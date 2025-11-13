50 Hilarious Superbowl Memes That Will Make Even Non-Americans Laugh Out Loud

by

The internet united over football this past Sunday – but not for the reason the NFL was hoping for. Even before the first play, the league had already taken multiple L’s. Due to the controversy surrounding Colin Kaepernick, many fans had already expressed that they would be sitting Super Bowl LIII out – and for those who watched, it’s safe to say they didn’t miss much, especially if they were on Twitter.

In what is being called one of the most boring super bowl games ever, the most entertaining part of the day was scrolling through the endless reaction memes. Even those who know nothing about football joined in, roasting the horribly anti-climactic half-time show by Maroon 5 and the grotesque queso that Fox News anchor Dana Perino tweeted out. Super Bowl LIII was the lowest-watched Super Bowl since 2009, and the lowest scoring game (13-3) ever since the Super Bowl began – but at least we got some priceless memes. Scroll down below to check them out and don’t forget to upvote your favs!

#1

50 Hilarious Superbowl Memes That Will Make Even Non-Americans Laugh Out Loud

#2

50 Hilarious Superbowl Memes That Will Make Even Non-Americans Laugh Out Loud

#3

50 Hilarious Superbowl Memes That Will Make Even Non-Americans Laugh Out Loud

Image source: SmallCubes

#4

50 Hilarious Superbowl Memes That Will Make Even Non-Americans Laugh Out Loud

#5

50 Hilarious Superbowl Memes That Will Make Even Non-Americans Laugh Out Loud

Image source: mainely_pugzus

#6

50 Hilarious Superbowl Memes That Will Make Even Non-Americans Laugh Out Loud

Image source: chef_kimmy

#7

50 Hilarious Superbowl Memes That Will Make Even Non-Americans Laugh Out Loud

Image source: Unknown

#8

50 Hilarious Superbowl Memes That Will Make Even Non-Americans Laugh Out Loud

#9

50 Hilarious Superbowl Memes That Will Make Even Non-Americans Laugh Out Loud

Image source: Unknown

#10

50 Hilarious Superbowl Memes That Will Make Even Non-Americans Laugh Out Loud

Image source: Akseli_

#11

50 Hilarious Superbowl Memes That Will Make Even Non-Americans Laugh Out Loud

Image source: ScyryuS

#12

50 Hilarious Superbowl Memes That Will Make Even Non-Americans Laugh Out Loud

Image source: iamaudiemartin

#13

50 Hilarious Superbowl Memes That Will Make Even Non-Americans Laugh Out Loud

Image source: morganjordal

#14

50 Hilarious Superbowl Memes That Will Make Even Non-Americans Laugh Out Loud

#15

50 Hilarious Superbowl Memes That Will Make Even Non-Americans Laugh Out Loud

Image source: Hayek_Hiker

#16

50 Hilarious Superbowl Memes That Will Make Even Non-Americans Laugh Out Loud

Image source: JonahBoysel

#17

50 Hilarious Superbowl Memes That Will Make Even Non-Americans Laugh Out Loud

Image source: Klokovsek

#18

50 Hilarious Superbowl Memes That Will Make Even Non-Americans Laugh Out Loud

Image source: these.are.the.jokes

#19

50 Hilarious Superbowl Memes That Will Make Even Non-Americans Laugh Out Loud

Image source: Butterfly504

#20

50 Hilarious Superbowl Memes That Will Make Even Non-Americans Laugh Out Loud

#21

50 Hilarious Superbowl Memes That Will Make Even Non-Americans Laugh Out Loud

Image source: laxfreeze

#22

50 Hilarious Superbowl Memes That Will Make Even Non-Americans Laugh Out Loud

Image source: aboveAverageWhiteDud

#23

50 Hilarious Superbowl Memes That Will Make Even Non-Americans Laugh Out Loud

#24

