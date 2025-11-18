Hey Pandas, What’s The Worst Thing That Has Ever Happened To You? (Closed)

Share your stories!
#1
I got Epilepsy in my mid-20s. I have a theory on why, but no definite answer on why for that.
It started a month before my senior year of college. Due to this, I decided to put my grades and health first. That means I didn’t get the internship in my intended field, and companies insist on experience.
Than, I ended up working overnight – a ten-day-straight-post-seizure headache after 3 months of overnight shifts made it so I was officially diagnosed with Grand Mal Seizures. Luckily, medication and seeing a neurologist seems to help a lot.
#2
Not the WORST, but maybe the scariest?
When I was maybe 5 or 6, I was the target of an attempted kidnapping. Luckily nothing happened, but it was still scary, I guess.
#3
It started in third grade too and ended in 4th The girl who was pretending to be best friends with me I believe had just used me to get to my current best friend. For some reason, she acted kind to me but I didn’t like it when my current best friend played with others at all I asked her in 4th have you changed she said no anyway back to the story I had got mad at my current best friend but I said sorry after that because I felt bad and she ignored me for a month and I was just like what is going on and when I asked my current best friend about it they had said that the person who was are current best friend the person whom lied to me and was using me told her that I was using her? It doesn’t even make sense though because those two were my only friends at the time how would I be using my current best friend I told her I wasn’t and told her I wasn’t and I’m assuming before we met she was the person who tried using me had done something bad because just like that we stopped talking to the girl who tried to use me we thought she left school because the girl was gone for a long period of time she wasn’t gone.
#4
Having manic/hypomanic episodes at work. I’ve been dealing with one so far for about two days now on and off. When they happen, I feel like someone has switched in for where i am and takes over my body for a bit. This happened today when i yelled at a customer on the phone, which i never do. Unfortunately this is going to end up on my evaluation and I’ve been hoping to start job searching for something more manageable for me in the state I’m in, but my dad wants me to wait until the end of the year to see how i do. I’ve been denied new opportunities at work because i believe my autism/mental health conditions have a role in that. Am i being crazy abt that? I can’t tell my mom abt my episodes because she’ll tell me im over analyzing things
#5
