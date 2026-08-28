Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour Reunite For New Netflix Spy Series

Netflix is developing another series with Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour as the lead stars. The Stranger Things duo will share the screen again in a new spy thriller for the streamer. The yet-to-be-titled series marks the pair’s second collaboration after their father-and-adopted-daughter’s run in Hawkins concluded in December 2025.
Brown and David’s story arc in Stranger Things was one of the beautiful elements of the acclaimed sci-fi, coming-of-age thriller. While they had a little tension on set, their father-daughter onscreen chemistry delivered a strong emotional dynamic that carried the series through its five-season run. Netflix hopes to replicate that charm in the new series from Adolescence creator Jack Thorne.
What To Know About The Upcoming Millie Bobby Brown And David Harbour Show?
Produced by A24, with Thorne at the helm as writer and executive producer, Brown and Harbour will also serve as executive producers. The series offers Thorne the opportunity for yet another memorable outing on Netflix, following his acclaimed work on Adolescence and Lord of the Flies. The former, a police procedural psychological thriller, won eight Primetime Emmys and garnered over 142.6 million views to become the second most popular English-language show in Netflix’s history. The series will also reunite Brown and Thorne, who are respectively the star and writer of Netflix’s Enola Holmes movies.
The new spy thriller is loosely based on Paul Warner’s 2026 novel, A Spy in the Blood. The spy fiction revolves around Mark Wolfe, a retired M16 spy who returned to work to search for his missing daughter in Afghanistan. Announcing the project, Jinny Howe, Netflix’s head of scripted series in the US and Canada, hinted that the series will be a layered interpretation of Warner’s novel. “Jack Thorne’s ability to find the deeply human story inside a thriller is unmatched,” she said, “and watching Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour reunite, this time as estranged father and daughter on opposite sides of a crisis, is something audiences are going to love.”
“We are delighted to bring this spy drama to life with an extraordinary group of talent we’ve been fortunate to collaborate with before,” added the Netflix executive who described A24 as “the perfect partner to bring this story to our members around the world.” While other cast members of the upcoming series will be unveiled over time, Joe Hipps, Patrick McDonald, KC Wenson, Jake Bongiovi and Robert Brown are involved in the project as executive producers.
Why The Brown And Harbour Reunion Makes Sense for Netflix
Given Stranger Things’ universal acclaim, it’s no surprise that the streamer is choosing to reunite the stars. Brown and Harbour’s emotional arcs carried the show throughout its five-season run. Their on-screen father-daughter chemistry as they navigated the supernatural forces of Hawkins while dealing with other personal issues resonated with the audience, delivering a meaningful subplot as the main story unfolds.
With the new series, Netflix lures the Stranger Things fandom to witness a different dynamic to the David Harbour and Millie Bobby Brown on-screen pairing as father and daughter. In the upcoming series, they will portray an estranged father and daughter caught up on different sides of a crisis, unlike their beautiful father-and-adopted-daughter relationship in Stranger Things.
Have Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour Reconciled?
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While filming the final season of Stranger Things, the pair had a tiff, with reports claiming that Millie Bobby Brown filed a complaint against David Harbour, accusing him of bullying and harrassment. Both acknowledged they had a little friction, which has since been resolved. They were seen together at the premiere event of Stranger Things Season 5 and Harbour was one of the guests at Brown’s 22nd birthday dinner at Maison Close in February.
Before Netflix announced the upcoming series, Harbour hinted at the collaboration during an interview with Variety. He told the publication that he shares a special bond with the actress, describing their onset friction as “just a simple rapture-and-repair thing.” According to him, they resolved the issue once they “cleared everybody out of the way and talked to each other.” The actor also discolsed he’s working on several projects with Brown. “You’ll see more of me and Millie,” he said. “Ten years wasn’t enough. There is a special bond there. I love her, she loves me.” Check out the major changes to expect in The Pitt Season 3.
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