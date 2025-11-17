“Mildly Annoying”: 45 Things That Made People’s Days Worse

Some seemingly innocent things can be surprisingly bothersome, as anyone who’s ever seen a KitKat bar being bitten into or a pizza being sliced in a weird way can attest. These are just a couple of examples of what can cause the vein on people’s foreheads to pop or at least make them want to fix whatever it is that’s bothering them.
An abundance of such ‘Mildly Annoying’ things can be found on the subreddit titled exactly that. With nearly three thousand members, it is home to a vast collection of images covering all sorts of irritating things and situations. Scroll down to find them, but view them at your own risk, as they might make you quite annoyed just by looking at them.
To learn more about what annoys us and why, Bored Panda turned to a neuroscientist and senior lecturer at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Alicia A. Walf, Ph.D., who was kind enough to answer a few of our questions. You will find our interview in the text below.
#1 I Just Wanted A Piece Of Tape
Image source: ScuttleSE
#2 Mistaking A Hearing Aid For Fake AirPods
Image source: jakednake, bit.ly
#3 Either Let It Finish, Or Hit “Clear,” You Mouthbreathers
Image source: OldManBrodie
#4 Nooooooo
Image source: JosZo
#5 Can’t Remove This Label
Image source: wayl
#6 So Close
Image source: BogusDuck
#7 My The Time I Got This Packaging Open I Also Needed A Xanax. One Little Pill!!!
Image source: Caesar100
#8 Postman Gives A Zero F**ks
Image source: jakednake
#9 People Who Do This
Image source: ChulaCharlie
#10 This Isn’t How You Use A Bookcase!
Image source: mrsthompsoon
#11 That Is My Package. That Is Not My House
Image source: lungbuttersucker
#12 Door Opens Outwards
Image source: reddit.com
#13 This
Image source: fegefafufu
#14 This Security Question
Image source: reddit.com
#15 There’s No Exit In The Maze Just Look Closer
Image source: Polar_ice_101
#16 These Lights Are Not Lined Up
Image source: Steady_Aim
#17 The Worst Cork Material… Ever!
Image source: DefiantCondor
#18 I Guess It’s A Pattern?
Image source: ZeeMan89
#19 This Guys Headphone Situation
Image source: rivo-l
#20 So I’ve Been Ordering Pizza At This Small Local Place For Years, They Got A New Guy Last Week
Image source: Bulky-Computer-6299
#21 The Tube Cap Lacks The Puncture Spike For This Glue
Image source: garaboly
#22 The Way These Windows Were Installed
Image source: ZL42
#23 Bought A New Pen, Only Had A Couple Pages Worth Of Ink In It
Image source: Wandering-Vagrant
#24 The Varying Lengths Of These Lines
Image source: Duckie1713
#25 I Just Wanted Some Coke
Image source: HomocidalBunny
#26 It’s Supposed To Be The Same Item But The Photos Have Different Numbers Of Shelves
Image source: _who_farted_
#27 This Temperature Control On My Slow Cooker
Image source: sluggerb
#28 The Toilet In The Local Brewery
Image source: MossytheMagnificent
#29 This Shelf Gives Me Anxiety
Image source: CheesyRadish
#30 My Box Of Tissues Hasn’t Been Cut Properly, Meaning That I Either Carefully Pull Apart Each Tissue (Using Both Hands), Or End Up With A Handful Of Confetti
Image source: Plumb789
#31 Can I Be Bothered Bending Down To Swap Them? Had To In The End. Couldn’t Stand It
Image source: whooyeah
#32 Yum! Sourdough… Hole?
Image source: MindingMine
#33 The 6’s Are Not The Same
Image source: lainwla16
#34 Opened Up A Pack Of Skittles And Saw This
Image source: theTRUEChEeSeMaN
#35 The Way The Levels Of Spicy Heat Are Arranged
Image source: h2opolopunk
#36 Opened My Cabinet To Find My Favorite Bowl Randomly Split In Half
Image source: FknRepunsel
#37 The Silver Foil Didn’t Come Off The Milk Thing
Image source: TheGamerWithMore
#38 Someone Scratched Of The WiFi Sticker In The Cafe To The Point Where U Can Barely Read It
Image source: ThouNickle
#39 Bird Poop On The Garden Hose Nozzle
Image source: Ignatz_42
#40 Who Are These People Targeting? Who The Hell Has $500 In Subscriptions They Just Aren’t Using?
Image source: reddit.com
#41 Cannot Unsee In The Bathroom At Work. Spot The Tile!
Image source: Doctors_Companion01
#42 The Tiles From My Wall To My Floor
Image source: blikblikkyuh
#43 It’s Not A Square
Image source: zenith66
#44 The Larger The Pack, The More Expensive It Gets
Image source: thenewyorkgod
#45 Lifesaver Without The One Thing It’s Supposed To Have
Image source: undead-doorsman
Follow Us