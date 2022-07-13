Meet The Cast Of “Better”

A new show on BBC promises an edge-of-your-seat story of crime and redemption as well as an illustrious lineup of cast members. Titled Better, the show is set to appear on BBC One and written by Jonathan Brackley and Sam Vincent. Brackley and Vincent previously worked on shows like Humans and MI-5. A description of the plot of the show is as follow, according to What To Watch: “Nineteen years ago, when Lou was a young officer at her lowest ebb, her paths crossed with Col McHugh (Andrew Buchan), a low-ranking but ambitious and ruthless member of the Leeds underworld. The pair struck a deal that changed their lives forever, allowing Col to become the rich and powerful head of a drug trafficking gang, while masquerading as a charming businessman and property developer. In turn Lou was able to resurrect her failing career but to do so she slowly slid into corruption, helping Col here and there as a special bond forged between the pair.” As already mentioned, Better will be featuring an ensemble lineup of cast members, some of whom have previously appeared in blockbuster hits. If you want to learn more about the actors appearing in this series, read ahead. Here are the cast members of the much-anticipated BBC One TV series Better.
Leila Farzad
Leila Farzad will be portraying the character of DI Lou Slack in the upcoming series Better. Farzad is an Iranian-British actress. She made her acting debut in the children’s television series Peppa Pig as Mrs. Cat. She has also appeared in episodes of the television series Married Single Other and Twenty Twelve. In 2021, she was nominated for a BAFTA Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance as Naomi Jones in the Sky Atlantic series I Hate Suzie. Farzad was born in London, England, to Iranian parents. She attended Worcester College, Oxford, and finished with a degree in French and Italian literature. She has appeared in stage productions of Julius Caesar, Richard II, and Blue Remembered Hills. In an interview with Vogue, Farzad explained how her life journey brought her from what was supposed to be an academic life to becoming one of the most bankable TV stars today: “I’m from this quite academic Iranian family, and I was relatively good at school. I was taken to the theater a lot as a child—I have a very art-y aunt, also called Leila—and the National Theatre here just captivated me. I was like, “Oh, I want to do that.” But it became clear that that was not, perhaps, the chosen profession for an academic Middle Eastern girl. And I’m an only child, so you can imagine my family was like, “[You’ll be a] doctor, lawyer, accountant.” So I said to my mum, when I was 17, “I think I want to go to drama school.” And she said, “It’s a no, but if you can get a degree from Oxford or Cambridge, then we’ll think about it.” So I studied at Oxford under duress—I found it very, very hard—but then went to drama school and did my theater training and had a wonderful time. I kind of look back at Oxford now and I’m like, “Oh, I wish I could do it again,” because it was lost on me at that age.”
Andrew Buchan
Andrew Buchan will be playing the character of Col McHugh in the TV series Better. Buchan is an English actor, known for his roles in a variety of television dramas. He first came to prominence as Mark Latimer in the ITV drama Broadchurch, for which he received critical acclaim. Buchan has also starred in a number of other popular television programs, including Party Animals, The Fixer, Garrow’s Law, and The Crown. In addition to his work on television, Buchan has also appeared in a number of films, including All The Money In The World and The Mercy. He is a versatile and talented actor who continues to impress audiences with his work.
Samuel Edward-Cook
Samuel Edward-Cook will be playing Lou’s husband, Ceri, in the upcoming series Better. Edward-Cook is a British actor who has appeared in numerous stage, film, and television productions. Some of his most notable roles include Walter Storey in the BBC drama series Land Girls, Danny Whizz-Bang in the BBC drama series Peaky Blinders, and DC Steve Beckton in the ITV drama series Innocent. He has gone on to appear in a wide range of productions, both in the UK and internationally. A versatile and talented actor, Edward-Cook is sure to have a long and successful career ahead of him. His more recent performances include a part in the hit series Pure as well as a role in the stage production of Glory Dazed.
Zak Ford-Williams
Zak Ford-Williams will also be starring in the series Better, playing Lou and Ceri’s teenage son. He is an actor with cerebral palsy. Ford-Williams describes himself on Linkedin as follows: “I am an actor with have Cerebral Palsy and clear RP speaking voice with a slight northern accent. Instead of being a ‘disabled actor’ that just plays roles that have a disability storyline, I like to use my chair and condition as devices to add character, depth and authenticity to any role. I am predominantly a wheelchair user but I can also walk if that’s what the part requires.”
Cel Spellman
Cel Spellman will be portraying Donal, Col’s son, in Better. Spellman is an actor who has appeared in a number of television programs. He is perhaps best known for his roles as Matthew Williams in the revival of ITV drama Cold Feet, Harry Fisher in the BBC One school-based drama Waterloo Road, and as the host of Friday Download and various other shows on CBBC. Spellman has also appeared in a number of radio productions, including Lost Property: The Year My Mother Went Missing.
Carolin Stoltz
Carolin Stoltz will be playing the character of Alma, Col’s wife, in Better. Stoltz is a Swedish actress who is best known for her role as Olena Petrovich in the British TV soap Emmerdale. She grew up in Sweden and began her career as a stage actress. In recent years, she has also appeared in the Agatha Christie play Witness for the Prosecution. Stoltz is a versatile actress who is equally at home on stage and screen.
Anton Lesser
Anton Lesser will be playing the role of ex-detective Vernon in Better. Lesser is an English actor. He is best known for his roles as Qyburn in the HBO series Game of Thrones, as Thomas More in Wolf Hall, as Prime Minister Harold Macmillan in The Crown, as Prime Minister Clement Attlee in A United Kingdom, and as Chief Superintendent Bright in Endeavour. He has also appeared in the films Pirates of the Caribbean, Closer to the Moon, and The Exception.
Olivia Nakintu
Last on the list is Olivia Nakintu, who will be playing DC Esther Okoye in Better. She had previously appeared in Vera and Murder, They Hope.