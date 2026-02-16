MIL And FIL Hate Family’s Lifestyle, Call CPS After Granddaughter Says She’s A Lesbian: “I Cut Them Off”

by

Most parents will tell you that raising kids is a full-time job, and having grandparents around to help can make all the difference. But sometimes, it brings more trouble than it’s worth.

One Redditor learned that the hard way. After letting her daughter spend time with her mother-in-law, the little girl kept coming home in tears. It didn’t take long to find out why: MIL had been telling the 10-year-old that her parents didn’t love her, that her home life was unstable, and even shaming her for liking girls—all behind her parents’ backs.

So the mom finally said enough was enough and cut MIL off completely. Needless to say, grandma didn’t take it well, and the drama that followed was a lot to handle.

Read the full story below.

The woman was furious when she learned what her mother-in-law had been saying to her daughter behind her back

MIL And FIL Hate Family&#8217;s Lifestyle, Call CPS After Granddaughter Says She&#8217;s A Lesbian: &#8220;I Cut Them Off&#8221;

Image credits: Teona Swift/Pexels (not the actual photo)

So she put her foot down and decided to cut her off

MIL And FIL Hate Family&#8217;s Lifestyle, Call CPS After Granddaughter Says She&#8217;s A Lesbian: &#8220;I Cut Them Off&#8221;
MIL And FIL Hate Family&#8217;s Lifestyle, Call CPS After Granddaughter Says She&#8217;s A Lesbian: &#8220;I Cut Them Off&#8221;
MIL And FIL Hate Family&#8217;s Lifestyle, Call CPS After Granddaughter Says She&#8217;s A Lesbian: &#8220;I Cut Them Off&#8221;
MIL And FIL Hate Family&#8217;s Lifestyle, Call CPS After Granddaughter Says She&#8217;s A Lesbian: &#8220;I Cut Them Off&#8221;
MIL And FIL Hate Family&#8217;s Lifestyle, Call CPS After Granddaughter Says She&#8217;s A Lesbian: &#8220;I Cut Them Off&#8221;

Image credits: Koogar_Kitty

The author replied to commenters’ questions and received a lot of support

MIL And FIL Hate Family&#8217;s Lifestyle, Call CPS After Granddaughter Says She&#8217;s A Lesbian: &#8220;I Cut Them Off&#8221;
MIL And FIL Hate Family&#8217;s Lifestyle, Call CPS After Granddaughter Says She&#8217;s A Lesbian: &#8220;I Cut Them Off&#8221;
MIL And FIL Hate Family&#8217;s Lifestyle, Call CPS After Granddaughter Says She&#8217;s A Lesbian: &#8220;I Cut Them Off&#8221;
MIL And FIL Hate Family&#8217;s Lifestyle, Call CPS After Granddaughter Says She&#8217;s A Lesbian: &#8220;I Cut Them Off&#8221;
MIL And FIL Hate Family&#8217;s Lifestyle, Call CPS After Granddaughter Says She&#8217;s A Lesbian: &#8220;I Cut Them Off&#8221;
MIL And FIL Hate Family&#8217;s Lifestyle, Call CPS After Granddaughter Says She&#8217;s A Lesbian: &#8220;I Cut Them Off&#8221;
MIL And FIL Hate Family&#8217;s Lifestyle, Call CPS After Granddaughter Says She&#8217;s A Lesbian: &#8220;I Cut Them Off&#8221;
MIL And FIL Hate Family&#8217;s Lifestyle, Call CPS After Granddaughter Says She&#8217;s A Lesbian: &#8220;I Cut Them Off&#8221;
MIL And FIL Hate Family&#8217;s Lifestyle, Call CPS After Granddaughter Says She&#8217;s A Lesbian: &#8220;I Cut Them Off&#8221;
MIL And FIL Hate Family&#8217;s Lifestyle, Call CPS After Granddaughter Says She&#8217;s A Lesbian: &#8220;I Cut Them Off&#8221;
MIL And FIL Hate Family&#8217;s Lifestyle, Call CPS After Granddaughter Says She&#8217;s A Lesbian: &#8220;I Cut Them Off&#8221;
MIL And FIL Hate Family&#8217;s Lifestyle, Call CPS After Granddaughter Says She&#8217;s A Lesbian: &#8220;I Cut Them Off&#8221;