50 Hilarious Superbowl Memes That Will Make Even Non-Americans Laugh Out Loud

#25

50 Hilarious Superbowl Memes That Will Make Even Non-Americans Laugh Out Loud

Image source: FrietPiet

#26

50 Hilarious Superbowl Memes That Will Make Even Non-Americans Laugh Out Loud

Image source: NafetsWasTaken

#27

50 Hilarious Superbowl Memes That Will Make Even Non-Americans Laugh Out Loud

#28

50 Hilarious Superbowl Memes That Will Make Even Non-Americans Laugh Out Loud

Image source: BapuBadmaash

#29

50 Hilarious Superbowl Memes That Will Make Even Non-Americans Laugh Out Loud

Image source: Budward1980

#30

50 Hilarious Superbowl Memes That Will Make Even Non-Americans Laugh Out Loud

Image source: DVDPROYTP

#31

50 Hilarious Superbowl Memes That Will Make Even Non-Americans Laugh Out Loud

Image source: ColanderShoes

#32

50 Hilarious Superbowl Memes That Will Make Even Non-Americans Laugh Out Loud

Image source: Heath09

#33

50 Hilarious Superbowl Memes That Will Make Even Non-Americans Laugh Out Loud

Image source: WR_Pro

#34

50 Hilarious Superbowl Memes That Will Make Even Non-Americans Laugh Out Loud

Image source: epiKB

#35

50 Hilarious Superbowl Memes That Will Make Even Non-Americans Laugh Out Loud

Image source: TheAnswrIsYes

#36

50 Hilarious Superbowl Memes That Will Make Even Non-Americans Laugh Out Loud

Image source: frozenwaterbear

#37

50 Hilarious Superbowl Memes That Will Make Even Non-Americans Laugh Out Loud

Image source: CreeperNuke7

#38

50 Hilarious Superbowl Memes That Will Make Even Non-Americans Laugh Out Loud

Image source: fornite_agent

#39

50 Hilarious Superbowl Memes That Will Make Even Non-Americans Laugh Out Loud

#40

50 Hilarious Superbowl Memes That Will Make Even Non-Americans Laugh Out Loud

Image source: DirtyDiaper_

#41

50 Hilarious Superbowl Memes That Will Make Even Non-Americans Laugh Out Loud

Image source: BigMike-57

#42

50 Hilarious Superbowl Memes That Will Make Even Non-Americans Laugh Out Loud

Image source: samstermufc

#43

50 Hilarious Superbowl Memes That Will Make Even Non-Americans Laugh Out Loud

Image source: Boner-Champ95

#44

50 Hilarious Superbowl Memes That Will Make Even Non-Americans Laugh Out Loud

Image source: Unknown

#45

50 Hilarious Superbowl Memes That Will Make Even Non-Americans Laugh Out Loud

#46

50 Hilarious Superbowl Memes That Will Make Even Non-Americans Laugh Out Loud

Image source: Ccstriker77

#47

50 Hilarious Superbowl Memes That Will Make Even Non-Americans Laugh Out Loud

Image source: Unknown

#48

50 Hilarious Superbowl Memes That Will Make Even Non-Americans Laugh Out Loud

Image source: Mastrmyrtr9

#49

50 Hilarious Superbowl Memes That Will Make Even Non-Americans Laugh Out Loud

Image source: MegaFerret777

#50

50 Hilarious Superbowl Memes That Will Make Even Non-Americans Laugh Out Loud

Image source: moisty_mires

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
This Is My Version Of The Super Creepy New Pennywise From The 2017 It Movie
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
50 Hotels That Failed So Badly It’s Funny
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
The Story of and Analysis of the Adventure Time Ending Song
3 min read
Jun, 9, 2018
Gen V: 6 ‘The Boys’ Easter Eggs You Might Have Missed
3 min read
Nov, 23, 2023
A Day Before Her Death, This 27-Year-Old Wrote A Letter, And Her Life Lessons Might Change You Forever
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
The Five Best Vampire TV Shows of All-Time
3 min read
Jul, 1, 2018
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.