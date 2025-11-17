Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown Embraces Acne Breakout, And The Internet Is All Here For It

In the tumultuous journey of puberty, one universal experience unites us all: the dreaded acne outbreak. Unless you were one of those lucky freaks with CGI-perfect skin, chances are you endured acne as a teen – no matter if your net worth is an eye-watering $14 million by the time your zit-ridden peers know what ‘net worth’ even means.
For those going through this turbulent period in their lives, it might be humbling to know that even the likes of Millie Bobby Brown, known for her role in Stranger Things, is not immune to raging hormones and acne.
Recently, the 19-year-old actress took to Instagram to share a candid snapshot of herself during an acne breakout. Brown used this opportunity not only to promote self-acceptance but also to highlight the significance of skincare.
In two photos shared on Monday, one being a mirror selfie and another close-up shot of her makeup-free face, she gave fans a glimpse into what she called “embracing imperfections.” She humorously tagged her own beauty and skincare brand Florence by Mills in the caption, asking to “send help!”
“Thank you for normalizing breakouts,” one of the many comments read. “Love how you show off your acne. it is normal and okay to get breakouts,” followed another.
Millie’s fiancé, Jake Bongiovi, also left a supportive message saying, “Love it.”
Brown has been open about skin issues before. In March, she shared an Instagram video showcasing her real skin while discussing how important it is to embrace our natural selves.
“My grandmother embraced her individuality a lot and she expressed herself. I definitely relate to that,” said Millie, referring to the inspiration behind naming her brand after grandma Florence.
However, this is not the first time the Stranger Things starlet has been vocal about her skin problems
The young actress hopes that through Florence by Mills products, people from younger generations will understand the importance of good skincare routine early on.
“I think there was a void in the market for young people… every young person deserves to have a good start to their skincare routine,” stated Millie back in 2019.
