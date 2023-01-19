Home
Movies
Meet the Cast of “Get Smart” (2008)

Meet the Cast of “Get Smart” (2008)

45 mins ago

credit: Get Smart

The spy action comedy is one of the best sub-genres of comedy. It is a perfect blend of action and comedy. When you have an iconic comedic actor like Steve Carell playing the lead in a spy action comedy film, it’s bound to be a success.

Get Smart (2008) may have received mixed reviews from critics, but it was successful at the Box Office. The movie grossed a whopping $230.7 million on an $80 million budget. The movie’s storyline, screenplay, and cast no doubt contributed to its success.

At a time when Hollywood was churning out countless spy action films, one with a comedic touch was a breath of fresh air. The story follows an exceptionally brilliant but clumsy Intelligence Agency analyst who dreams of becoming a field agent someday.

When he finally gets his chance, he’s teamed up with a more professional agent who’s uninterested in playing the babysitter. Together, they work to stop KOAS, a terrorist organization, from detonating a nuclear bomb in Los Angeles and killing the U.S. President.

Here is the movie’s cast.

Maxwell Smart (Steve Carell)

Smart

credit: Get Smart

Steve Carell plays the movie’s main protagonist, Maxwell Smart. Smart has always longed to be a field agent. When KOAS infiltrates CONTROL and reveals the identity of the agency’s agents, Smart is called upon to be an undercover field agent.

He’s assigned to work with the only agent whose identity has not been compromised, Agent 99. Although he has passed all the promotional tests to be a field agent, he was retained as an analyst because he’s good at it.

Smart uses his intelligence as an analyst and a new field agent to find the mole in CONTROL and stop the nuclear bomb from detonating. In the end, he becomes the hero for saving the President and the city.

Agent 99 (Anne Hathaway)

Agent 99

credit: Get Smart

The ever-gorgeous actress, Anne Hathaway, plays the role of Agent 99. She’s not present in CONTROL when the agency is attached by KOAS and is the only field agent whose identity is not blown.

She’s a lone agent who likes to think she works best alone. When the agency’s Chief assigns Smart to work with her as a team, she reluctantly agrees. She has to continuously protect Smart from killing himself and her, as well as try to stop KOAS.

After days of working with Smart, she soon begins to develop feelings for him. While his clumsiness is glaring for anyone to see, she’s attracted to his intelligence and innocence.

Agent 23 (Dwayne Johnson)

Agent 23

credit: Get Smart

Dwayne Johnson’s career was still on the rise, but he still gave a superb performance as Agent 23. Agent 23 has been Smart’s field agent idol for as long as he can remember. Agent 23 got the physique, intelligence, and success as an agent that many lower agents wished to have.

With the agent’s identity blown, Agent 23 is unable to work in the field. He begins to suspect Smart as the agency’s mole when he does not discover the nuclear weapons factory, as reported by Smart. Later, Smart’s Geiger counter-equipped watch would expose Agent 23’s involvement in nuclear weapons.

The Chief (Alan Arkin)

The Chief

credit: Get Smart

Alan Arkin plays The Chief, head of CONTROL. As a mentor of Smart, The Chief is highly impressed with Smart’s desk job as an Analyst for the agency. Even when Smart passes the field agent test, The Chief refuses to promote him because he believes he’s better suited as an Analyst for the agency.

With the agency’s agents exposed, The Chief’s hands are tied. He finally agrees to promote Analyst Maxwell Smart.

Siegfried (Terence Stamp)

Siegfried

credit: Get Smart

Every spy action film needs a villain, and Siegfried fits the bill. Terence Stamp plays the role of the boss and head of KOAS. He gets a mole in CONTROL to reveal the identity of the other agents, with plans to kill them all, from stopping his plans.

With his nuclear weapon bomb ready for detonation, he informs the U.S. President that he needs to be paid a ransom of $200 million. When his threat is not taken seriously, he chooses to plant the bomb in Disney Hall. It’s rigged to explode at the final note of Beethoven’s Ode to Joy. However, his plans are stopped when Smart tackles the orchestra’s conductor before hitting the final note.

Related Posts
Why The MPAA Rating is a Preposterous, Misguided Concept
August 5, 2021
Tom Hardy Talks Plot Details For Spider-Man Spin-Off ‘Venom’
December 18, 2017
In Memorium: Remebering John Hurt
January 31, 2017
“Good Will Hunting” Turns 25 In 2022
July 16, 2022
Why There Shouldn’t be a Red Notice 2
November 15, 2021
10 Things You Didn’t Know about the Movie “Chicago”
March 8, 2018

About The Author

Onyinye Izundu
More from this Author

I'm a writer and editor with a passion for storytelling. I've worked on a variety of projects in different industries, and I love finding ways to tell compelling stories that are easily understood by all audiences.

Add Comment

American Horror Story BMF Cobra Kai Dexter Hawkeye Heels Money Heist Ozark Shark Tank Squid Game Stranger Things Succession Ted Lasso The Mandalorian
Abbott Elementary Officially Renewed For Season Three
Netflix Cancels Adult Animated Series Inside Job
1923 Harrison Ford facts
Four Surprising Facts You Didn’t Know About Harrison Ford in 1923
Action Adventure Comedy Documentary Drama Fantasy Horror Movie Lists Mystery Romance Sci-Fi Thriller
Resident Evil Milla Jovovich Movies
What Order To Watch The Resident Evil Movies
Meet the Cast of “Get Smart” (2008)
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 & Adam Warlock (Will Poulter)
Adam Warlock Poses A Whole New Problem For The Guardians Of The Galaxy
Comics Lists News Things You Didn't Know Whatever Happened To
5 Mutants We’d Like to See in the MCU
10 Interesting Things About Danielle Harris 
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 & Adam Warlock (Will Poulter)
Adam Warlock Poses A Whole New Problem For The Guardians Of The Galaxy
Exciting Game To Anime Adaptations To Check Out
Piccolo is Just as Ruthless as a Hero
Grandma’s Boy is Still a Classic
Ash Ketchum Will No Longer Be The Face Of Pokemon