23 Ridiculously Clever Impulse Buys You’ll Actually Use All The Time

We’ve all fallen victim to a late-night scrolling sesh when suddenly, a product appears that seems to be beamed directly from the silliest, most specific corner of your brain. It might be a gnome-shaped dish brush or socks that hold hands. You hesitate for a second, wondering if you’ve finally lost it, before gleefully clicking ‘buy now.’ Welcome to the club of excellent questionable decisions. We’ve gathered a collection of those exact kinds of finds—the quirky, hilarious, and surprisingly useful things that people bought on a whim and have absolutely no regrets about.
#1 Transform Any Gathering Into A Laugh Riot With The Ridiculous Word Magnet Party Game, The Perfect Way To Break The Ice
Review: “We had boatload of fun playing this game. I can’t wait to bring it out for our next party. The game was easy to learn, easy to pack up, and the prompts were very entertaining.” – zaralinrules
#2 This Donald Trump Toilet Paper Could Either Be The Best Or The Worst Gift You Could Give Someone
Review: “Got this for my old man as a father’s day gift. He loved it, and as soon as mom my saw him open it she immediately started asking me to order one for her too.” – mandi77
#3 This Inflatable Cow Toy Is The Udderly Delightful Summer Must-Have You Have Been Looking For
Review: “This cow is a 10/10. Was repeatedly kicked back and forth against broken glass and made it out alive. This cow was a hit at the party and everyone loved it and it’s very durable. I would recommend this cow over and over again it’s my favorite thing ever.” – Kayla
#4 Become The Human Equivalent Of A Video Game Loading Screen By Memorizing Everything In The Book Of Unusual Knowledge
Review: “Great book I tried to read at least three pieces of knowledge a day just to keep myself on my toes good quality of book as well.” – Paul
#5 Bake ‘Til You Die (Of Laughter, Or Sugar Overload) – The Skull Cake Pan Is The Perfect Way To Add A Killer Touch To Your Baking, And Make Your Desserts To Die For
Review: “Wow super easy to use. I made brownie skulls and my husband loved it.” – Miri
#6 Because Everything In Life Is Better With A Pair Of Judgmental Stares – These Giant Googly Eyes Are The Ultimate Impulse Buy For When You Need To Give Inanimate Objects A Little Side-Eye
Review: “I love the wiggly eyes. They are so cute!!” – Paige
#7 Tired Of Blending In With The Herd? This Cow Window Sticker Will Make Your Car Stand Out From The Crowd
Review: “I love the size of this sweet cow cling looking in and out of my bedroom window. I live in the city and it makes my neighbors smile!! It makes me smile, too!” – Karen Wensel
#8 Now You Can Answer Your Primal Urge To Melt Marshmallows Over A Flame, But In A Civilized, Air-Conditioned Way With An Indoor Electric S’mores Maker
Review: “Amazing product , I was a bit hesitate at first but when it came in it was easy to assemble. The Size is perfect. The burner is also great heats up fast and it’s easy to clean. I didn’t think it would toast the marshmallows as good as open fire, but I was wrong! Perfect Browning and toast. We have made s’mores about 5 times since purchasing this.” – Pamela Cuesta
Image source: amazon.com, Pamela Cuesta
#9 Your Bedroom Can Finally Achieve Its Full-On Enchanted Forest Aesthetic With Some Glowing Mushroom Night Lights
Review: “I’m obsessed with this nightlight and at the price of it I am certainly going to buy more. My only small complaint is the mushrooms sit against the back of the nightlight so they’re up against the wall despite the fact it sticks out a bit and would seem to be a better design if it was more in the middle. No safety risk at all because they put out no heat but just noting. Still worth all five stars and will be buying more.” – Amazon Customer
Image source: amazon.com, Amazon Customer
#10 Your Backyard Just Got A Whole Lot More Magical With The Unicorn Head Squirrel Feeder That’s Guaranteed To Make Even The Grumpiest Squirrel Crack A Smile
Review: “Local squirrels have quickly learned, when it’s out, there’s food in it. I have a boxer who sits next to the door and watches it, waiting for squirrels to come pull peanuts out. It’s quite exciting for both of us, lol. And, pretty sure the squirrels appreciate it, too.” – JD
#11 Looking For A Way To Express Your Unique Sense Of Humor? Nicolas Cage In A Banana Sticker Is The Perfect Way To Say, “I’m Not Like Other Stickers.”
