Meet The Cast Of “Lost Ollie”

Netflix is scheduled to drop a new live-action-computer-animated TV series later this year. The show is titled Lost Ollie, and it’s the brainchild of screenwriter and animation veteran Shannon Tindle, who previously worked on projects like Kubo and the Two Strings, The Boss Baby: Family Business, The Emoji Movie, The Croods, and Coraline. The series is based on the 2016 children’s book Ollie’s Odyssey, written by illustrator William Joyce. The show will be directed by Peter Ramsey, who is best known for co-directing the critically acclaimed Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Here is the plot of the show, according to Collider: “Lost Ollie follows a lost toy as he searches across the countryside for the boy who lost much more than a best friend. The duo embark on an epic adventure to reunite in the face of all the dangers that childhood can throw at them.” The show was able to snag an impressive list of cast members, some of whom have done significant work over the past few years. If you want to learn more about the actors who will be appearing in this show, read ahead. Here are the cast members of the upcoming Netflix TV series Lost Ollie.
Jonathan Groff
Jonathan Groff will be starring in Lost Ollie as the titular character. Most people would recognize him for his brief role as King George III in the hit Broadway musical Hamilton. He has appeared in movies like the Conspirator, C.O.G., American Sniper, and The Matrix Resurrections, where he portrayed Smith, replacing its original actor Hugo Weaving. On TV, he recently starred in the hit Netflix series Mindhunter. He’s appeared in shows like One Life to Live, Glee, The Good Wife, Boss, Invincible, And Just Like That…, and Live & Beth. Groff is no stranger to voice-acting. His most prominent voice-over work is as Kristoff in the Frozen franchise.
Mary J. Blige
The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul herself, actress and rapper Mary J. Blige will be starring in Lost Ollie as Rosy. A highly acclaimed performer both in music and film, Blige has been nominated for three Golden Globe Awards and two Academy Awards and has won nine Grammy Awards, four American Music Awards, and 10 Billboard Music Awards. Since her film debut in the movie Prison Song, Blige has appeared in movies like Mudbound, Welcome to My Life, Sherlock Gnomes, Pink Skies Ahead, Trolls World Your, Body Cam, The Violent Heart, and Respect. On TV she’s appeared in Black-ish, How To Get Away With Murder, The Umbrella Academy, Scream: Resurrection, and Power Book II: Ghost, where she plays a lead role. In 2021, she released a documentary about her life story, titled Mary J. Blige’s My Life. In an interview with Billboard, she talked about the documentary, saying: “It is a lot of pain in it, but it’s pain now that’s translated into joy. We’re living to tell this story. There’s a time that I didn’t want to live. I hated myself. I didn’t think anything of myself. But the beauty is that I lived to tell the story, and now I don’t hate myself. I’ve developed some love for myself. And it’s helped so many people, and they’re living to tell the story.”
Tim Blake Nelson
Actor, filmmaker, and playwright Tim Blake Nelson will be joining Lost Ollie as Zozo. A veteran performer who’s worked in the industry for decades, Nelson is best known for his appearances in movies like Fantastic Four, The Vanishing of Sidney Hall, Monster, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, Just Mercy, Old Henry, Ghost of the Ozarks, National Champions, and Nightmare Alley. Nelson is set to appear in three upcoming movies, Pinocchio, The Long Home, and Ghosted. He also has an extensive TV resume, having worked in shows like Modern Family, CHAOS, Black Dynamite, Klondike, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Wormwood, Dallas & Robo, Watchmen, and Big City Greens.
Gina Rodriguez
Actress Gina Rodriguez will also be a part of Lost Ollie, portraying the role of Momma. Rodriguez is best known for her role as Jane Villanueva in the highly successful The CW series Jane the Virgin. Recently, she began taking more serious roles, playing the lead in the science-fiction thriller film Awake. On the big screen, she’s appeared in projects like Deepwater Horizon, The Star, Ferdinand, Annihilation, Smallfoot, Miss Bala, Someone Great, Kajillionaire, and Scoob! After her successful Jane the Virgin stint, Rodriguez appeared as a lead character in Diary of a Future President. She’s also lent her voice to projects like Big Mouth, Elena of Avalor, Carmen Sandiego, and Robot Chicken.
Jake Johnson
Jake Johnson will be playing Daddy in the upcoming Netflix series Lost Ollie. Johnson is most prominently known for his role in New Girl, where he played the character of Nick Miller. The actor has appeared in some of the biggest blockbuster movies over the past decade, including Neighbors, Let’s Be Cop, Jurassic World, The Mummy, and Ride the Eagle, for which he also served as writer and producer. On TV, he’s guested in Easy, Comrade Detective, No Activity, and Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet. Johnson starred in a few TV shows after New Girl, including Stumptown, Hoops, and Minx. He also made an appearance in an episode of the Apple TV+ anthology Roar. In an interview with Glamour, Johnson talked about the show and role that made him famous, Nick Miller in New Girl, and what his thoughts are about its resurgence during the pandemic: “With New Girl, we got lucky and we do all stay in touch. We all have our own separate lives and we’re all doing our own jobs, but I talked to Zooey, Max [Greenfield], and Hannah [Simone] two days ago. Greenfield and I text probably more than I would like. Max is a texter. All jokes aside, I have a ton of affection for all those people and for Liz Meriwether, because it was such an important job for truly all of us.”
Kesler Talbot
Child actor Kesler Talbot will be playing Billy in Lost Ollie. Talbot’s IMDb profile describes the actor as follows: “Kesler is a Canadian actor born in 2011 in Vancouver, BC. From a young age, he experienced being with his Dad on the set of reality series Love It or List It and went on to merge his love of cars and acting when he booked his first commercial in a Christmas ad for Mercedes Benz. In Kesler’s perfect world he would be best friends with everyone he works with, they would play street hockey with him on breaks and he would drive them around in a super car.”