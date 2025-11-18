This Artist’s Dark Humor Shines In These 30 New Comics

Raph, an artist from Melbourne, Australia, has gained a large following on Instagram with his funny comics that often have dark, surprising endings.

He started drawing in school to make his friends laugh, and after a trip to Japan, he switched from long comics to short, humorous strips. Influenced by Cyanide + Happiness and Adventure Time, Raph’s style varies but always focuses on the joke. His simple character designs help highlight the humor.

Raph enjoys seeing people’s reactions to his work, despite the challenges of staying consistent and dealing with social media algorithms. Outside of art, he makes music and plays Blizzard games alongside other things.

More info: Instagram | x.com | Facebook

#1

Image source: raph_comic

#2

Image source: raph_comic

#3

Image source: raph_comic

#4

Image source: raph_comic

#5

Image source: raph_comic

#6

Image source: raph_comic

#7

Image source: raph_comic

#8

Image source: raph_comic

#9

Image source: raph_comic

#10

Image source: raph_comic

#11

Image source: raph_comic

#12

Image source: raph_comic

#13

Image source: raph_comic

#14

Image source: raph_comic

#15

Image source: raph_comic

#16

Image source: raph_comic

#17

Image source: raph_comic

#18

Image source: raph_comic

#19

Image source: raph_comic

#20

Image source: raph_comic

#21

Image source: raph_comic

#22

Image source: raph_comic

#23

Image source: raph_comic

#24

Image source: raph_comic

#25

Image source: raph_comic

#26

Image source: raph_comic

#27

Image source: raph_comic

#28

Image source: raph_comic

#29

Image source: raph_comic

#30

Image source: raph_comic

