Hey Pandas, What’s The Scariest Babysitting Experience You Ever Had? (Closed)

If you ever baby sad and had a scary experience let us know in the comments!

#1

One time I was babysitting my younger sister. We were watching a movie late at since it was a weekend. I realized she fell asleep, so I decided to watch the movie on my own. She then snapped her eyes open, got up from the couch, and opened the door like someone was there. I asked, “Why did you do that?” And she said, “The spirits need to enter.” I ended up closing door and I didn’t sleep at all that night.

#2

Just the whole fact that someone is leaving you their child is kinda crazy. I looked after my cousins and other babies in the family and I was always terrified that I won’t be able to protect them or they will get hurt.

#3

I was babysitting this one kid on Sunday. He was about five years old and his parents acted so relieved to get out the house.

When I was making dinner for him he started saying things like ”why are you staring at me?”

I told him I wasn’t staring at him and as soon as I said that he pointed to the darkest corner of the kitchen.

I called his parents and got the hell out of the house.

#4

I was cutting sausages for me and my lil bro while my mom was not home. I went to the bathroom for two minutes. When I got out, the front door was wide open. And it was -17 c outside

