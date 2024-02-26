Modern Family Cast: Where Are the Stars of the Hit Show Now?

Modern Family is one of the most popular sitcoms ever created. The series aired for 11 seasons, ending in 2020, even though fans were ready and willing to watch more content from the Dunphy and Pritchett families. When the show came to an end, what was more tragic was letting go of the funny and entertaining ensemble cast of Modern Family.
The actresses and actors on Modern Family featured famous and new names, but by the end of the series, they were all big names and some of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood. Unlike other ensemble casts, Modern Family are very close to each other and still meet up when they can. They reunited at the 2024 SAG Awards, which was iconic. Read on to find out what they have been up to since the end of the series in 2020.
Ty Burell as Phill Dunphy
Ty Burell played one of the funniest dads on TV, Phill Dunphy. Even after the end of the show, he is still known for his trademark sense of humor. His character was a family man with all the love to share with his family members, and he still does that with his Co-stars even after the show ended. After the end of the series, Burell took some time off from the spotlight to spend time with his family, but he has taken up a few roles since then. He’s taken up many voice roles, including Family Guy and the animated sitcom Duncanville, which aired from 2020-2022. Burell also had roles in 2017’s Rough Night, and 2014’s Muppets Most Wanted.
Julie Bowen as Claire Dunphy
The matriarch of the Dunphy home was the lovely Claire Dunphy, played by Julie Bowen. Bowen played the role until the final season, earning two Emmy awards for portraying the competitive, perfectionist yet loving mom. Aside from acting in films like Horrible Bosses in 2011, Halloween in 2020, and The Fallout in 2021, Bowen’s personal life has taken some hits, too. In 2018, she divorced her husband, with whom they share three children, but this breakup hasn’t set her back, and she is now working with a charity to help children in need, Baby2Baby. Bowen also serves as a board member for the charity. She also has a podcast, Quitters, where she spends most of her time interviewing guests, including Ariel Winter and other celebrities.
Ed O’Neill as Jay Pritchett
Jay Pritchett is Claire and Mitchell’s father, who remarried the beautiful Gloria. He is the show’s patriarch and is portrayed by Married with Children actor Ed O’Neill. In Modern Family, Pritchett is a grumpy older man who slowly learns to show his kids more love and affection as time passes, making for some awkward and funny moments. Aside from Modern Family, O’Neil has also appeared in films like Finding Dory, Wreck-it Ralph and its sequel, Ralph Breaks the Internet.
Sophia Vergara as Gloria Delgado
In Modern Family, talented star Sophia Vergara took on the role of Jay Pritchett’s second wife, the feisty and sexy Gloria Delgado. Vergara is known for more minor roles in big movies. It was different to see Vergara on the small screen, but she brought in the laughs, and her performance was so good that she received several Golden Globe and Emmy nominations for her role in the sitcom. Vergara went on to appear as a judge in America’s Got Talent, but her most notable role since the sitcom was in Netflix’s Griselda, where she plays a drug-dealing woman trying to maintain her empire. Aside from acting, the actress works with several brands and loves to travel and spend time with her family.
Eric Stonestreet as Cameron Tucker
Cameron Tucker is the funniest character on Modern Family for playing the eccentric partner to Mitchell, whose love for music made for some exciting TV moments replayed repeatedly. Eric Stonestreet earned two Emmys for his portrayal of Cam. While on the show, Stonestreet also appeared in Bad Teacher and Identity Thief. He also appeared alongside Vergara as a judge on America’s Got Talent but hasn’t done much acting since then.
Jesse Tyler as Mitchell Pritchet
Jesse Tyler played the responsible husband to Cam, Mitchell Pritchett, and father to their adopted daughter, Lily. Mitchell was always on top of all the situations and, although reserved, always showed his love to his husband. Their relationship and marriage were a real turning point for TV at a time when healthy gay couples weren’t so represented. Jesse is so close to the cast that he officiated Haley’s wedding. After acting in Modern Family, Jesse went on to theater and won a Tony award for best-featured actor in a play and even released a cookbook, Food Between Friends. In his real life, Jesse is married to Justin Mikita, and they share a son.
Sarah Hyland as Haley Dunphy
Sarah Hyland was cast as the oldest of the Dunphy siblings, Haley Dunphy, in Modern Family. And while Haley wasn’t the brightest of bulbs, she was loving even though this led to a complicated love life. It helped that she was popular but that changed when she had to move on from high school and into the real world. In reality, Hyland has been dealing with a serious medical condition. Still, it hasn’t stopped her from living her life, and in 2022, she found love and got married in a beautiful ceremony that the cast of Modern Family attended. After the end of Modern Family, Hyland appeared as the host in the Love Island spinoff and she was preferred as the host by many fans.
Ariel Winter as Alex Dunphy
Ariel Winter has been in the acting industry since she was 4. When she landed the role of Alex Dunphy in this sitcom, it was the biggest role of her career. Winter also appeared in Animated series like Phineas and Ferb and Sophia the First while she was playing Alex Dunphy, the young perfectionist who was smart and high achieving. In her personal life, Winter has had some challenges from being attacked by the media to getting emancipated at a young age. Despite this period of drama, she was able to put her life in order and enrolled at UCLA before taking a break half a year later to focus on her career and take some time for herself. She moved from Los Angeles to escape from the paparazzi as well. Winter continued with her acting career, starring in Hungry on NBC and lending her voice to the video game The Quarry.
Nolan Gould as Luke Dunphy
Luke Dunphy was one of the youngest characters appearing on this show when it first premiered in 2009. Actor Nolan Gould was only ten years old when he was cast as the goofy and clumsy only son of the Dunphy family in Modern Family. While his character on the show wasn’t the smartest, Gould is very intelligent and graduated High school with a GED at 13. While Gould hasn’t gone back to taking long-term roles, he has appeared in shows like Grey’s Anatomy and The Celebrity Dating Game. Aside from acting, Gould loves traveling and hiking.
Rico Rodriguez as Many Delgado
On the show, Rico Rodriguez played Gloria’s son, Manny, who was socially awkward but smart for his age. His character grew up on the show learning more about life and growing more confident with his new life in the Pritchett family. In reality, Rodriguez isn’t acting but just enjoying life and doing what he likes. According to his Instagram, he spends time traveling and doing things anyone his age would do.
Aubrey Anderson as Lily Tucker-Pritchett
On Modern Family, Aubrey Anderson was cast as Cam and Mitch’s adopted daughter, Lily. Even as a child, Lily was sarcastic yet loving to her family members quickly becoming a fan favorite character. Like other cast members from the show, Anderson isn’t acting. Instead, she spends her time on social media platforms like TikTok and YouTube. Her most recent adventures are with her mother as they travel and discover new places together. She also has a channel with her mother, FoodMania, where they review food, but it isn’t always active. These are 10 must-watch Modern Family Episodes Ranked.
