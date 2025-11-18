Bookbinding Is My True Calling And Here Are The Best 35 Handmade Books I Created

Bonjour, I’m Clémentine, aka Turbochat!, an artist and craftswoman born in 1987 in Saint-Dié, a quaint town in the Vosges region of France, where I still reside with my elderly cats, cozy wool sweaters, and towering stacks of books that always seem ready to collapse. My life has been a winding path, filled with struggles, particularly when it comes to mental health.
For years, I battled with depression and anxiety, making it nearly impossible to fit into a “normal” job. I tried and failed at so many jobs, feeling lost and out of place, until finally, into my thirties, I decided to turn my lifelong love for art and craft into my main source of income. Since childhood, I’ve been creating nonstop—it was time to embrace that passion fully.
#1 I Created This Cover Using The Japanese Plant Printing Technique Tataki Zome
#2 Coptic Box-Style Binding With Flower Petal-Included Paper And Pure Silk Fabric: My Covid Lockdown Masterclass Featuring Days Of Sashiko Embroidery
#3 Coptic Binding With Japanese-Style Embroidered Cover And Mixed Handmade Paper
#4 Secret Belgian Binding With Double-Pulp Paper, Wooden Beads, Pure Wool Thread, And Indian Blockprint Fabric
#5 Silk Cover With Ancient Chinese Silk Thread Embroidery And Ink-Dyed Page Edges
#6 Mini Book In An Ancient Lacquered Chinese Box, Made From Tea Paper
#7 Heart-Shaped Book In The Style Of Medieval Cordiform Books, Bound In Luxurious Wild Silk
#8 Secret Belgian Binding With Indian Blockprint Fabric And Beads Made From Real Seeds
#9 Notebook With Round Pages, Indian Blockprint Fabric, Ink-Dyed Edges, And An Antique French Police Button
#10 Mystical Coptic Bound Book With Antique Sari Fabric, Seed-Embedded Paper, And Gold-Edged Pages
#11 Coptic Binding With Round Pages And Custom-Dyed Gradient Paper
#12 Coptic Binding With Vintage Indian Sari Fabric And Paper Dyed With Natural Mineral Pigments (French Ochres)
#13 Japanese Bound Book With Indigo-Dyed Indian Blockprint Fabric, Silver-Edged Pages, And Handmade Ceramic Beads Crafted By Myself
#14 French-Style Binding With Mulberry Paper And Antique Indian Sari Fabric, All Nestled In A Carved Marble Box
#15 Whimsical Pocket-Bound Book With Real Feathers And Tea Paper Pages
#16 Secret Belgian Binding With Round Pages, Ink-Dyed Edges, Indian Blockprint Fabric, And A Genuine Animal Vertebra (Found In The Forest)
#17 Books Covered In Vintage Handcrafted Embroidery (Discovered At A Local Flea Market), With Lichen-Included Pages And Walnut-Dyed Edges
#18 Japanese Binding With Layered Cotton Fabric Cover And Porcelain Beads
#19 Heart-Shaped Book In The Style Of Medieval Cordiform Books, Bound In Hand-Embroidered Fabric From An Antique Indian Wool Shawl
#20 Coptic Bound Book With Indian Blockprint Fabric And Ink-Dyed Page Edges
#21 This Book Is My Masterclass: The Cover Embroidery Took Days Of Work And Was My Christmas 2023 Vacation Project
#22 Modern ‘Winged Envelopes’ Binding: Entirely Folded And Glued With My Handmade Paper, Decorated In A Marble Paper Style
#23 Belgian Binding With Round Pages, Paper Embedded With Rose Petals From My Garden, And A Cord Hand-Embroidered During A Long Night Of Insomnia
#24 Petite Book With Ribbon Binding And Cover Made From A Page Of An 18th-Century Antique Book
#25 Coptic Binding With Indian Blockprint Fabric, Antique Metal Bead, And Hibiscus Fiber Paper
#26 Coptic Binding With Traditional Japanese-Style Embroidered Cover And Pages Containing Fibrous Plant Inclusions (Tea, Rooibos, Lichen, Flowers, Citrus)
#27 Stunning 4-Meter Accordion Book In A Box Binding, Featuring Antique Sari Fabric, Jingles, And Gold-Edged Pages
#28 Coptic Binding With Mulberry Paper, Embroidered Indian Fabric, And Traditional Tibetan Bead
#29 Enchanting Grimoire-Style Book Crafted From Citrus Paper And Antique Tapestry Fabric, Bound With Mohair Wool
#30 Coptic Bound Book With Tea Paper, Indigo-Dyed Indian Blockprint Cotton, Wool Thread, And Tiny Bells
#32 Secret Belgian Binding With Traditional Ajarakh Indian Blockprint Fabric And Antique French Police Buttons
#33 Simple Leather Notebook With Japanese Handmade Paper Endpapers
#34 Ribbon-Bound Book With Chinese Rice Paper And Upholstery Fabric
#35 Book In Coptic Binding
