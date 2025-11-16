50 Times Celebrities Showed How Out Of Touch They Are By Flaunting Their Wealth

Many of us are taught not to publicly discuss finances. Whether it’s out of shame, the belief that it just isn’t anyone else’s business, or the desire to conceal how much they really have, plenty of people are shy around the topic of money.
You might be able to guess how affluent a person is based on where they live, what their occupation is, how they live, what kind of car they drive, etc. But for the most part, everyone else’s finances are a mystery to us.
Except celebrities. The internet holds plenty of guesses of the net worth of various famous people, from professional athletes to the president of the United States, but sometimes we don’t even have to guess. Occasionally, a celebrity will give a public service announcement flaunting their wealth online for all to see.
We’ve gathered some of the most blatant displays of affluence down below, from tasteless Instagram posts filled with cash to photographs of exotic pets and exorbitant parties, so you can understand why some people want to “eat the rich”.
Whether these photos disgust or amuse you, be sure to upvote the pics that cause the strongest reactions.
#1 Paris Hilton Had A Mini-Mansion Built For Her Dogs That Has Air Conditioning, Heating, Designer Furniture, And A Chandelier
Image source: parishilton, ParisHilton
#2 Hilariously Out Of Touch
Image source: chrissyteigen
#3 Arnold Schwarzenegger Owns A Tank
Image source: schwarzenegger
#4 Billionaire David Geffen Is “Self-Isolating” On His Mega-Yacht In The Caribbean
Image source: davidgeffen
#5 Dan Sur Replaces Hair With Surgically Implanted Gold Chains
Image source: dansurig
#6 Soulja Boy Flaunts On Instagram His Stacks Of Cash, Jewelry, Designer Watches And Cars
Image source: souljaboy, souljaboy
#7 Rapper Lil Uzi Had Implanted A Pink Diamond On His Forehead. The Diamond Said To Be Worth More Than All His Cars And Home Combined
Image source: LILUZIVERT
#8 Dj And Music Producer Zedd Purchased $16 Million Mansion That Has A Skittles Machine
Image source: zedd, Architectural Digest
#9 Cardi B And Her Husband Offset Love To Make Their Daughter Happy By Purchasing 3-Year-Old Kulture A Sparkling, Diamond-Covered Necklaces
Image source: iamcardib, iamcardib
#10 Kylie Jenner Showing Off Her Millions Of Dollars Worth Of Cars
Image source: kyliejenner, kyliejenner
#11 P. J. Tucker Built A Loft For His Shoe Collection Because There Wasn’t Enough Space At His House
Image source: ebay
#12 15-Year-Old Rapper Lil Tay Showing Off Her Wealth On Social Media
#13 50 Cent Showed Off His Wealth By Posting A Photo On Instagram And Spelling Out “Broke” In Stacks Of Hundreds
Image source: 50cent
#14 Kim Kardashian Rented An Island In The Middle Of A Pandemic For Her Birthday Party
Image source: kimkardashian
#15 Cristiano Ronaldo Likes To Show Off Some Of His Wealth – His Cars, House And Private Jet
Image source: cristiano
#16 Kylie Jenner Taking A 3-Minute Flight
Image source: CelebJets
#17 Mike Tyson Purchased Two Casual White Tigers
Image source: miketyson, miketyson
#18 Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Choosing Which Private Plane To Take
Image source: kyliejenner
#19 Juju Smith-Schuster Bought For His Own Dog Boujee A Full Of Diamond Neckless
#20 Logan Paul’s Rare, One Of Three In The World Pokemon Card Charizard. He Claims This Card Is His “$1,000,000 Good Luck Charm”
Image source: loganpaul
#21 Lady Gaga Takes A Private Jet To Catch The Christening Of Her Best Girlfriend’s First Baby
Image source: ladygaga
#22 Kim Kardashian Bought Her Daughter North West Michael Jackson’s Jacket And His Smooth Criminal Hat
Image source: kimkardashian
#23 Lavish Life Of Lewis Hamilton
Image source: lewishamilton
#24 Kevin Hart Showing Off What His Comedic Chops Earned Him
Image source: kevinhart4real, kevinhart4real
#25 Donald Trump Installed A Gold Bathroom In His $100 Million Jet
Image source: The Trump Organization
#26 P. Diddy Likes To Show Us A Giant Diamond Necklaces, Private Jet, Yachts And Much More
#27 Nicki Minaj Sharing Snaps Of Her Pink Lamborghini And Diamond Barbie Necklaces
Image source: nickiminaj, nickiminaj
#28 Jeffree Star And His Car Collection
Image source: jeffreestar, jeffreestar
#29 Floyd Mayweather Shows Off His $100,000 Chinchilla-Fur Coat, New Miami Mansion, Diamond Watches, Bracelets, Rolls-Royce And Private Jet He Received As “Birthday Gifts”
Image source: floydmayweather, floydmayweather
#30 Jordyn Woods’ Lavish Life
Image source: jordynwoods
#31 Rapper And Actor Ludacris: “Hardest Part Of My Day Is Picking Out My Afro”
Image source: ludacris
#32 Life Of Kid Cudi – Private Jets, Custom Made Jewelry, Designer Shoes
Image source: kidcudi, kidcudi
#33 1.5 Million Pay-Per-View Buys. $75 Million Generated
Image source: jakepaul
#34 Paris Hilton With A Gold Jacket And 20-Carat Engagement Ring
Image source: parishilton
#35 Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Her Mayonnaise-Colored Benz
Image source: kourtneykardash
#36 Rapper 21 Savage Million Dollar Ferarri
Image source: 21savage
#37 Radio DJ Charlie Sloth Spent 1 Million AED At A Dubai Bar And Shared A Copy Of His Lavish Bill On Instagram
Image source: charliesloth, charliesloth
#38 “Misery Is A Choice. I Chose Happiness”, Akon Said On His Instagram Post As He Sat In His Rolls-Royce
Image source: akon
#39 Tristan Thompson’s Cars That He Shows Off On Social Media
Image source: realtristan13, realtristan13
#40 Youtuber David Dobrik Being Young And Rich
Image source: daviddobrik, daviddobrik
#41 Travis Barker Choosing Between His Cars
Image source: travisbarker
#42 Private Jets, Lavish Vacations, And Expensive Cars – Life Of A Tana Mongeau
Image source: tanamongeau
#43 Rapper Cardi B’s Birthday Gift From Husband Offset – A Luxurious Jewelry With Her Daughter’s Name Written Out In Diamonds
Image source: iamcardib
#44 Reality Star Khloe Kardashian Documents Her Riches
Image source: khloekardashian, khloekardashian
#45 Khloe Kardashian Posted This His-And-Her Diamond Pic
Image source: khloekardashian
#46 Tyler Perry’s Luxurious Lifestyle
Image source: tylerperry
#47 Cardi B Shows Off Her Birkin Bags
Image source: iamcardib
#48 Andrew Tate Bought A Bugatti Chiron Pursport And A Jacob And Co. Bugatti Chiron Tourbillon Watch And Got A Free Bugatti T-Shirt
More about Andrew Tate’s net worth.
Image source: cobratate
#49 Jenifer Lopez’s Covid-19 Quarantine Experience: “We Can’t Go Out To Any Restaurants Or Anything But The Service And Entertainment Here Is Pretty Good”
Image source: JLo
#50 When Duty Calls For Mark Wahlberg, He Flies To It On Private Jet
Image source: markwahlberg
