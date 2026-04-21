This Artist Uses Food To Create Bold And Unforgettable Outfits (30 Pics)

If you haven’t heard about Gracieux, better known as @sedjroxx, you might want to change that. With a rapidly growing audience and a truly distinctive vision, he’s redefining what fashion can look like in the digital age.
What makes his work especially inspiring is his ability to transform the most unexpected materials into bold, high-impact looks, which are always playful, a little surreal, and completely unforgettable.
More info: Instagram | tiktok.com
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Image source: Gracieux
Rather than following trends, Gracieux creates his very own style, blending humor, creativity, and confidence. His work challenges the idea that fashion has to be polished or predictable. Instead, it shows that true style comes from imagination and the courage to experiment.
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