Which “Glee” Character Matches Your Zodiac Sign?

Since premiering in 2009, Glee took the world by storm. With 6 seasons, a tour, a 3-D movie, and an ardent fanbase under its belt, it’s no wonder it’s still one of the most popular catalogued shows on Netflix (or was, until it left at the end of 2021). With nowhere to stream the show and relive all of our McKinley High memories, I thought it fitting to break down each character’s zodiac sign. If for some reason you haven’t seen all of Glee (which I feel like was a universal experience for everyone currently aged 20-40), proceed with caution; I might drop a few spoilers. Now, let’s get into it!
Aries- Santana Lopez
Yeah, no surprises here, Aries. Santana was legendary for verbal murders and ripping out a pair of nice earrings before absolutely dropping a girl in the hallway. She’s fiery, passionate, guarded, and not afraid to tell you what’s on her mind. Classic Aries behavior. You have a lot of feelings under the surface, but you’ll never let them out unless you really trust someone; unless it’s anger–you have no problem popping off on anyone anywhere.
Taurus- Finn Hudson
Taurus, you’re the sweet and stupid Finn Hudson. He was clueless in so many ways, but he had a heart of gold and would do anything for the people he loved. Responsibility was important to him, and he always had others’ best interests at heart, even if it wasn’t what he wanted (yes, I’m still thinking about that scene when he tells Rachel to go to New York). You can be aloof, but that’s part of your charm, Taurus, and we love you for it.
Gemini- Quinn Fabray
Quinn is such a Gemini. She has no idea who she is from one day to the next, and her primary concern in life is to present a limited and crafted version of herself to the rest of the school. She’s charismatic, confident, and sexy on the outside (which keeps her popular at McKinley), but we see she really has a lot going on under the surface. You’re not great with feelings, Gemini, and you tend to run the other way when they present themselves, just like Quinn.
Cancer- Kurt Hummel
Kurt is a classic cancer. As the youngest water sign, he can often fall into the pit of “I love to watch this drama and sometimes stir the pot”, but then get’s hurt and upset when the same is done to him. You love to dole it out, Cancer, but you’re not the best at taking it. You’re sociable and can work with nearly anybody (the fact that Kurt put up with Rachel for years is true Cancer energy), but don’t let yourself get stepped on or taken advantage of, Cancer. Not everyone has your best interest at heart.
Leo- Rachel Berry
Oh God, this was obvious; ambition, pride, and determination, it all screams Leo. Rachel thinks she’s the most important person to walk the earth since Jesus Christ himself. She spends a lot of time and energy perfecting the image that she projects to others, and holds herself in a very high regard. In my opinion, she’s a villain in the series, but that’s a whole other essay. You can sometimes get caught up in your own drama, Leo, and forget that others exist and have their own struggles. Widen your scope, and there’s no limit to what you can accomplish.
Virgo- Mercedes Jones
Of course, what else could this Queen be but a Virgo? Mercedes is humble about her talent (even though she has the best voice and attitude out of all the members), and she dedicates herself to working hard. Nothing is ever too much or too hard for Mercedes Jones, and as she proves time and time again, she’s a natural leader in the group. Mercedes belongs with the rest of the Virgo Queens, living it up with Beyoncé and Zendaya. Keep bossing, Virgo.
Libra- Will Schuester
Ugh, Libra, I’m sorry. Nobody wanted to be Will, right? But here’s the good thing; while Will has his issues (his many many issues), he’s committed to doing what’s best for the glee club. He’ll stop at nothing to make sure they get treated fair. He cares for the kids like they were his own, and he has genuine passion in his work. Libra’s are often the ‘mom friend’ of the group, which is evident with Will, but they also protect the people they love. He wasn’t all bad, Libra, just the rapping and weird duets were bad.
Scorpio- Tina Cohen-Chang
Emo Queen Tina Superiority! Dark, mysterious, and cryptic, there’s no way this icon could be anything but a Scorpio. She doesn’t pay any mind to what people think of her style, talent, or attitude. She keeps her feelings locked down like The Pentagon, which is a classic Scorpio move. She’s hesitant to step into the spotlight, unlike many of the other women on the show, because she is terrified of all eyes on her. Did I just call you out, Scorpio? It’s ok, I won’t tell anyone that you’re secretly sensitive and easily intimidated.
Sagittarius- Noah “Puck” Puckerman
Right off, let’s separate the character of Puck from the actual actor who played him (if you know what I’m saying, you know what I’m saying). Anyways, Sag, you are in life for the pleasure. You’re the human embodiment of ‘I’m here for a good time not a long time’. Like Puck, you’re a natural charmer and suave with social situations. People gravitate to your authentic confidence and ‘No Effs Given’ attitude. Secretly, you’re a romantic, but that can stay between us.
Capricorn- Sue Sylvester
Sue is the ultimate Capricorn. A logical, practical, ambitious, and ruthless force to be reckoned with. You’re many things, Capricorn, but above all, you’re an absolute boss. Sue’s running the show and she knows it. What she lacks in emotional intelligence, she makes up for in quick wit, strategic thinking, and an intuition that is absolutely unparalleled. We all know you’re a baddie, Capricorn, just try to widen your emotional horizons.
Aquarius- Blaine Anderson
Creative, unique, funny, and charming? Yeah, girl, that’s an Aquarius. Blaine is a great example of a well-rounded and evolved Aquarius. He’s comfortable and confident in who he is, even when others try to make him feel bad about it. He’s often the ‘ideas guy’ in the middle seasons, coming up with creative and fresh new ways for the New Directions to get ahead and make an impact. You’re a visionary, Aquarius, just don’t get too caught up in yourself.
Pisces- Artie Abrams
Artie really is the ultimate Pisces. He’s naturally empathetic and caring (more so than any of the other men on this show). He doesn’t buy into the toxic masculinity that other guys do, and he’s relentlessly upbeat and positive about his physical disability. He’s the OG male feminist and ally from Glee, and even now, he’s our unproblematic king. Keep leading with love, Pisces, and your heart will never lead you astray.