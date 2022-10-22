Milla Jovovich: The Broken Road from Teenage Bride to Happily Ever After

She’s a model, actress, philanthropist, and so much more. Milla Jovovich is a classic beauty. She was a supermodel at the height of the supermodel game. Jovovich walked runways and shot campaigns alongside some of the most famous, most beautiful women in the world, and it feels as if she’s lived a thousand lives.
She is only 46, however, and she’s a wife, a mom, and she is a woman who continues to thrive as an actress. The thing about Milla Jovovich, however, is that many people are unaware of some of the things she’s gone through to find her happily ever after with her long-time husband and their beautiful children.
Milla Jovovich Married Her First Husband as a Teenager
It’s a shocking statement. Perhaps, however, it brings little more than the thought, “Eighteen and nineteen are legal adult ages,” to mind. Yes, there are two teenage years in which a teen is a legal adult, per the law. But, Milla Jovovich was 16 when she married her first husband. And he was 21. It wasn’t the most acceptable of situations.
Shawn Andrews and Milla Jovovich are on-screen love interests in the 1992 film Dazed and Confused. He’s 21. She’s 16, and they chose to marry. Her mother stood up for her underage daughter, and she annulled the marriage after only two months.
Why? Why did teenage Jovovich marry an adult male five years her senior? In all fairness, five years is not a substantial age difference – but that only applies when you meet and fall in love both over the age of 18. She married this man to get back at her mom. “Basically, it was to prove a point to my mum. I’d been working since I was nine, but I didn’t have a bank card,” she said.
Teenage Milla Jovovich Moved to Europe With Another Man
Her London life was an interesting one. She moved following her annulment, and she lived with her friend Chris Brenner. These two have no romantic connection, but she did meet Stuart Zender in London.
He’s a bassist in a band that was big in the early 90s, and they chose to live together for two years. Their relationship ended after two years, and she dated for a while. She was in a few short-term relationships until the early 2000s. She was in her mid-20s when she was hired to star in a film called Resident Evil.
Her Real Love Story
Paul W.S. Anderson is a director and a film writer. He’s been in the business for many, many years. In fact, they love working together. They’ve done so many times, and their working relationship is one of the best in the business. Perhaps this is because they are also married, have three children, and have been in love for more than 20 years.
The beginning was not easy for them. It was very on and off. They were first engaged in 2003, but they ended their engagement many times until 2007, when they finally decided to grow up and get it together. Perhaps they chose to do this because their first child was also born in 2007. Either way, they wed in 2009, and they’ve welcomed two more kids and built a full life. They welcomed a second daughter in 2015 and a third in 2020.
Sadly, these two suffered a tragic loss between their second and third babies. In or around 2018, Milla Jovovich and her husband were expecting their third baby, but the pregnancy was not meant to be. She suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage that left both her and her husband heartbroken.
The birth of their third living child in 2020 is a blessing for the entire family. They are thriving. They split their time between homes in New York and Los Angeles, and they continue to work together as a family when they can. Family first is their motto, and we love to know how they overcame their own odds and insecurities to go on to build a beautiful family and a happy future.