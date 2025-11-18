Maddie Ziegler, Melissa McCarthy, Here Are The 16 Oddest Celebrities Looks From The 2024 SAGs

In the words of the late fashion savant Joan Rivers: “I don’t want to be called an icon. I want to be called an entertainer.” In terms of being entertaining, the celebrities did remarkably so over the weekend.

The 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards took place on Saturday (February 24) at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles, California. 

And besides honoring the best achievements in film and television performances for the year 2023, it also gave a platform for workers in the show-biz industry to showcase their most lavish outfits. 

Take Beef actress Ali Wong, for example, who not only took home the trophy for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie at the 2024 SAGs but also graced the red carpet with a spectacular gown that looked like a peacock.

Other celebrities displayed even stranger looks, which Bored Panda took the time to meticulously point out.

#1 Rachel Brosnahan

Rachel Brosnahan stood out in an eclectic Tamara Ralph gown.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star’s metallic dress created a somewhat disorienting visual effect under the bright flashes of the cameras.

Image source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

#2 Danielle Brooks

Danielle Brooks arrived in an unconventional Christian Siriano design that was part tuxedo and part gown.

The 34-year-old actress’ chaotic outfit also featured massive purple-and-black ruffles.

Image source: Brian van der Brug/Getty Images

#3 Asante Madrigal

Asante Madrigal sported a black sparkly suit with a bold baroque pattern reminiscent of the intricate designs often seen on luxurious upholstery.

Image source: Brian van der Brug/Getty Images

#4 Alex Borstein

Alex Borstein wore a dress adorned with contrasting patterns and an ample slit gracing one side of the skirt, embellished with a streak of blue that seemed disconnected from the overall black ensemble.

Image source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

#5 Phylicia Pearl Mpasi

Phylicia Pearl Mpasi’s silver gown had an intriguing texture reminiscent of metallic foil with delicate hints of red.

Image source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

#6 Melissa McCarthy

Melissa McCarthy wore a form-fitting gown that gave the interesting allure that she had wrapped herself in tinfoil.

Along with Billie Eilish, the 53-year-old actress presented the award for Outstanding Female Actor in a Comedy Series.

Image source: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

#7 Tan France

Tan France arrived in what appeared to be an uncompleted suit with an extremely long and thin bow tie.

Image source: Brian van der Brug/Getty Images

#8 Maddie Ziegler

Maddie Ziegler wore a peculiar piece from Alexander McQueen’s spring 2003 collection, which was pulled from Shrimpton Couture.

The Dance Moms star sort of looked like she had been decorated with strips of streamers or ripped tissues.

Image source: Gilbert Flores/Getty Images

#9 Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox wore an asymmetrical coat from Alexander McQueen‘s fall 1996 “Dante” collection, which was originally modeled by Helena Christensen.

The Orange Is The New Black star layered her outfit in a cluttered bra-baring ensemble. 

Image source: Monica Schipper/Getty Images

#10 Joey King

Joey King wore a nude chiffon Givenchy gown that was reminiscent of the 1990s in the most jumbled way possible.

Image source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

#11 Elaine Welteroth

Elaine Welteroth wore a black strapless dress with long black gloves and a large gold ostentatious holiday gift-style bow.

Image source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

#12 Nischelle Turner

Nischelle Turner’s black gown, adorned with an unusual pattern, had an intriguing design that accentuated a voluminous fabric, hiding most of her body.

Image source: Monica Schipper/Getty Images

#13 Cara Jade Myers

Cara Jade Myer wore a vibrant Jontay Kahm gown that certainly commanded attention in a bold neon ensemble. 

Killers of the Flower Moon actress’ dress featured vibrant hues of pink, yellow, and orange, along with unconventional tassel accents, creating a disordered statement.

Image source: Brian van der Brug/Getty Images

#14 Chris Perfetti

Chris Perfetti wore Jimmy Choo shoes and a brown suit from the Los Angeles-based label Grayscale, which looked like a prom ensemble from the 1980s.

Image source: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

#15 Lisa Ann Walter

Lisa Ann Walter showed up in a revealing gown that featured some shambolic cutouts that left little to the imagination.

Image source: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

#16 Keltie Knight

Keltie Knight wore a “ribboncore” dress designed by Saiid Kobeisy. 

The 42-year-old media personality’s gown featured a gigantic black bow on the bodice.

Image source: Brian van der Brug/Getty Images

