Michael Sequel: What We Know About The Next Installment of the Epic Biopic

Lionsgate has confirmed that Michael 2 is in the works following a successful release of the first Michael Jackson biopic. Michael moonwalked into theaters in April 2026, enchanting audiences with the awe-inspiring rise to fame of one of the most famous people on Earth. The first part of the Michael Jackson biopic covers his formative years as a child performer with his brothers and the early stage of his solo career. As such, the most iconic part of Michael Jackson’s life and music career was not covered in the first film.
Michael Jackson’s nephew, Jaafar Jackson, played the King of Pop in the hugely successful biopic. Jaafar received critical acclaim for the performance, which is also his acting debut. The biopic also stars Colman Domingo as Michael’s father, Joseph Jackson; Nia Long as his mother, Katherine Scruse-Jackson; and Miles Teller as his attorney, John Branca. The cast did an incredible job of depicting historic moments in the pop icon’s life. However, the ending didn’t satisfy the cravings of millions of fans. Consequently, there are plausible reasons a sequel is necessary, and the production team has greenlit it. Here’s what we know so far.
The First Michael Biopic Reached Several Milestones
Directed by Antoine Fuqua, Michael lived up to expectations from fans of the pop icon. Like Michael Jackson himself, the biopic has become one of the most famous movies in the world and will be a part of cinematic history for a plethora of reasons. Despite several setbacks, Michael was released in April 2026 on a production budget of $155–200 million. The biopic hit the ground running with over $97 million in domestic earnings on its opening weekend, soon becoming the fastest movie of the year to cross $100 million at the box office. The feat also puts it above Oppenheimer as the biggest opening day for a biopic.
Although Michael seems to be aiming for a billion-dollar haul, it has so far grossed a record-breaking $911.9 million worldwide as of June 13, 2026. This makes it the second-highest-grossing film of 2026 and the highest-grossing Lionsgate film. Above all, Michael Jackson’s biographical film has dethroned Bohemian Rhapsody ($910.8 million) to become the highest-grossing musical biopic of all time. Michael has also dominated the internet, with videos and memes going viral on social media platforms.
Another interesting milestone is the Michael 2 biographical film in production. Most biopics don’t get to have a second installment; thus, the upcoming Michael 2 would be an unusual sequel. Based on how the first movie ended, just when his career was about to really take off, a sequel seems highly necessary. A significant portion of Michael Jackson’s life is yet ot be explored, and only a sequel can make it happen. Details about what that will look like are gradually being revealed.
What Will Michael Part II Be About?
For what it’s worth, Michael‘s ending left audiences with major cravings that only a sequel can satisfy. The original movie traced Jackson’s career from the 1960s when he performed with his family band The Jackson 5, alongside his older brothers Jackie, Tito, Jermaine, and Marlon. The story continues through his struggles to gain freedom from his abusive father, as well as his love for animals and children. The first film wraps up after he finally severs ties with his father and performs to an ecstatic crowd at Wembley Stadium for his first solo tour, the Bad World Tour, in 1988.
With the biggest and most popular parts of his musical legacy yet untouched in the first film, there is still a ton of exciting stories and events to be told about Michael Jackson’s journey. According to the production team, about 25% to 30% of the material needed for the second film has already been shot during the production of Michael. Responding to questions about the scope the second movie will cover, Lionsgate Studios Motion Picture Chair Adam Fogelson said,
“We can go forwards and backwards in telling this story. There are so many other events that happened, even in the time frame of the original movie, that weren’t touched upon. So we’re very, very confident that we’ve got an incredibly entertaining movie that will appeal once again to a global audience as the pieces come together.”
The first movie covered scenes on Michael Jackson’s legal issues, which led to his arrest, and the search of the Neverland Ranch during the 1993 child sexual abuse allegations. However, this part was removed due to a clause in the legal settlement that keeps the accuser anonymous. The second installment will likely cover the pop icon’s life in the 1990s and 2000s and will navigate around his legal woes. Most importantly, there will be music and more electrifying world tours.
Release Details of the Michael Sequel
As of the time of writing, production has not commenced for the second Michael biopic. However, there are reports that it all depends on when director Fuqua frees up his schedule, which might be in 2026 or 2027. Filming for the original Michael biopic began in early 2024 and wrapped up in mid-2024. The movie was eventually released in April 2026, almost two years after filming. If the same applies for the second movie, we might be looking at a couple of years before Michael 2 is released.
However, with Fogelson confirming that the studio has 25% to 30% usable material for a second movie from the production process of the first biopic, Michael 2 may be released sooner than expected. Additionally, the massive commercial success of the first film is enough motivation to speed things up. Watch this page for further details about the Michael sequel.
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