Hey Pandas, What Indoor Team Building Activities Do You Recommend For A Small Group?

I’m trying to create a friendlier environment in our office and boost engagement. Have you tried any activity for team bonding? Do you recommend any?
More info: outbackteambuilding.com
#1
#1 I accidentally created one years ago. I’m not a big fan of having the radio on at work, but the guy I shared the stockroom with wanted it. We compromised that he got the radio, but I picked the station. The station I listened to had a daily feature called 10 at 10. The dj would play 10 songs with some sort of connection. Mostly all from the same year, sometimes a common theme. Maybe the #1 song for each year of a decade.
#2 As it happened, both of us tend to retain a lot of details about music. But not all the details. One would come on; who did this, or, what’s the title? It developed into a daily quiz. I’d erase the whiteboard, and draw a 1-10 chart, title and artist. Between the two of us we’d usually get around 15/20. Sometimes one would come on and we’d both be so stumped that I’d start asking around in the shipping and receiving room if anybody knew it. Occasionally we’d get 19/20. It was amazingly difficult to hit 20/20. I think we did it twice in 3 years.
#3 This would take a little time away from working, but it’s not like we stopped and were standing around. At the end of the set the dj would run down the list, and I’d fill in the ones we’d missed. I never thought much of it, and it wasn’t a hard-aß company where we were expected to sit and grind all day. About the time I left the job, my boss (best boss ever, for many reasons) told me that not only did he not mind the daily game, he’d cited in management meetings as a great way for him team to connect over something besides work. I think the biggest point is that it developed organically. It wasn’t something we were told to do. It was something we were allowed to do.
#2
An escape room at the office!!
We did last year as part of our team building exercise with a team of 15 and loved it! We were split into teams of 3 and we’re all given the same instructions and had a ball.
Follow Us