Not long after, she came back with an update and revealed that MIL had escalated the situation

MIL And FIL Hate Family&#8217;s Lifestyle, Call CPS After Granddaughter Says She&#8217;s A Lesbian: &#8220;I Cut Them Off&#8221;

Image credits: Polina Zimmerman/Pexels (not the actual photo)

MIL And FIL Hate Family&#8217;s Lifestyle, Call CPS After Granddaughter Says She&#8217;s A Lesbian: &#8220;I Cut Them Off&#8221;
MIL And FIL Hate Family&#8217;s Lifestyle, Call CPS After Granddaughter Says She&#8217;s A Lesbian: &#8220;I Cut Them Off&#8221;
MIL And FIL Hate Family&#8217;s Lifestyle, Call CPS After Granddaughter Says She&#8217;s A Lesbian: &#8220;I Cut Them Off&#8221;
MIL And FIL Hate Family&#8217;s Lifestyle, Call CPS After Granddaughter Says She&#8217;s A Lesbian: &#8220;I Cut Them Off&#8221;
MIL And FIL Hate Family&#8217;s Lifestyle, Call CPS After Granddaughter Says She&#8217;s A Lesbian: &#8220;I Cut Them Off&#8221;
MIL And FIL Hate Family&#8217;s Lifestyle, Call CPS After Granddaughter Says She&#8217;s A Lesbian: &#8220;I Cut Them Off&#8221;
MIL And FIL Hate Family&#8217;s Lifestyle, Call CPS After Granddaughter Says She&#8217;s A Lesbian: &#8220;I Cut Them Off&#8221;
MIL And FIL Hate Family&#8217;s Lifestyle, Call CPS After Granddaughter Says She&#8217;s A Lesbian: &#8220;I Cut Them Off&#8221;

Image credits: Koogar_Kitty

Readers wished her luck and hoped things would settle down soon

MIL And FIL Hate Family&#8217;s Lifestyle, Call CPS After Granddaughter Says She&#8217;s A Lesbian: &#8220;I Cut Them Off&#8221;
MIL And FIL Hate Family&#8217;s Lifestyle, Call CPS After Granddaughter Says She&#8217;s A Lesbian: &#8220;I Cut Them Off&#8221;
MIL And FIL Hate Family&#8217;s Lifestyle, Call CPS After Granddaughter Says She&#8217;s A Lesbian: &#8220;I Cut Them Off&#8221;
MIL And FIL Hate Family&#8217;s Lifestyle, Call CPS After Granddaughter Says She&#8217;s A Lesbian: &#8220;I Cut Them Off&#8221;
MIL And FIL Hate Family&#8217;s Lifestyle, Call CPS After Granddaughter Says She&#8217;s A Lesbian: &#8220;I Cut Them Off&#8221;
MIL And FIL Hate Family&#8217;s Lifestyle, Call CPS After Granddaughter Says She&#8217;s A Lesbian: &#8220;I Cut Them Off&#8221;
MIL And FIL Hate Family&#8217;s Lifestyle, Call CPS After Granddaughter Says She&#8217;s A Lesbian: &#8220;I Cut Them Off&#8221;
MIL And FIL Hate Family&#8217;s Lifestyle, Call CPS After Granddaughter Says She&#8217;s A Lesbian: &#8220;I Cut Them Off&#8221;
MIL And FIL Hate Family&#8217;s Lifestyle, Call CPS After Granddaughter Says She&#8217;s A Lesbian: &#8220;I Cut Them Off&#8221;
MIL And FIL Hate Family&#8217;s Lifestyle, Call CPS After Granddaughter Says She&#8217;s A Lesbian: &#8220;I Cut Them Off&#8221;

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Man Tries To Undo Daughter’s Disability-Friendly Home Renovations, Gets Caught Red-Handed
3 min read
Oct, 16, 2025
Contemporary Collage Artworks By Vercmagnus That Might Make You Want To Love Black Even More (8 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Artist Illustrates Tall & Short Girl Problems, And The Result Is Hilariously Relatable
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Point of Honor
Point of Honor: Pilot Review
3 min read
Jan, 23, 2015
the borgias
The Borgias 3.04 “The Banquet of Chestnuts” Recap
3 min read
May, 5, 2013
30 Pictures That Show Americans Freaking Out Over The ‘Gas Shortage’ They Pretty Much Created By Themselves
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025