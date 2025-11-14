Hey Pandas, What Was The Most Stupid Thing You Have Ever Had To Explain? (Closed)

by

We all hate those stupid questions that we get throughout the day. Questions that when asked you think, ¨Is this person serious?¨ So what is your ¨Is this person serious moment?¨

#1

Well i had to explain how i got a laundry basket stuck inside of the washing machine. It was stuck-stuck.

#2

what a tampon is

#3

This kid asked our teacher what would happen if you mixed fire with fire….good lord my generation is screwed

#4

Only female pandas can relate, also do not read if you are going to be mean or judge: One time I was on my period in the shower and when I was done, I had to dry myself off. I’m pretty good at not getting blood on the towel, but I ALSO have red hair dye, so when I dried my hair and took the towel off it was red! I had to explain to my Mom it was NOT blood and it was just my hair dye.

#5

i had to explain sarcasm to a group of dream , karl, and ranboo stans

#6

on zoom i had to exsplain to my social worker how to open a chrome tab and bring up youtube….

#7

I had to explain to my sis how u pause a movie on her phone

Patrick Penrose
