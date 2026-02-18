Hey Pandas, She Tattooed Somebody Else’s Man Name On Her — Is It Petty Or Psycho?

by

Be honest… would you ever tattoo somebody else’s man name on you just to be petty?

#1

Wait! I’m trying to understand. You, for example, have a boyfriend named “Dіck,” and you’re asking whether *I* would get HIS name tattooed on MY body? Even though I have nothing to do with him? To be “petty”? Did someone actually do this? If so, that person has NO place in your life. Whether it’s to be petty, or funny, or display a shocking lack of gray matter, this should NEVER happen. The ONLY time it MIGHT be acceptable is as a tribute or memorial because he diеd, and then it’d need the date of his expiration in order to be an acceptable memorial. If someone did this to you, I’m really sorry. She’s twisted (and not in a good way) and needs to be gone from your life yesterday.

Patrick Penrose
