Bookbinding Is My True Calling And Here Are The Best 35 Handmade Books I Created

Bonjour, I’m Clémentine, aka Turbochat!, an artist and craftswoman born in 1987 in Saint-Dié, a quaint town in the Vosges region of France, where I still reside with my elderly cats, cozy wool sweaters, and towering stacks of books that always seem ready to collapse. My life has been a winding path, filled with struggles, particularly when it comes to mental health.

For years, I battled with depression and anxiety, making it nearly impossible to fit into a “normal” job. I tried and failed at so many jobs, feeling lost and out of place, until finally, into my thirties, I decided to turn my lifelong love for art and craft into my main source of income. Since childhood, I’ve been creating nonstop—it was time to embrace that passion fully.

More info: turbochat.bigcartel.com | Instagram | pinterest.fr | turbochat.tumblr.com

#1 I Created This Cover Using The Japanese Plant Printing Technique Tataki Zome

#2 Coptic Box-Style Binding With Flower Petal-Included Paper And Pure Silk Fabric: My Covid Lockdown Masterclass Featuring Days Of Sashiko Embroidery

#3 Coptic Binding With Japanese-Style Embroidered Cover And Mixed Handmade Paper

#4 Secret Belgian Binding With Double-Pulp Paper, Wooden Beads, Pure Wool Thread, And Indian Blockprint Fabric

#5 Silk Cover With Ancient Chinese Silk Thread Embroidery And Ink-Dyed Page Edges

#6 Mini Book In An Ancient Lacquered Chinese Box, Made From Tea Paper

#7 Heart-Shaped Book In The Style Of Medieval Cordiform Books, Bound In Luxurious Wild Silk

#8 Secret Belgian Binding With Indian Blockprint Fabric And Beads Made From Real Seeds

#9 Notebook With Round Pages, Indian Blockprint Fabric, Ink-Dyed Edges, And An Antique French Police Button

#10 Mystical Coptic Bound Book With Antique Sari Fabric, Seed-Embedded Paper, And Gold-Edged Pages

#11 Coptic Binding With Round Pages And Custom-Dyed Gradient Paper

#12 Coptic Binding With Vintage Indian Sari Fabric And Paper Dyed With Natural Mineral Pigments (French Ochres)

#13 Japanese Bound Book With Indigo-Dyed Indian Blockprint Fabric, Silver-Edged Pages, And Handmade Ceramic Beads Crafted By Myself

#14 French-Style Binding With Mulberry Paper And Antique Indian Sari Fabric, All Nestled In A Carved Marble Box

#15 Whimsical Pocket-Bound Book With Real Feathers And Tea Paper Pages

#16 Secret Belgian Binding With Round Pages, Ink-Dyed Edges, Indian Blockprint Fabric, And A Genuine Animal Vertebra (Found In The Forest)

#17 Books Covered In Vintage Handcrafted Embroidery (Discovered At A Local Flea Market), With Lichen-Included Pages And Walnut-Dyed Edges

#18 Japanese Binding With Layered Cotton Fabric Cover And Porcelain Beads

#19 Heart-Shaped Book In The Style Of Medieval Cordiform Books, Bound In Hand-Embroidered Fabric From An Antique Indian Wool Shawl

#20 Coptic Bound Book With Indian Blockprint Fabric And Ink-Dyed Page Edges

#21 This Book Is My Masterclass: The Cover Embroidery Took Days Of Work And Was My Christmas 2023 Vacation Project

#22 Modern ‘Winged Envelopes’ Binding: Entirely Folded And Glued With My Handmade Paper, Decorated In A Marble Paper Style

#23 Belgian Binding With Round Pages, Paper Embedded With Rose Petals From My Garden, And A Cord Hand-Embroidered During A Long Night Of Insomnia

#24 Petite Book With Ribbon Binding And Cover Made From A Page Of An 18th-Century Antique Book

#25 Coptic Binding With Indian Blockprint Fabric, Antique Metal Bead, And Hibiscus Fiber Paper

#26 Coptic Binding With Traditional Japanese-Style Embroidered Cover And Pages Containing Fibrous Plant Inclusions (Tea, Rooibos, Lichen, Flowers, Citrus)

#27 Stunning 4-Meter Accordion Book In A Box Binding, Featuring Antique Sari Fabric, Jingles, And Gold-Edged Pages

#28 Coptic Binding With Mulberry Paper, Embroidered Indian Fabric, And Traditional Tibetan Bead

#29 Enchanting Grimoire-Style Book Crafted From Citrus Paper And Antique Tapestry Fabric, Bound With Mohair Wool

#30 Coptic Bound Book With Tea Paper, Indigo-Dyed Indian Blockprint Cotton, Wool Thread, And Tiny Bells

#31 Whimsical Pocket-Bound Book With Real Feathers And Tea Paper Pages

#32 Secret Belgian Binding With Traditional Ajarakh Indian Blockprint Fabric And Antique French Police Buttons

#33 Simple Leather Notebook With Japanese Handmade Paper Endpapers

#34 Ribbon-Bound Book With Chinese Rice Paper And Upholstery Fabric

#35 Book In Coptic Binding

