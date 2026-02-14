Brett Dier: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Brett Dier
February 14, 1990
London, Ontario, Canada
35 Years Old
Aquarius
Who Is Brett Dier?
Brett Jordan Dier is a Canadian actor, celebrated for his versatile and authentic performances. He brings genuine charm and depth to every character.
His breakout role as Detective Michael Cordero Jr. on Jane the Virgin captivated audiences. Dier quickly became a fan favorite, leaving a lasting impression.
Early Life and Education
In London, Ontario, Brett Dier shared his childhood home with an older sister and younger brother. He cultivated early passions for music and martial arts.
Dier attended London South Collegiate Institute, showcasing talent in school shows. He also trained in improv comedy and earned a black belt in Taekwondo.
Notable Relationships
Currently, Brett Dier is engaged to actress Conor Leslie, with their engagement publicly announced in January 2026. Earlier, he was engaged to actress Haley Lu Richardson, a relationship that concluded in 2020.
Dier has no publicly known children and keeps many aspects of his personal life, beyond confirmed romantic partnerships, private and out of the public eye.
Career Highlights
Brett Dier’s breakthrough arrived as Detective Michael Cordero Jr. in the popular CW series Jane the Virgin. His performance garnered critical acclaim, making him a memorable part of the show’s five-season run.
He later showcased his comedic talent as C.B. in the ABC sitcom Schooled. Dier’s versatile acting extends to various film appearances and voice work in animated features like DuckTales.
Signature Quote
“Surrender to what is. Let go of what was. Have Faith in what will be.”
