30 Stories That Prove There’s No Such Thing As “Too Much” When It Comes To Loving A Dog

Have you ever looked at your pet and thought, “I would do anything for you?” And then, the time comes when you actually have to do that “anything,” and you think to yourself: “How did my life lead me to this insane situation?”
Well, that’s a common tale for every pet owner, dogs included. So, today, let’s dive into the stories of dog parents revealing what kind of insane things they’ve done for their “baby,” shall we? Beware, some of these tales are very amusing!
#1
My dog was given 6 months to live due to a heart condition when he turned 8. So i went to study in specialized programs for prescription diets so that i can make food for him to extend his life. It worked. That was 6 years ago and he’s turning 15 next month.
Image source: giannina_g, Aleksandr Finch
#2
Drove my dog with cancer 3 days a week to a vet school 2 1/2 hrs away there & back for 6 weeks for radiation treatments, he got 2 more yrs of life.❤️
Image source: gust_robin, gpointstudio
#3
I broke up with a friend bec she said my dog was “fat”! Don’t need that kind of toxicity in my life.
Image source: shreyamaini, EyeEm
#4
I kicked someone out of my house because he didn’t show enough enthusiasm when greeting her when he walked in…
#5
Once i licked her paws after our walk to make sure there’s no salt on her paws after wiping (it was winter in canada)😂😂
Image source: kimia.ism, wirestock
#6
I broke up with a guy because my dog would always guard me and growl at him
Image source: typical_bryn, korneevakristina
#7
I have no children but my siblings do.
When my Mom passed, she left $5,000. for each of her grandchildren & also left $5,000. for my dog, Knuckles!
Image source: ryanscementheads
#8
I write bedtime stories for my dog and read them to him. Norbert loves story time 😊🐾💕
Image source: norbertbarkah, freepik
#9
When we found out our 13 year old dog had terminal cancer, I crocheted two full blankets in matching colors so that we could keep one and the other would be cremated with her so she wasn’t cold.
Image source: more.plants.less.stuff, EyeEm
#10
I told my (now ex) boyfriend of 3 years that I loved him *almost* as much as I loved my dog… that was the beginning of the end.
Image source: bathemeinterps, teksomolika
#11
Our family dog is being hand fed by my grandmother for the past 7 years!
Image source: dheerajsathya , freepik
#12
I made a voodoo doll of the person who owned my dog before me.
Image source: partunia, freepik
#13
Sleeping on a mattress on my dining room floor for the last 6 months and counting since my almost 15 year old black lab can’t do stairs anymore. ❤️🐾
Image source: cel_wright, freepik
#14
I took a work from home job because I was tired of hearing about office complaints when my dog was a full time office dog and went to playcare everyday at lunch. Meaning he was only in the office during the mornings and people still had complaints. So yeah… I’m a full time work from home dog mom now 😂
Image source: aim_ee_ee, freepik
#15
I cook my dog an egg scramble for breakfast every morning 🍳
Image source: the_aimagination_artist
#16
Created a laminated 2 page document with an hour by hour schedule and another page full of emergency contacts, vet ER’s nearby, and a “what to do if Augie is…” list for Augies first night away with a sitter (my friend) at 3 months old. I’ve never lived it down 🤣😅😅😅😅
Image source: thegoldenaugie, freepik
#17
When I was in 7th grade, I forgot to do my homework. That morning, just before I had to leave for school, I looked at my dog, who was a little over a year old, and asked her to eat my homework while offering it to her. I took a picture of her eating my homework and then grabbed the remaining pieces to show my teacher. As a result, I was given an extra day to complete it.
Image source: kat1e_taylor, EyeEm
#18
Put my dog in a bikini so she could enjoy her kiddie pool like the hot girl she is
Image source: gabs_living_holistic, EyeEm
#19
I made my dog a playlist (Piper’s playlist) of spunky songs that I think she’d like, and we drive around town and listen to it…windows open…her head proudly out the window taking in the breeze.
Image source: boykategodsea, EyeEm
#20
I got a hotel for the weekend because my pup is afraid of fireworks (they are legal in the city I live)
Allowed him to sleep with me after he was sprayed by a skunk. I bathed him but the smell was still very strong. I FaceTime him when I travel. What WON’T I do for my dog. He’s the beat of my heart.
Image source: panaya421, BillionPhotos
#21
I brushed a wasp off of her resulting in me getting stung and having an allergic reaction
Image source: thejaejellyfish, Wally Holden
#22
I received dog support ,for my toy poodle, in my divorce settlement
Image source: luv_my_bears, mullyadii
#23
I made a puppy book for my dogs first year. I saved her puppy teeth and fell out. I threw her bday parties with dog guests. I went to Disneyland and got her silhouette done. I let her pick out my baby’s name.
Image source: morenabeautyco_, Colin + Meg
#24
When a state university had a deer problem (the male deer was charging CARS in the parking lot) I let my beagle gleefully bark his head off and chase the deer. 3 to four times per day, everyday. The deer moved out. The groundskeeper, grateful for an organic solution gave my beagle a GIANT stuffed Bambi as a gift, a trophy, in gratitude for his beagling work!
Image source: katinchicago, androsov858
#25
I blocked someone because he said it’s just a dog
Image source: kashmalaww, EyeEm
#26
The first birthday she had I made her a giant cake (like the whole bowl, but it was her first one so it want that big of a bowl) with crushed idk how to call them, it’s the things she usually eats and then cookies (we had the salmon ones at the time). She loved it and I loved that she appreciated the 30 min/1 hour work I did for her
Image source: scylla_with_wifi, Cj
#27
I have brought my dog to 7 countries
Image source: postcardsfrompoppy__, Getty Images
#28
My dog is reactive so we wait for the dog park to close late at night and I throw him over the fence and let him play 🤷🏻♀️
Image source: emilymillerarts, Ron Fung
#29
I dyed my whole dog pink!!! (It was pet friendly diy) :)
Image source: avakarasneidlinger, anonymous
#30
Posting a happy birthday story for them as if they’re gonna see it and reply💀😂😭😂
