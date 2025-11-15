“Disability Design For The Win!”: Here Are Nike’s New Sneakers That Require No Hands

We spend a big chunk of our lives sleeping. On average, a third of it. Now, likewise, we spend quite a bit of our lives in shoes as well. Granted, it’s not a third of it, but a significant part regardless. So, it goes without saying that shoes have to be designed in a way that would not hinder our lives.
One of the biggest innovators in shoes—Nike—has come out with a pair of sneakers that, for the regular folk, are a convenience, but for those with disabilities, are somewhat of a lifesaver.
Sure, we had lace-less shoes for a while, but now they got even better all thanks to Nike
Meet Matthew Walzer, a now 24-year-old man who was born prematurely with underdeveloped lungs that subsequently led to cerebral palsy—a permanent movement disorder that has made any learning curve that much steeper, especially when striving for self-sufficiency and individuality.
So, back in summer of 2012, when he was 16—still a junior in high school, but already thinking and planning ahead for the college years—Matthew Walzer decided to write the following to Nike:
“My dream is to go to the college of my choice without having to worry about someone coming to tie my shoes every day. I’ve worn Nike basketball shoes all my life. I can only wear this type of shoe, because I need ankle support to walk. At 16 years old, I am able to completely dress myself, but my parents still have to tie my shoes. As a teenager who is striving to become totally self-sufficient, I find this extremely frustrating and, at times, embarrassing.”
Nike is coming out with a type of Go FlyEasy sneakers that bend in the middle, making sure you can just kick into them hands-free
Because of this bend, it’s easier to shove the foot in and the heel won’t graze the back of the shoe
Nike reacted. With Walzer as the inspiration behind it, the shoe innovator came out with the Nike FlyEasy. This was a sneaker design made specifically for people who have difficulty putting on their shoes.
But it didn’t stop there as one thing led to the other and this particular design evolved into the Nike Go FlyEasy, a type of lace-less shoe that has an unconventional-looking forced bend in the middle.
Now, why is this important? That bend in the middle may look like the shoe has seen better days, but it actually adapts it in a way for people to be able to just shove their foot in and step on it to put it on. No bending over or hands required.
The original intent with FlyEasy was to make shoes more accessible and easy to use for disabled athletes
A lad with cerebral palsy named Matthew Walzer was the inspiration behind the original FlyEasies
In short, when not worn, it looks like your typical sneaker, except it’s bent in the middle of the sole. There’s a rubber band wrapped around it to make sure the shoe always bends when you take it off by stepping on the back, but also lets the shoe even itself out once you put it on by simply stepping into it.
Some say they look ridiculous—like shoes that have seen better days and broke in half, and even the designers admit it—but they are very much functional.
And, while the original intent of the Go FlyEasy was to make things easier for the disabled, it wasn’t long until this idea translated into convenience for everyone else—moms who have their hands full all the time, people suffering from obesity, or just fast-paced or even lazy people.
But, the design was soon one-upped by Nike and now it bends, making sure you wouldn’t have to
The shoes are still a novelty, having been announced yesterday, February 1st by Nike themselves, but people are already talking about them on Twitter, Reddit, and elsewhere, hyping them up with tens to hundreds of thousands of views and likes.
Nike themselves have also come out with a Behind The Design video, elaborating on how the novel shoe design came to be.
The shoes are said to retail at $120, and will become available for select consumers in mid-February
Here are the other two color designs that are planned to be available upon launch
It is said that the new Go FlyEasy sneakers will go for $120 for select members starting mid-February, which is on the cheaper end of the regular FlyEasy price range, which varies between $100 and $220.
Nike also released a Behind the Design video elaborating on the new Go FlyEasy sneakers
