“Mildly Annoying”: 45 Things That Made People’s Days Worse

Some seemingly innocent things can be surprisingly bothersome, as anyone who’s ever seen a KitKat bar being bitten into or a pizza being sliced in a weird way can attest. These are just a couple of examples of what can cause the vein on people’s foreheads to pop or at least make them want to fix whatever it is that’s bothering them.

An abundance of such ‘Mildly Annoying’ things can be found on the subreddit titled exactly that. With nearly three thousand members, it is home to a vast collection of images covering all sorts of irritating things and situations. Scroll down to find them, but view them at your own risk, as they might make you quite annoyed just by looking at them.

To learn more about what annoys us and why, Bored Panda turned to a neuroscientist and senior lecturer at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Alicia A. Walf, Ph.D., who was kind enough to answer a few of our questions. You will find our interview in the text below.

#1 I Just Wanted A Piece Of Tape

Image source: ScuttleSE

#2 Mistaking A Hearing Aid For Fake AirPods

Image source: jakednake, bit.ly

#3 Either Let It Finish, Or Hit “Clear,” You Mouthbreathers

Image source: OldManBrodie

#4 Nooooooo

Image source: JosZo

#5 Can’t Remove This Label

Image source: wayl

#6 So Close

Image source: BogusDuck

#7 My The Time I Got This Packaging Open I Also Needed A Xanax. One Little Pill!!!

Image source: Caesar100

#8 Postman Gives A Zero F**ks

Image source: jakednake

#9 People Who Do This

Image source: ChulaCharlie

#10 This Isn’t How You Use A Bookcase!

Image source: mrsthompsoon

#11 That Is My Package. That Is Not My House

Image source: lungbuttersucker

#12 Door Opens Outwards

Image source: reddit.com

#13 This

Image source: fegefafufu

#14 This Security Question

Image source: reddit.com

#15 There’s No Exit In The Maze Just Look Closer

Image source: Polar_ice_101

#16 These Lights Are Not Lined Up

Image source: Steady_Aim

#17 The Worst Cork Material… Ever!

Image source: DefiantCondor

#18 I Guess It’s A Pattern?

Image source: ZeeMan89

#19 This Guys Headphone Situation

Image source: rivo-l

#20 So I’ve Been Ordering Pizza At This Small Local Place For Years, They Got A New Guy Last Week

Image source: Bulky-Computer-6299

#21 The Tube Cap Lacks The Puncture Spike For This Glue

Image source: garaboly

#22 The Way These Windows Were Installed

Image source: ZL42

#23 Bought A New Pen, Only Had A Couple Pages Worth Of Ink In It

Image source: Wandering-Vagrant

#24 The Varying Lengths Of These Lines

Image source: Duckie1713

#25 I Just Wanted Some Coke

Image source: HomocidalBunny

#26 It’s Supposed To Be The Same Item But The Photos Have Different Numbers Of Shelves

Image source: _who_farted_

#27 This Temperature Control On My Slow Cooker

Image source: sluggerb

#28 The Toilet In The Local Brewery

Image source: MossytheMagnificent

#29 This Shelf Gives Me Anxiety

Image source: CheesyRadish

#30 My Box Of Tissues Hasn’t Been Cut Properly, Meaning That I Either Carefully Pull Apart Each Tissue (Using Both Hands), Or End Up With A Handful Of Confetti

Image source: Plumb789

#31 Can I Be Bothered Bending Down To Swap Them? Had To In The End. Couldn’t Stand It

Image source: whooyeah

#32 Yum! Sourdough… Hole?

Image source: MindingMine

#33 The 6’s Are Not The Same

Image source: lainwla16

#34 Opened Up A Pack Of Skittles And Saw This

Image source: theTRUEChEeSeMaN

#35 The Way The Levels Of Spicy Heat Are Arranged

Image source: h2opolopunk

#36 Opened My Cabinet To Find My Favorite Bowl Randomly Split In Half

Image source: FknRepunsel

#37 The Silver Foil Didn’t Come Off The Milk Thing

Image source: TheGamerWithMore

#38 Someone Scratched Of The WiFi Sticker In The Cafe To The Point Where U Can Barely Read It

Image source: ThouNickle

#39 Bird Poop On The Garden Hose Nozzle

Image source: Ignatz_42

#40 Who Are These People Targeting? Who The Hell Has $500 In Subscriptions They Just Aren’t Using?

Image source: reddit.com

#41 Cannot Unsee In The Bathroom At Work. Spot The Tile!

Image source: Doctors_Companion01

#42 The Tiles From My Wall To My Floor

Image source: blikblikkyuh

#43 It’s Not A Square

Image source: zenith66

#44 The Larger The Pack, The More Expensive It Gets

Image source: thenewyorkgod

#45 Lifesaver Without The One Thing It’s Supposed To Have

Image source: undead-doorsman

Patrick Penrose
