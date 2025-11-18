30 Stories That Prove There’s No Such Thing As “Too Much” When It Comes To Loving A Dog

Have you ever looked at your pet and thought, “I would do anything for you?” And then, the time comes when you actually have to do that “anything,” and you think to yourself: “How did my life lead me to this insane situation?”

Well, that’s a common tale for every pet owner, dogs included. So, today, let’s dive into the stories of dog parents revealing what kind of insane things they’ve done for their “baby,” shall we? Beware, some of these tales are very amusing!

#1

My dog was given 6 months to live due to a heart condition when he turned 8. So i went to study in specialized programs for prescription diets so that i can make food for him to extend his life. It worked. That was 6 years ago and he’s turning 15 next month.

30 Stories That Prove There&#8217;s No Such Thing As &#8220;Too Much&#8221; When It Comes To Loving A Dog

Image source: giannina_g, Aleksandr Finch

#2

Drove my dog with cancer 3 days a week to a vet school 2 1/2 hrs away there & back for 6 weeks for radiation treatments, he got 2 more yrs of life.❤️

30 Stories That Prove There&#8217;s No Such Thing As &#8220;Too Much&#8221; When It Comes To Loving A Dog

Image source: gust_robin, gpointstudio

#3

I broke up with a friend bec she said my dog was “fat”! Don’t need that kind of toxicity in my life.

30 Stories That Prove There&#8217;s No Such Thing As &#8220;Too Much&#8221; When It Comes To Loving A Dog

Image source:  shreyamaini, EyeEm

#4

I kicked someone out of my house because he didn’t show enough enthusiasm when greeting her when he walked in…

30 Stories That Prove There&#8217;s No Such Thing As &#8220;Too Much&#8221; When It Comes To Loving A Dog

Image source: kier_5, benzoix

#5

Once i licked her paws after our walk to make sure there’s no salt on her paws after wiping (it was winter in canada)😂😂

30 Stories That Prove There&#8217;s No Such Thing As &#8220;Too Much&#8221; When It Comes To Loving A Dog

Image source: kimia.ism, wirestock

#6

I broke up with a guy because my dog would always guard me and growl at him

30 Stories That Prove There&#8217;s No Such Thing As &#8220;Too Much&#8221; When It Comes To Loving A Dog

Image source: typical_bryn, korneevakristina

#7

I have no children but my siblings do.
When my Mom passed, she left $5,000. for each of her grandchildren & also left $5,000. for my dog, Knuckles!

30 Stories That Prove There&#8217;s No Such Thing As &#8220;Too Much&#8221; When It Comes To Loving A Dog

Image source: ryanscementheads

#8

I write bedtime stories for my dog and read them to him. Norbert loves story time 😊🐾💕

30 Stories That Prove There&#8217;s No Such Thing As &#8220;Too Much&#8221; When It Comes To Loving A Dog

Image source: norbertbarkah, freepik

#9

When we found out our 13 year old dog had terminal cancer, I crocheted two full blankets in matching colors so that we could keep one and the other would be cremated with her so she wasn’t cold.

30 Stories That Prove There&#8217;s No Such Thing As &#8220;Too Much&#8221; When It Comes To Loving A Dog

Image source: more.plants.less.stuff, EyeEm

#10

I told my (now ex) boyfriend of 3 years that I loved him *almost* as much as I loved my dog… that was the beginning of the end.

30 Stories That Prove There&#8217;s No Such Thing As &#8220;Too Much&#8221; When It Comes To Loving A Dog

Image source: bathemeinterps, teksomolika

#11

Our family dog is being hand fed by my grandmother for the past 7 years!

30 Stories That Prove There&#8217;s No Such Thing As &#8220;Too Much&#8221; When It Comes To Loving A Dog

Image source: dheerajsathya , freepik

#12

I made a voodoo doll of the person who owned my dog before me.

30 Stories That Prove There&#8217;s No Such Thing As &#8220;Too Much&#8221; When It Comes To Loving A Dog

Image source: partunia, freepik

#13

Sleeping on a mattress on my dining room floor for the last 6 months and counting since my almost 15 year old black lab can’t do stairs anymore. ❤️🐾

30 Stories That Prove There&#8217;s No Such Thing As &#8220;Too Much&#8221; When It Comes To Loving A Dog

Image source: cel_wright, freepik

#14

I took a work from home job because I was tired of hearing about office complaints when my dog was a full time office dog and went to playcare everyday at lunch. Meaning he was only in the office during the mornings and people still had complaints. So yeah… I’m a full time work from home dog mom now 😂

30 Stories That Prove There&#8217;s No Such Thing As &#8220;Too Much&#8221; When It Comes To Loving A Dog

Image source: aim_ee_ee, freepik

#15

I cook my dog an egg scramble for breakfast every morning 🍳

30 Stories That Prove There&#8217;s No Such Thing As &#8220;Too Much&#8221; When It Comes To Loving A Dog

Image source:  the_aimagination_artist

#16

Created a laminated 2 page document with an hour by hour schedule and another page full of emergency contacts, vet ER’s nearby, and a “what to do if Augie is…” list for Augies first night away with a sitter (my friend) at 3 months old. I’ve never lived it down 🤣😅😅😅😅

30 Stories That Prove There&#8217;s No Such Thing As &#8220;Too Much&#8221; When It Comes To Loving A Dog

Image source: thegoldenaugie, freepik

#17

When I was in 7th grade, I forgot to do my homework. That morning, just before I had to leave for school, I looked at my dog, who was a little over a year old, and asked her to eat my homework while offering it to her. I took a picture of her eating my homework and then grabbed the remaining pieces to show my teacher. As a result, I was given an extra day to complete it.

