Meet The Cast Of “Luck”

Luck, Apple TV+’s latest offering, recently dropped on the streaming platform, and fans of animated movies can’t help but swoon over the movie’s wonderful storyline and magical visuals. Directed by Peggy Holmes, who previously worked on The Little Mermaid: Ariel’s Beginning, Luck is written by veteran writers Jonathan Abel, Glenn Berger, and Kiel Murray writing the screenplay. Berger and Abel previously worked on the Kung Fu Panda movies.
While the movie received mixed reviews from critics, audiences seem to appreciate it. Watchers fell in love with the movies alluring animation, charming storyline, and well-performed voice acting. A review by The People’s Movies wrote of the film: “While it’s aimed at the same audience as Disney’s Inside Out, the idea of good or bad luck is more elusive. Despite its positive intentions and spirit to match, its basic idea is its main weakness. That all-important touch of magic is just a whisker away.” Another one from What She Said wrote: “It’s colourful, noisy, rambunctious, and funny… My favourite part is Sam’s unbreakable spirit against the odds and the idea that fortitude and love will get us through.” Despite receiving a lukewarm response from critics, almost everyone can agree that the voice acting on the movie is superb. If you want to learn more about the actors behind the characters in the movie, read ahead. Here are the cast members of the Apple TV+ animated film Luck.
Sam (Eva Noblezada)
Up-and-coming actress Eva Noblezada provided the voice for Sam, the “unluckiest person in the world,” in the hit Apple TV+ film Luck. Noblezada is best known for her work in theater, having performed in a Broadway production of Miss Saigon for which she received a nomination for a Tony Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical in 2017. She’s also appeared in other stage productions, such as Les Miserables and Hadestown. She made her film debut in the movie Yellow Rose, which depicts the life of a Filipina illegal immigrant who dares to pursue a career in country music. She’s set to appear in another movie that features a largely Filipino cast, Easter Sunday, which stars comedian Jo Koy. On TV, she appeared in an episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit in 2021.
Bob (Simon Pegg)
Simon Pegg voices Bob, a Scottish black cat, in the Apple TV+ movie Luck. Most people would recognize Pegg for his collaborations with fellow comedian Nick Frost, which produced multiple hits, including the movies Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, and The World’s End. Since then, Pegg has started appearing in more serious roles, playing parts in movies like Mission: Impossible, Inheritance, and Terminal. Pegg is set to appear in two upcoming Mission: Impossible films, reprising his role as Benji Dunn.
Babe (Jane Fonda)
Legendary actress Jane Fonda lent her voice as Babe the Dragon in Luck. Fonda is an actress and former model whose most notable films include Klute and Coming Home. For these movies, Fonda won the Academy Award for Best Actress twice, becoming one of the most awarded actresses in Oscar history. For younger audiences, Fonda starred in the hit Netflix series Grace and Frankie, on which she appeared for 94 episodes. Fonda is set to appear in an upcoming movie titled 80 for Brady.
Captain (Whoopi Goldberg)
Whoopi Goldberg portrayed The Captain, a leprechaun and head of security at the Land of Luck. Like Fonda, Goldberg is also a celebrated actress, becoming one of the very few performers with an EGOT, an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar, and a Tony. The actress has performed in movies like Sister Act, Lion King, and Ghosts of Mississippi. For most audiences, Goldberg is more familiar as a TV host, having moderated the hit TV show The View since 2007.
Jeff (Flula Borg)
German actor Flula Borg voiced Jeff the Unicorn in Apple TV+’s Luck. Borg has appeared in shows like Curb Your Enthusiasm and The Good Place. He’s also guested multiple times in the late-night TV show Conan. Aside from Luck, Borg is also working on an upcoming TV series based on the Pitch Perfect film franchise titled Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin.
Marvin (Lil Rel Howery)
Comedian Lil Rel Howery voices Marvin in Luck. His most notable performances include Get Out and Rel, a show he created and co-produced.
Gerry (Colin O’Donoghue)
Colin O’Donoghue voices Gerry, Bob’s coworker. He is most popularly known for his role as Captain Hook in the ABC series Once Upon A Time. He has also appeared in The Rite, The Right Stuff, and Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings.
Other cast members
Other actors who provided voices in the movie include John Ratzenberger, Grey DeLisle, Suzy Nakamura, Kwaku Fortune, Adelynn Spoon, Kari Wahlgren, Nick Thurston, Chris Edgerly, Moe Irvin, and Fred Tatasciore.