members can make demands that ignore other people’s boundaries
Image credits: LightFieldStudios / Envato (not the actual photo)
One woman turned to the internet for advice after feeling pressured to carry a baby for her sister
Image credits: LightFieldStudios / Envato (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Neat-Emotion-4777
The woman shared that she isn’t open to being a surrogate for her sister
The OP’s call for help reached a lot of people on the internet. At the time of writing, her story has over 4.6k upvotes and more than 1.4k comments. Folks were happy to share their thoughts and gave the author some advice about how they’d handle the situation.
Some fans of r/TwoHotTakes urged the anonymous woman to distance herself from her mom and her sister. Meanwhile, others suggested avoiding discussing family planning with anyone going forward, as well as avoiding getting dragged into their idea at all.
As the author of the viral story noted, she is not against surrogacy. “But me as a person could never bring a baby into the world and not be that baby’s mother,” she wrote.
This is a respectable position. While there are people in the world who are ready and willing to carry their loved ones’ children for them, nobody can expect all women to sign up for this.
Being separated from the baby that grew in your womb for 9 months can be emotionally traumatic for some people.
There are various options that you can consider if you want to have a child
If you’re having trouble getting pregnant or carrying a baby, it’s vital that you seek out medical help. Talk to your doctor and consider your options, from everyday lifestyle changes to more expensive fertility treatments.
These may be limited by your religious beliefs. However, even if you cannot carry your own baby or find a surrogate, there’s always adoption or fostering to consider.
There is a very big difference between sibling rivalry and aggression. Some siblings might feel resentful toward one another due to jealousy or how their parents treated them differently, picking favorites.
While rivalry is mainly about competing for one’s parents’ attention or favor, aggression takes it a step further. In the latter situation, people intend to cause physical or emotional harm to their siblings.
In these situations, the parents or caregivers can step in to mediate the conflict before it gets out of hand. Other times, a licensed therapist, specializing in family disputes, might need to get involved.
In some cases, it’s impossible to resolve the conflict, and there’s only one option left: stopping all contact with the person if they ignore your boundaries and continue making your life difficult.
Many internet users had a lot of advice to share with the author. Here’s their take on the situation
Follow Us