30 Stories That Prove There&#8217;s No Such Thing As &#8220;Too Much&#8221; When It Comes To Loving A Dog

Image source: kat1e_taylor, EyeEm

#18

Put my dog in a bikini so she could enjoy her kiddie pool like the hot girl she is

30 Stories That Prove There&#8217;s No Such Thing As &#8220;Too Much&#8221; When It Comes To Loving A Dog

Image source: gabs_living_holistic, EyeEm

#19

I made my dog a playlist (Piper’s playlist) of spunky songs that I think she’d like, and we drive around town and listen to it…windows open…her head proudly out the window taking in the breeze.

30 Stories That Prove There&#8217;s No Such Thing As &#8220;Too Much&#8221; When It Comes To Loving A Dog

Image source:  boykategodsea, EyeEm

#20

I got a hotel for the weekend because my pup is afraid of fireworks (they are legal in the city I live)
Allowed him to sleep with me after he was sprayed by a skunk. I bathed him but the smell was still very strong. I FaceTime him when I travel. What WON’T I do for my dog. He’s the beat of my heart.

30 Stories That Prove There&#8217;s No Such Thing As &#8220;Too Much&#8221; When It Comes To Loving A Dog

Image source: panaya421, BillionPhotos

#21

I brushed a wasp off of her resulting in me getting stung and having an allergic reaction

30 Stories That Prove There&#8217;s No Such Thing As &#8220;Too Much&#8221; When It Comes To Loving A Dog

Image source: thejaejellyfish, Wally Holden

#22

I received dog support ,for my toy poodle, in my divorce settlement

30 Stories That Prove There&#8217;s No Such Thing As &#8220;Too Much&#8221; When It Comes To Loving A Dog

Image source: luv_my_bears, mullyadii

#23

I made a puppy book for my dogs first year. I saved her puppy teeth and fell out. I threw her bday parties with dog guests. I went to Disneyland and got her silhouette done. I let her pick out my baby’s name.

30 Stories That Prove There&#8217;s No Such Thing As &#8220;Too Much&#8221; When It Comes To Loving A Dog

Image source: morenabeautyco_, Colin + Meg

#24

When a state university had a deer problem (the male deer was charging CARS in the parking lot) I let my beagle gleefully bark his head off and chase the deer. 3 to four times per day, everyday. The deer moved out. The groundskeeper, grateful for an organic solution gave my beagle a GIANT stuffed Bambi as a gift, a trophy, in gratitude for his beagling work!

30 Stories That Prove There&#8217;s No Such Thing As &#8220;Too Much&#8221; When It Comes To Loving A Dog

Image source: katinchicago, androsov858

#25

I blocked someone because he said it’s just a dog

30 Stories That Prove There&#8217;s No Such Thing As &#8220;Too Much&#8221; When It Comes To Loving A Dog

Image source: kashmalaww, EyeEm

#26

The first birthday she had I made her a giant cake (like the whole bowl, but it was her first one so it want that big of a bowl) with crushed idk how to call them, it’s the things she usually eats and then cookies (we had the salmon ones at the time). She loved it and I loved that she appreciated the 30 min/1 hour work I did for her

30 Stories That Prove There&#8217;s No Such Thing As &#8220;Too Much&#8221; When It Comes To Loving A Dog

Image source: scylla_with_wifi, Cj

#27

I have brought my dog to 7 countries

30 Stories That Prove There&#8217;s No Such Thing As &#8220;Too Much&#8221; When It Comes To Loving A Dog

Image source: postcardsfrompoppy__, Getty Images

#28

My dog is reactive so we wait for the dog park to close late at night and I throw him over the fence and let him play 🤷🏻‍♀️

30 Stories That Prove There&#8217;s No Such Thing As &#8220;Too Much&#8221; When It Comes To Loving A Dog

Image source: emilymillerarts, Ron Fung

#29

I dyed my whole dog pink!!! (It was pet friendly diy) :)

30 Stories That Prove There&#8217;s No Such Thing As &#8220;Too Much&#8221; When It Comes To Loving A Dog

Image source: avakarasneidlinger, anonymous

#30

Posting a happy birthday story for them as if they’re gonna see it and reply💀😂😭😂

30 Stories That Prove There&#8217;s No Such Thing As &#8220;Too Much&#8221; When It Comes To Loving A Dog

Image source: charasso_, freepik

