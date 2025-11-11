I Transform Pets Into Hand-Embroidered Portraits

by

What originally began as a curious part-time hobby has now turned into my absolute favorite thing to do every day.

Two years ago whilst in my second year at university, I did my first ever embroidery hoop. Ever since then I have embroidered an assortment of woodland and wildlife-themed art & custom pet portraits.

I love using this embroidery art as it is timeless, unique, and requires a lot of patience. I embroider with one strand of DMC embroidery thread at a time as this allows me to get capture the finest details of the adorable animals possible. The most challenging part is trying to find the perfect color for a portrait, as you can’t easily mix color in hand embroidery as you would with paint, thus I have to create the illusion of it! Each 5″ hoop can take between 13 – 18 hours, & I like to spread sessions over a couple of days as doing these embroidery patterns is very labor-intensive.

More info: Etsy Instagram

I Transform Pets Into Hand-Embroidered Portraits
I Transform Pets Into Hand-Embroidered Portraits
I Transform Pets Into Hand-Embroidered Portraits
I Transform Pets Into Hand-Embroidered Portraits
I Transform Pets Into Hand-Embroidered Portraits
I Transform Pets Into Hand-Embroidered Portraits
I Transform Pets Into Hand-Embroidered Portraits
I Transform Pets Into Hand-Embroidered Portraits
I Transform Pets Into Hand-Embroidered Portraits
I Transform Pets Into Hand-Embroidered Portraits
I Transform Pets Into Hand-Embroidered Portraits
I Transform Pets Into Hand-Embroidered Portraits
I Transform Pets Into Hand-Embroidered Portraits
I Transform Pets Into Hand-Embroidered Portraits
I Transform Pets Into Hand-Embroidered Portraits
I Transform Pets Into Hand-Embroidered Portraits
I Transform Pets Into Hand-Embroidered Portraits
I Transform Pets Into Hand-Embroidered Portraits
I Transform Pets Into Hand-Embroidered Portraits
I Transform Pets Into Hand-Embroidered Portraits
I Transform Pets Into Hand-Embroidered Portraits
I Transform Pets Into Hand-Embroidered Portraits
I Transform Pets Into Hand-Embroidered Portraits
I Transform Pets Into Hand-Embroidered Portraits

You can buy my works on Etsy.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Mr. Robinson
Mr. Robinson Season 1 Review
3 min read
Aug, 21, 2015
Why It’s Smart That Marvel Is Not Giving Away Their Cameos In The Deadpool & Wolverine Trailers
3 min read
Sep, 2, 2024
1960’s Afghanistan Was Very Different Before The Taliban
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Moonbeam City
Moonbeam City Season 1 Episode 1 Review: “Mall Hath No Fury”
3 min read
Sep, 17, 2015
Caillou
Caillou’s Cancellation: A Symptom of Cancel Culture Run Amok?
3 min read
Jan, 8, 2021
Comedy Central Announces Lineup for All-New Slate of Stand-Up Specials
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.