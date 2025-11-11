35 Hilarious, Weird And Just Confusing Things People Did As Kids They Realized Were Not So Casual

Whenever my wife gets upset about one of our children’s latest pranks, I ask her practically the same question: “Listen, think back to when you were a kid! Didn’t you or I do exactly the same thing, or even more recklessly?”
Looking back, I’m actually amazed my peers and I even made it to adulthood. We’d do parkour on garage roofs, eat ants and other nasty things on dares, hang off passing cars with skateboards… basically, me-dad would’ve gone insane over me-son’s antics. Incidentally, as it turns out, many other adults also reminisce about their own strange childhood behavior.
#1
I thought my stuffed animals had feelings and would get jealous if I didn’t sleep with them so I slept with all 30+ in my bed to keep them all happy
Image source: daionhale, EyeEm
#2
I used to collect rocks and when my mom told me to throw them i away i would just hide them because i tought that if i threw the rocks back outside they would get cold when winter would come and i tought they would be sad because first i would take then with me and give them a warm place to be and then i would just throw them away and i just tought what if i was the rock? How would i feel?
Image source: kissa_kingi , EyeEm
#3
I collected leaves for some reason…and it was only certain ones too. Other kids had Pokémon cards, Hot wheels and stuff while I had leaves…😅😅
Image source: dartherot09, volodymyr-t
#4
If any game was loading lately I had to act like I don’t care so that it will load faster lol? 😭
Image source: glow.with.apu , freepik
#5
I used to press on my bruises to see how long I could take the pain without flinching, (I still kinda do it)
Image source: your.eternalsunshine, freepik
#6
I literally used to be scared to share pillows because I thought my dreams could be trapped in it and it’d move into someone else’s head if they laid on my pillow.
Image source: axnxlxze , freeograph
#7
I used to think I’m the only real person in this entire world and Everything else was a simulation
Image source: a.salehin.s, freepik
#8
lowkey thought I coulda been a warewolf, I regret all of those life decisions.
Image source: lil_blondshell, babycrab
#9
I used to think when I used to be out my dolls were having a dance party in my house 😭😭💀
Image source: crochet_kitchen90, ASphotofamily
#10
I used to undress my dolls to see their melons and peach😭
Image source: cheesy_kimbap_39, freepik
#11
I used to think I am the main character in this world 💀
Image source: __withpj__, freepik
#12
I could hide gum in my throat without swallowing it then I could cough it back out at will
Image source: shanunski, EyeEm
#13
Proudly telling my dad I have 5 bf (they’re crush)😭💀
Image source: minju_2113, freepik
#14
I would always imagine my loved ones dying and start crying as a kid
Image source: ayesha_the_hairdruid, user850788
#15
I used to wish for pain. I’d try to get hurt or break my bones in the hopes that someone would care about me like I saw them care for the others with broken bones. I never did end up breaking a bone. It never worked, but I’d try and try and try.
Image source: jocelyn_t_haines , freepik
#16
I ate sand it’s just tasted good I even filtered it😭😭😭😭
Image source: md_dy4231, freepik
#17
I was peer pressure into eating ants on the side of the road, but they tasted good. They have this weird lemon taste to them because of some acid or something in them. You can look it up probably
Image source: giggleswagg, freepik.com
#18
Halfway swallow noodles then pull them out of my throat😔😔
Image source: euphoria_ava_x , freepik
#19
Eating paper 🙂
Image source: aggy_8448, EyeEm
#20
Peeling the skin off of my lips until they bled due to boredom.
Image source: cutie_sweaterpaws , EyeEm
#21
whenever i got a headache or any other kind of pain i just hit myself harder in the place where it hurts, idk why, maybe it was some weird way of saying ‘it could be worse’??
Image source: alan_is512, freepik
#22
I did geometry for fun😭
Image source: k.linnea.baker15 , freepik
#23
Bit my siblings toes
Image source: the_ultimate_rodrick_fan
#24
Pulling out my teeth before they were ready (as a kid I wanted to. So I pulled our my front teeth bottom teeth)
Image source: tenshi_7471 , EyeEm
#25
Talking to the wind and thinking it was telling me to form a group to take over the world then forming a group worshiping this voice 💀 Our main focus was to stop climate change and war then everyone left coz they thought it was a game.
Image source: rayrayequestrian, freepik
#26
i would cry if the stitch of the sock was not lined up with my toes 😭 or if the sock was put on wrong and it was under instead of over
Image source: biancca._reiter , bristekjegor
#27
Ate leaves idk they taste good 🤷♂️
Image source: lulumooq, prostooleh
#28
i ate glue
Image source: ruuvi._.dr4ws
#29
i would eat rocks and chew on bottle caps
Image source: sh1rley.temple.ririi , EyeEm
#30
I would always imagine myself dying and how my parents would cry and feel empty without me
Image source: iamaloser_ouo
#31
Set fire to my friends yard
Image source: _jillian_nc
#32
I tored off the fly’s wings 😃..
Image source: alles.klar2290, wirestock
#33
I use to catch frog and put them in my mouth 👄
Image source: isolationinflict
#34
eating extremely poisonous plants and just sleeping it off😂
Image source: muss_wl
#35
Between ages 8 and 11, I used to catch lizards, cockroaches, sparrows, rats, mice etc, (I’d injure them if there was a risk of them escaping) and feed them to some big red ants that lived in a sand-hole at the back of the house, in the yard. Mostly because I enjoyed watching the poor rodents, birds and insects get eaten alive bit by bit. I’d crouch for hours, just watching them. I read a book later, In my early teens, which said that animal t*****e in children is a trait of future serial killers 💀😬😬
Image source: khen_grace_, wirestock
