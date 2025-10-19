“Awful Walk”: Lisa Rinna’s Daughter Slammed For Her Performance At The Victoria’s Secret Show

Amelia Gray, daughter of Real Housewives and Days of Our Lives alum Lisa Rinna, strutted her stuff at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Week with what has since been dubbed a “cheeky” look, drawing mixed reactions.
While Gray, whose actual surname is Hamlin, was the only model to show that much skin on the ramp, her mother seemed impressed with her performance and took to social media to applaud her daughter.
The sentiment among fans, however, is not as convincing, with many taking issue with her overly revealing attire.
Amelia Gray took to the Victoria’s Secret ramp barely clothed with a marching gait
Image credits: ameliagray
The 24-year-old donned a semi-transparent net-like long sleeve that covered (we use the term loosely) her front and adhered to her curves as she put effort into a stride that saw one knee eclipse the other with every step she took.
The movement reverberated through her entire body, causing her shoulders to roll in a rhythm that was disconnected from her marching gait.
Image credits: Michael Buckner/Getty
The audience could be heard cheering as she stopped for a pose before spinning, flicking her hair, and walking back down the stage.
If the front of the garment fell short in its responsibility as a clothing item to cover, then the back failed dismally.
Lisa Rinna was particularly impressed with her daughter’s unclothed derriere
Gray’s back was exposed from bridge to keel, and, bar a skimpy number of underwear, left nothing to the imagination.
But on she marched for Victoria’s Secret, not at all deterred by her clothelessness as the cheers seemed to diminish to a few isolated calls of encouragement.
It appears that Gray’s 62-year-old mother was perfectly fine with the performance—in fact, more so with what had become exposed when she showed off her derriere.
Fans were not as impressed
Image credits: Gilbert Flores/Getty
“Let’s hear it for the back of the dress!” she wrote, before claiming that her daughter “took the runway by storm.”
The first comment to Rinna’s Instagram encore was a criticism.
“Sorry, babe, the walk needs some work,” wrote the netizen. The quip generated 110 comments in a sub thread, at least one of which was in defense of Gray.
There was some support for Gray’s runway antics, but it was drowned out by the dissent
“Why don’t you teach her,” the fan wrote. “The audacity of telling that to a model that’s walked for almost all big fashion houses for years.”
But it appeared that the internet’s dislike for Gray’s gait was overwhelming and another echoed: “You can’t tell me that you think that walk looks good. It doesn’t seem normal.”
“Really agree, my granddaughter can walk better than that!” wrote another.
Gray used to watch ramp modeling with her sister
Image credits: TheStewartofNY/Getty
Irrespective of what the public thinks, Gray is living her dreams.
Her sister Delilah Belle confirmed as much when she commented:
“Watching you make your dreams come true will never get old.”
“We used to watch this show together and dream… can’t wait to be on this runway together,” per People.
The 24-year-old’s mother is an influential name in fashion
Gray’s career is reported to have taken flight when she was still in college and she now has credits in Harper’s Bazaar, Vogue, Homme Girls, Perfect Magazine, W Magazine, CR Fashion Book, Dazed, and Document Journal.
Her runway repertoire includes Max Mara, Fendi, Stella McCartney, Roberto Cavalli, Michael Kors, Coperni, Chanel, and Victoria’s Secret for whom she was modeling on October 15.
Image credits: lisarinna
Gray is the daughter of two influential parents.
Her mother is said to have used her influence in Hollywood to leverage her way into the fashion industry and establish her standing, the Lisa Rinna Collection.
Gray is not fazed by her status as a nepo baby
Image credits: Emma McIntyre/Getty
Gray’s father is Harry Hamlin, best known for his roles in Clash of the Titans (1981), L.A. Law 1986–1991), and Mad Men (2007-2015).
He is also said to have been active in his wife’s fashion endeavors.
Gray has no illusions about being a nepo baby and told Vogue (via Harper’s Bazaar) that she is grateful for it.
The internet thinks Amelia Gray is beautiful, but not her walk
Image credits: Its_Lisa22
Image credits: midwestgal66
Image credits: MartaJuch
Image credits: CronenAngi
Image credits: TheVibesCulture
Image credits: sph6vc4v2nTom
Image credits: TheFabBookLover
Image credits: loumariejohn
Image credits: kcasey64
Image credits: CryptoGbanger
Image credits: B33ds89
Image credits: robtswthrayguns
Image credits: J_Bravo2023
Image credits: TracineMarie
Image credits: ryangirl
Image credits: ShadyxNature
Follow Us