Review: “This sticker is awesome and sturdy- I hunted this sticker down after seeing it stuck to a post outside a Starbucks. It’s a sturdy sticker and is still standing strong at that Starbucks” – Elliott
#12 Unleash A Soothing Rain Of Colorful Blobs On Your Desk With The Needoh Dream Drop That’s Basically A Liquid Stress Ball, But Without The Imminent Danger Of A Messy Explosion
Review: “Perfect fidget toy for my kids. Fun colors and made very well and durable. Perfect size for 3 years and up. Great value. The toy feels hard but as you squish it, it is soft. I even like to use this as a stress reliever!” – Alyssa
#13 Keep Your Hands Busy So Your Brain Can At Least Pretend To Pay Attention In Meetings With A Set Of These Magnetic Silicone Fidget Balls
Review: “I ordered a smaller set of these magnetic spheres some time ago and really enjoyed using them – so when I saw this larger set, I knew I had to give them a try. The spheres come with a zippered carry case, which I thought was a nice touch. Each is a spherical magnetic ball coated in a textured silicone. There are four different textures (two of each style) and the colors are all different shades of purple. I like the weight of these spheres and their magnetic adhesion is good. You can form a magnetic chain with all the spheres, although it does tend to fall apart quickly due to the weight. These would make a good office/desk fidget and could even be used in a school setting since the silicone keeps them quiet. I would purchase again!” – NinjaMomK
Image source: amazon.com, NinjaMomK
#14 Respect The Structural Integrity Of Your Hard Work By Giving Each Ingredient Taco Its Own Little Throne On This Taco Tuesday Serving Tray
Review: “This is a great piece for a taco bar party!! Well made and just the right size for lots of your favorite fixings.” – Karen Knudson
Image source: amazon.com, TXSuburbShopper
#15 For When You Need To Check The Time With The Dramatic Energy Of A Sea Captain Discovering A New Continent, There’s This Antique Brass & Copper Sundial Compass
Review: “This was packaged very well. It was packaged with such care that the suspense was killing us as layer after meticulous layer was removed to get to the final reveal. That was all good for us because we would rather it came to us so carefully packaged and flawless. The design is exquisite and the attention to detail is beyond expectation. The pictures just don’t do it justice. It feels like a good weight for what it is. It appears fully functional. My Dad has it on display next to an old model pirate ship like the one he grew up with. He collects copper and brass and this fits in perfectly. In fact, I already know what I will be gifting him for Christmas now. He really loves this and I think anyone who collects unique things will appreciate the workmanship and will be proud to add this to their collection. They may even move this to the front of their display.” – Your New Best Friend
Image source: amazon.com, Your New Best Friend
#16 Your Ankles Can Now Be Just As Clingy As You Are Thanks To A Pair Of These Magnetic Hand Holding Socks
Review: “Bought these for silly sock day at school and my son had the best time wearing them. The magnets in the hands snap together most every time. I washed them in the sink after we wore them and hung them up to dry. They stayed intact after hand washing and planning to use them again next year.” – Wasting money
Image source: amazon.com, Wasting money
#17 Give Your Kids Their Own Tiny, Bendy Stunt Crew For Long Car Rides With A Set Of Magmen Travel Toys
Review: “SO fun! My toddler loves them, I love them! They’re a fun fidget and the magnets are strong. I added the AAA card to show size. They are such a nice quiet toy for kids who no longer put things in their mouths. They are bendable enough to fit into plastic Easter eggs. I’ll probably buy more next spring!” – Ashley Almeida
Image source: amazon.com, Ashley Almeida
#18 Your Messy Spoon Is About To Be Held Aloft, Lion King Style, By A Tiny Crustacean With A Silicone Crab Spoon Holder
Review: “Ok so when u have adult money no one can stop u from buying items like this. Not only is he functional but also adorable. He perches right on the edge of my soup pot while I’m cooking and holds my cooking utensils securely while I’m not using them. It is also super easy to clean, just pop it in the dishwasher.” – Bevin
Image source: amazon.com, Bevin
#19 Ditch Digital Distractions And Embrace The Satisfying Click And Clack Of The Metal Infinity Fidget Cube, A Tactile Delight For All Ages
Review: “I have bought dozens of other fidget toys and even several others of this style and none are more satisfying and smooth as this one. Of all of the fidget toys I have, if this one is within reach, none of the others even matter. Just bought a second for my desk at work.” – Todd Albert
#20 Tired Of Boring Cola And Lemon-Lime? This Unique Flavor Soda Pack Will Take Your Taste Buds On A Wild Ride
Review: “I bought these because my husband likes to challenge our friends to do stupid things. We tried them all. It was amazing. If you never buy anything else, buy these. Tons of fun at parties!” – Rebecca
#21 The Mountain Of Dishes In Your Sink Won’t Seem So Daunting When You Have A Tiny Bearded Dude Ready To Scrub Them Clean With His Beardy Gnome Dish Brush
Review: “He is just as cute in real life as he was on my screen! But more importantly, the scrubber works very well. Honestly, it is much higher quality than I was expecting. Great look, great product, great value all around.” – Mark
Image source: amazon.com, Mark
#22 Your Monthly Subscription To ‘Everything Hurts’ Just Met Its Adorable Match In This Microwavable Kitty Heating Pad
Review: “What a face! So darn cute. The fabric is very soft. The size is puuurfekt. It’s sewed so expertly I’m impressed, right out of the box (which is pretty enough to not need any gift wrap if you might want to send it. And it’s weighted just right. I don’t plan to use it as a heating pad, but as a comfy hug-me when I need a herbal infused soother. The scent is light, but earthy and refreshing. Very cute!!” – J. E. Nelson
Image source: amazon.com, J. E. Nelson
#23 Unleash A Wriggling Rainbow Of Fun With This Pack Of 60 Twisty Wiggly Fuzzy Worms, Perfect For Pranks, Party Favors, Or Feline Friends
Review: “So much fun! I got them for my trinket boxes and future crafts. Everyone loves them. They bring only pure joy into my life. Will probably order hundreds more and build a worm army” – Amazon Customer
