Hey Pandas, What Words Do You Want To Have Put On Your Tombstone?

#1

No name, no date, just…

” Guide me forth, unto the edge of darkness….
And we will hide, the light of day….
Find me a place, on that darkened shore….
And we will hide, forever more….”

#2

John Smith
1982 – 2072
Loving Husband, Devoted Father, Buried Alive

#3

“I feel so alive”

Just to show that even after I die, I still want to make people chuckle

#4

“looks like I won the argument after all”

Or

“Not to sound dramatic, but I’m dead”.

#5

‘Why are here looking at a stone, when there is a whole world out there?’

Or, because you pay by the letter, ‘I ded’

#6

Never look back with regrets but always learn from your mistakes.

#7

“Please don’t kink shame but death makes me stiff”

Or

No Cold Callers between 8pm and 7am.

#8

I won’t have one, simple cremation and ashes scattered, no wake, no funeral, no paid mourners, no tombstone. My daughter has been asked to play The Radetzky March at full volume when she hears the news, and she thinks that is an excellent idea, my husband, if he outlives me, will play La Danse Macabre. Both rousing pieces of music. Much more fun than a tombstone.

#9

I’ll probably be cremated when my time comes, but if I’m to be buried, just put “He’s Finally Sleeping” on my tombstone. Reasoning: I’ll Sleep When I Am Dead.

#10

“born a girl, died a boy”

pretty simple and to the point.

#11

I want my name encrypted into a cecear cypher
no date
I will come back to life if it doesn’t say:
“Mann I’m dead. when mourning play ‘pump up the jam’ for me I always lived to be stupid”
If they do not play pump up the jam or welcome to the internet at my funeral I will come back to life.

#12

I’d have ”you’ll be here soon enough :)” smiley face included, or “Hey, it’s kinda cramped in here.”

#13

Phoenyx Hosking
04/01/2009
Author, Sister, B*tch
“I’m not dead. I’m in another dimension waiting for the prime moment for my return.”

(I’m only 15 so I have a lot of life left to live)

