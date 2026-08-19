Mike Tyson Children: Meet the Boxing Legend’s Seven Kids

Few athletes have lived a life as public as Mike Tyson. His achievements as a boxer made him one of the most recognizable sports figures in history. However, away from the spotlight, Tyson has often spoken about how much being a father means to him. Over the years, he has welcomed seven children with four different partners, each pursuing a unique path in life.
Although Tyson’s family has occasionally appeared at public events, most of his children have chosen to build their own lives outside the glare of celebrity life. From business and music to photography and tennis, Mike Tyson’s children have followed careers that reflect their own interests rather than their father’s legendary boxing legacy. Here’s a closer look at Mike Tyson’s seven children.
Michael “Miki” Lorna Tyson
Miki Tyson is Mike Tyson’s eldest child. Her mother is Kimberly Scarborough, who briefly dated Tyson at the height of his younger boxing career. The couple welcomed Miki in July 1990. While she spent much of her childhood away from the public eye, Miki has since established herself as a singer-songwriter and former plus-size model. In 2024, she released the single Love Me Again, earning public support from her father, who promoted her music on social media. Unlike her father, Miki has focused on creative pursuits rather than sports, building a career centered on music and entertainment.
Ramsey Tyson
Ramsey Tyson is Mike Tyson’s second child and the eldest child from his marriage to physician Monica Turner. Ramsey was born in February 1996. Ramsey identifies as transmasculine and nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns. Despite growing up with one of the world’s most famous athletes as a father, Ramsey has largely maintained a private life. Tyson has publicly expressed his love and support for all of his children, while Ramsey has occasionally spoken about their family relationship in interviews.
Amir Tyson
Amir Tyson is Mike Tyson’s eldest son. He was born a year later, and is Tyson and Monica Turner’s second and last child. He was born in August 1997. Rather than following his father into boxing, Amir pursued business and media. After graduating from college, Amir launched a clothing brand and has also worked as a sports commentator and entrepreneur. He has frequently appeared alongside his father at public events and co-starred in a 30-second SuperBowl ad for Michael and Son, a home service company. Amir has also spoken about learning valuable business lessons from Tyson’s experiences throughout his career.
Miguel Leon Tyson
Miguel Leon Tyson is Mike Tyson’s son with former partner Sol Xochitl. He was born in April 2002. As a child, Miguel briefly explored boxing, leading some of Tyson’s fans to speculate that he’d be the child to walk in his father’s footsteps. However, instead, Miguel’s interests shifted toward photography and travel. Over the years, Miguel has developed a reputation for documenting his travels through photography, choosing a creative career far removed from professional boxing.
Exodus Sierra Tyson
Exodus Sierra Tyson was Mike Tyson’s youngest daughter and last child with Sol Xochitl. She was born in March 2005. Sadly, in May 2009, at only four years of age, Exodus died following a tragic accident involving treadmill equipment at her mother’s home in Phoenix. The heartbreaking loss profoundly affected Tyson, who later spoke about how it changed his outlook on life and helped reshape his priorities. Even years later, he has continued to acknowledge the lasting impact of losing his daughter.
Milan Tyson
Milan Tyson is Mike Tyson’s eldest child with his wife, Lakiha “Kiki” Spicer. Milan was born in December 2008. She has become one of the most publicly recognized members of the Tyson family thanks to her success in junior tennis. Rather than entering boxing, Milan dedicated herself to tennis from an early age and has trained with respected coaches while competing in youth tournaments. She has also launched her own athletic apparel brand, reflecting her growing interest in sports and business. Tyson has often spoken proudly of her accomplishments and supported her ambition to pursue tennis professionally.
Morocco Elijah Tyson
Morocco Elijah Tyson is the youngest of Mike Tyson’s seven children. He was born in January 2011. Like his sister Milan, he has shown an interest in sports from a young age. According to Tyson, Morocco enjoys tennis, golf, track and field, and boxing training, although he has remained largely out of the public spotlight. Mike Tyson and Lakiha have generally chosen to keep their youngest son away from extensive media attention while encouraging his athletic interests.
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