Meet The Cast Of “Secret Headquarters”

A new superhero movie that recently premiered on Paramount+ aimed to provide audiences with a hiatus from the duopoly of the MCU and the DCEU. Titled Secret Headquarters, the film was directed by Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman. Joost and Schulman previously worked on Catfish, Paranormal Activities 3 and 4, and Nerve. The movie was co-written with prominent Hollywood screenwriter Christopher Yost, who knows his way around superhero films with movies like Thor: Ragnarok, Thor: The Dark World, and The Mandalorian under his belt.
The movie received a lukewarm response from critics during its release. A positive one from Jude Dry of IndieWire wrote: “With a PG-rated humor that parents can enjoy too, Secret Headquarters feels like the movie equivalent of the fun uncle who speaks to you like an adult, but also drives a mean Mario Kart.” However, a particularly harsh review from CNN wrote: “The film seems too content to color completely within the lines. The resulting picture might be enough of a diversion for younger kids, but even they won’t be missing much if what’s in the movie stays secret.”
In other words, critics are torn when it comes to whether Secret Headquarters is good or bad. Regular audiences, however, are not. With a whopping 78 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes from regular viewers, it’s a pretty good indication that Secret Headquarters delivers what it promises: action-packed fun for the entire family. This could be explained not just by the storyline but also by the carefully assembled cast that breathed life into this film.
If you want to learn more about the actors appearing in this movie, read ahead. Here are the cast members of the Paramount+ superhero film Secret Headquarters.
Walker Scobell
Child actor Walker Scobell stars in Secret Headquarters as Charlie Kincaid. Scobell previously appeared in the Netflix movie The Adam Project, which starred Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, and Jennifer Garner. According to his IMDb, Scobell began considering acting as a career during a trip to California. In his free time, he likes to get involved in extreme sports, such as snowboarding, skateboarding, and parkour.
Owen Wilson
Owen Wilson played the role of superhero Jack Kincaid in Secret Headquarters. An actor that requires little introduction, Wilson is best known for his roles in movies like The Grand Budapest Hotel, The French Dispatch, Midnight in Paris, and The Royal Tenenbaums, which earned him an Academy Award nomination. More recently, he starred opposite Jennifer Lopez in the romantic comedy movie Marry Me. Wilson is set to star in two upcoming movies: Haunted Mansion and Paint.
Keith L. Williams
Child star Keith L. Williams stars in Secret Headquarters as Berger. He is best known for his leading role in the comedy Good Boys. He also has a recurring role in the Fox television show Last Man On Earth, playing the character of Jasper. When not acting, Williams engages in other creative pursuits, like drawing.
Momona Tamada
Momona Tamada plays Maya in Secret Headquarters. Most people would recognize her for her lead role in the now-canceled Netflix series The Baby-Sitters Club, where she played the iconic character Claudia Kishi. Tamada is also a popular figure on Instagram, having almost 1 million followers as of writing.
Michael Pena
Michael Pena plays Ansel Argon in Secret Headquarters. Pena is a proficient star of film and TV projects, having appeared in blockbusters like Crash, World Trade Center, Shooter, Observe and Report, Tower Heist, Battle: Los Angeles, End of Watch, Gangster Squad, and American Hustle. On TV, he notably starred as DEA agent Kiki Camarena in the first season of Narcos: Mexico. Additionally, Pena is set to reprise his role as Luis in the upcoming MCU movie Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.
Jesse Williams
Jesse Williams portrays Sean Irons in Secret Headquarters. Williams’ most prominent role was in the cult classic horror-comedy movie The Cabin in the Woods. He’s also appeared in The Butler and Band Aid. One interesting fact about Williams is that he is an Oscar winner, having won as executive producer for Two Distant Strangers. This brings him halfway towards becoming an EGOT winner, an exclusive club of performers who have won an Emmy, Oscar, Grammy, and Tony.
Charles Melton
Charles Melton plays Hawaii in the movie. Fans of Riverdale would recognize him for his portrayal of Reggie Mantle. He also played Daniel Bae in The Sun Is Also A Star. Other film and TV credits include American Horror Story: Hotel, American Horror Stories, Glee, Heart of Champions, Mainstream, Bad Boys for Life, and the upcoming K-Pop: Lost in America.
Other cast members
Other actors who appear in Secret Headquarters include Abby James Witherspoon, Kezii Curtis, Jessie Mueller, Lucius Baston, DK Metcalf, Dustin Ingram, Levy Tran, Michael Anthony, Lav Luc, and Dayna Beilenson.