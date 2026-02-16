MIL And FIL Hate Family’s Lifestyle, Call CPS After Granddaughter Says She’s A Lesbian: “I Cut Them Off”

Most parents will tell you that raising kids is a full-time job, and having grandparents around to help can make all the difference. But sometimes, it brings more trouble than it’s worth.
One Redditor learned that the hard way. After letting her daughter spend time with her mother-in-law, the little girl kept coming home in tears. It didn’t take long to find out why: MIL had been telling the 10-year-old that her parents didn’t love her, that her home life was unstable, and even shaming her for liking girls—all behind her parents’ backs.
So the mom finally said enough was enough and cut MIL off completely. Needless to say, grandma didn’t take it well, and the drama that followed was a lot to handle.
The woman was furious when she learned what her mother-in-law had been saying to her daughter behind her back
Image credits: Teona Swift/Pexels (not the actual photo)
So she put her foot down and decided to cut her off
Image credits: Koogar_Kitty
The author replied to commenters’ questions and received a lot of support
Not long after, she came back with an update and revealed that MIL had escalated the situation
Image credits: Polina Zimmerman/Pexels (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Koogar_Kitty
Readers wished her luck and hoped things would settle down soon
