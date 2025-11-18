I Offered 15 Minutes Of Fame Photography Sessions For Dogs And They Booked Out Immediately (13 Pics)

During the recent holiday downtime from my full-time photography business, I decided to offer short and sweet photography sessions in the studio for dogs. We booked up straight away, and our subjects ranged in age from 12 weeks to 14 years!
I scheduled 15-minute sessions and named them “15 Minutes of Fame,” with thanks to Andy Warhol.
I hope these images bring some joy to your day.
More info: Facebook | Instagram | 7to1photography.com.au
#1 Darcy The 14-Year-Old Border Collie
#2 Frost The Supermodel
#3 Winston The 12-Week-Old Golden Retriever
#4 Golden Retrievers Gracie, Winston And Arlo
#5 Luna And Kenzie With Synchronised Nose Licks
#6 Monty The 10-Year-Old Labrador
#7 Wynta The Gorgeous Sheltie Puppy
#8 Senior Border Collie Sisters Zumba And Eva
#9 Tully The Australian Shepherd
#10 Family Portrait, Wynta, Luna, Libby And Kenzie
#11 Gorgeous Shelties Frost And Jinkx
#12 Fenella The 10-Year-Old Scottish Terrier
#13 Shamrock The Standard Poodle
